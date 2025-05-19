Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
12h

Damn straight, Connie, damn straight. Thank you.

Go to PreventGenocide2030.org and continue the battle: get us out of the UN and take the other actions there. Our voices are so frightening to the globalists that they do the kind of shit that Connie's stack is focused on to get us to stop speaking our truth effectively. That tells us that it is more important than we thought it was to keep on speaking that truth clearly, loudly and, most important, accurately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
11h

I totally agree with you Connie. United we stand, divided we fall. We need to stay united.

We have to stay united if we want to survive and win this fight against the blood drinkers, the cabal.

Locking Shields -If we stay together, we survive

¨In the movie Gladiator, Maximus Decimus Meridius and his fellow gladiators are in the Roman Coliseum standing before the Emperor and a blood thirsty crowd facing whatever enemies Caesar will send against them. Maximus says to his men, "Whatever comes out of these gates, we've got a better chance of survival if we work together together. If we stay together we survive.

Lock your Shields, stay as one!¨ 1:25 min https://youtu.be/LWRfWr65rlg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture