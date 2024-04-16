Connie’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
WHO poisoned the well?
As the world grapples with the pressing issues of our time, such as the “Pandemic Treaty Amendments and International Health Regulations reform …
23 hrs ago
•
Connie Shields
12
Share this post
WHO poisoned the well?
unlockalberta.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
WATCH. THIS. MOVIE. SHARE. THIS. MOVIE. Climate Hoax = Another Deadly UN Lie
The Climate Hoax is just another version of the Propagandemic: Danger -> Fear ->Give Power to the big people so they can save us! Hegelian Hoo Hah!
Published on Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
•
Apr 12
Just Another Distraction?
or is my tin foil hat too tight?
Apr 9
•
Connie Shields
8
Share this post
Just Another Distraction?
unlockalberta.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Hey Canadians do you know what your Civic Duty includes?
check it out at…
Apr 8
•
Connie Shields
Share this post
Hey Canadians do you know what your Civic Duty includes?
unlockalberta.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
CSN Week 1 - March 25, 2024 - Vol. 1 Issue 1
Advocating for “strong, clear voices” in journalism that rely on evidence-based reporting and thoughtful investigation.
Published on CanadianShareableNews Substack
•
Apr 8
CSN Week 2 - April 1, 2024 - Vol. 1 Issue 2
Advocating for the strengthening of democracies via citizens pushing back against forces that harm them
Published on CanadianShareableNews Substack
•
Apr 8
Kicking the U.N. out of Local Governments,
A Step-by-Step Guide with a Canadian Visionary & Warrior
Published on Wayne’s Substack
•
Apr 8
What if Indigenous Meant Everyone (It Does) and We Had Nations OUTSIDE the UN (We Can!) Catalytic Conversations with Joshua Lemmens is a…
UNDRIP is designed to accelerate our destruction. First Nation member, Joshua Lemmens has a different idea and I LOVE it. You will, too.
Published on Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
•
Apr 8
Joshua Lemmens and Borje Melin Return for Part 2 of an Astonishing Catalytic Conversation
Get your country out of the UN or set up a new, actual, real, legitimate country that has nothing at all to do with the UN. PreventGenocide2030.org for…
Published on Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
•
Apr 8
Must Watch Video: Just Another Utterly Compelling Reason to #ExitUN NOW. That Means We MUST Give Massive Support to the Disengaging Entirely…
Think of a sein net with all the lines connected and the net being pulled shut. That’s the global tyranny. Digital ID/Vaccine Passport is one of the big…
Published on Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
•
Apr 8
Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 18
Dr. Rima Laibow stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss the importance of efforts and proposed legislation in the House and Senate to get…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
•
Apr 8
1:04:45
A Catalytic Conversation with Maria Zeee - An Intimate Discussion Driven by Deep Diving, Documenting, Determined Divas
Connie Shields and I had the utterly delightful experience of spending 2+ hours in deep discussion with the amazing Maria Zeee in our newest podcast…
Published on Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
•
Apr 8
© 2024 Connie Shields
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts