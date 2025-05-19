Let me speak plainly — because the hour is late, and I’m done mincing words. Divide, Distract, Destroy: The Real Agenda Behind the Misinformation

Some of you need to wake up.

Universal Ostrich Farms is not a globalist front. It’s a family-run operation in rural British Columbia, now being crushed under the weight of a government that takes its marching orders from unelected, unaccountable, power-drunk international bodies.

And while CFIA agents sharpen their knives, what are we doing?

We’re fighting each other. Pointing fingers. Spinning in circles chasing fake grants, ghost psyops, and imaginary WEF pipelines.

Let’s cut the crap.

Because MAKE NO MISTAKE while people are busy chasing ghosts and pointing fingers, the real enemy is making their next move.

Misinformation From Within: A Hard Conversation

Sadly, some of the misinformation is coming from inside the freedom movement. Let’s do a little FACT checking one by one.

Christine Massey

Correction: this is what she posted: Below is a screenshot from ostrich farmer David Belinski's affidavit that was filed into federal court. I have accurately pointed out in the past that a PARTNER of the farmer received a $13,000,000 grant from the government to develop "antibodies" to the imaginary SARS-COV-2. Anyone can see this for themselves on page 21 of the Notice of Motion that was originally filed into court. It was not a mean-spirited rumour or without evidence. I ask what was the point to posting that if it was not to plant a seed of doubt that, UOF received at least part of a $13 million grant? Clearly this is not something that the farm was hiding it is in their court documents.

The Truth: BioSolutions Inc. received a grant NOT UOF. They were working with UOF and they appeared very interested in their products…but 2 weeks later UOF received a call from BioSolutions that it had signed NDA and had closed down their lab and all potential work with UOF was halted

TRUTH: There is no public funding or globalist support of any kind!!!

But worse … when asked if she questioned the labs or universities that might validate ostrich antibodies, she said this:

"Why don't the farmers just cite their 'science'? You know, the 'science' with which they are going to save the world?"

"The no-virus position is not dependent on FOI responses. The FOIs were inspired by what is seen in the literature, idiotic pseudoscience through the history of virology and 'germ' narratives more generally."

"The burden of proof is on those making the positive claim."

Translation? She isn’t interested in finding truth … she’s interested in tearing everything down. Including those who are risking everything to stand up to the same system she claims to fight.

So what purpose does Christine Massey serve?

Whether knowingly or not, she’s dismantling the credibility of one of the most important natural health cases in the country…simply because it doesn’t fit her rigid worldview.

This isn’t science. It’s turf defence dressed up as truth-seeking.

Christine has invested years into promoting the “no-virus” theory. So If UOF’s antibody research proves effective, especially against viral proteins, it undermines the totality of her message. Rather than adjust her model, she attacks anyone who doesn’t fit within it.

Her goal seems to become ideological preservation, not truth. AND That is dangerous.

By mocking the farm’s science and implying there is no evidence to support its claims, she hands ammo to CFIA and government lawyers.

While it’s wise to be skeptical of government and globalist science, her position appears to be: “All of science is fake unless it proves my point.”

That kind of absolutism destroys public trust in legitimate scientific work, including antibody research like what’s happening at UOF … which challenges the very pharmaceutical model she says she’s against.

When movements become personality-driven, the need to remain “the authority” often outweighs the need to be accurate.

By casting doubt on anyone who doesn’t align 100% with her position, she positions herself as the only one asking the “right” questions — and shames anyone who challenges her premise, including small farmers fighting for survival.

Let me be clear: I don’t care one way or the other whether viruses exist. That debate is irrelevant to this case. Because what’s happening here is so much bigger than one virus, one theory, or one farm. This is about the complete takeover of our farmers, our food systems, and our future. If we lose this battle, it won’t matter who’s right about viral theory … because none of us will be allowed to grow, heal, or eat without permission.

So Christine please understand that you are helping the same system you claim to oppose.

____________________________________________________________________________

David Dickson

I have followed and respected this man for many years and we’ve had many conversations so to say that I was surprised by the sudden attack pushing claims that UOF is controlled opposition, is the understatement of the year. I am consumed with a bucket full of emotions…

"Retired Disabled UK Police Officer, International Privacy & Compliance Advocate, Cybersecurity Consultant, Researcher, and Forensic Investigator."

That’s what David proudly lists on his profile. Which makes what followed even more disturbing. David didn’t just question the farm, he launched a full-blown conspiracy thread accusing Universal Ostrich Farms of being part of a WEF-linked biopharma experiment involving glowing COVID masks, biohazard exposure, and illegal virus injections. He connected UOF to Dr. Tsukamoto’s past work in Japan and cited unrelated articles about antibody-coated masks and influenza experiments to imply UOF was secretly operating a Level 3 biolab.

He asked where the farm got the 'dead' virus from, who approved the injections, and even questioned whether they were selling meat from 'experimented' birds into the food chain …all while providing zero hard evidence. No evidence but sure a good way to plant seeds.

Let’s be clear: he took scattered headlines from Japanese research programs and stacked them like bricks to build a fictional narrative around a Canadian family farm — as if Twitter threads and archived press releases amount to proof of global bio-crimes.

He ended by saying, “Sorry, but I’m not buying it.”

David — it’s not your job to 'buy' anything. It’s your job, as someone with a platform, to do due diligence before making accusations that jeopardize real people’s lives, businesses, and legal proceedings.

What you’ve posted is fearbait that plays directly into the CFIA’s justification for culling the birds — not exposing corruption. You're helping the regime, whether you mean to or not.

And when I tried to speak to David privately, human to human — he blocked me.

I told him I knew the farm personally. That they weren’t part of the UN, the WEF, or Big Pharma. That their work threatened pharmaceutical interests — not aligned with them. His reply?

He raged about mask research, nasal sprays, and money. He demanded to know who “gave them COVID” and how they got authorization during a pandemic. He acted like the farmers were running a Level 3 bioweapons lab out of their barn. He didn’t want facts. He wanted fire.

“You’re okay with that because you ‘know them’?” he said.

No, David. I’m not “okay” with any of this. I’m not okay with the government erasing natural medicine. I’m not okay with people like you pushing fear instead of truth. And I’m definitely not okay with movements eating their own based on speculation.

You want to fight the WEF? Great. Start by not doing their dirty work for them. Because that’s exactly what your posts do, knowingly or not you hand the opposition more fuel while real people fight for their lives, their animals, and the future of food sovereignty.

Kyle Cardinal

Kyle visited the farm in person and then went live on Facebook, using a soft tone and a respectful delivery — but filled his video with quarter-truths, assumptions, and speculation strung together to sound like he had inside knowledge.

I asked Kyle:

“Where did you hear that the 69 birds had all been injected before they died? He responded he got it "from Katie" and from an interview Karen did with Maverick News. But here’s the problem —

TRUTH - neither Katie nor Karen ever said that, Karen said they injected antigen (not vaccine) into some hens, not all the birds AND THAT WAS IN 2023

His answers were vague. His conclusions were already drawn.

Kyle may have been more polite than others, but he still planted seeds of doubt with the same sloppy framing: suggestions without evidence, misquoting the owners, and presenting a stitched-together version of events that supported a conclusion he’d already made.

That’s not journalism. That’s agenda-building.

Pat King

Pat King recorded himself frustrated that UOF didn’t sign off on a motion he had drafted by paralegals… a motion that was legally incorrect for the stage of litigation they are at.

He cries out what a good boy he was working behind the scenes from his jail cell…his home where he is under house arrest. How he and his team worked so hard in secret to produce a motion that he wanted to submit on behalf of UOF. Worth noting; His filing could’ve derailed the case. And when they didn’t respond in a timely fashion, he lashed out publicly.

Then he turned his megaphone to address the supporters at the farm

Pat warned supporters that if they remained at the farm, they could be beaten, gassed, arrested, and jailed. He warned that police could show up and that staying might lead to violence , not from the farm or the public, but from authorities. This wasn't courage. It was fear-mongering.

He claimed the courts “can’t refuse” his motion (they absolutely can), and was trying to pressure the farm to sign it quickly ... saying if they did, he’d fly them to Montreal to do a studio interview and get their story out.

“Don’t take a hit to the face because you didn’t exercise everything in your power,” he said. “Even if it’s not perfect, it’s better than jail.”

Again from my seat and I'm done candy coating shit...Let’s be clear: this was emotional blackmail dressed as advocacy.

He tried to publicly push the farm into signing a faulty legal document, using scare tactics about arrests and gas, while dangling media attention like a reward.

If you don’t know what you’re doing, sit down.

If you’re not on the legal team, stop pretending you are.

And if your ego is louder than your integrity, you’re not helping. You’re hurting.

The farm needs smart legal relief, not sloppy paperwork, panic broadcasts, or unauthorized freelance filings. This isn’t a reality show. It’s a real legal war. Act like it.

Intent doesn’t matter. Impact does.

Misinformation — even from our own — helps the enemy.

Rick Walker @ Maverick News…sorry I need to do another substack to address you… DO you know he had the audacity to, like Pat King, issue warnings about going to the farm…but he takes it a giant step further. Listen to the insanity he has come up with:

Rick you have been a thorn in my side for a very long time but this time I think you have taken the mask off! Stay tuned I have a complete substack dedicated to you my friend… Click here to listen to this full interview

When the Soldiers Turn on Us

We are in a war. A real one — not with bullets and bombs, but with narratives, laws, and the quiet erosion of sovereignty. We are in a war.

And it’s no coincidence that this sudden surge of division — the smears, the false claims, the pressure tactics — all erupted right after the farm won a small but meaningful victory.

When the RDCK passed a unanimous motion refusing to accept the ostriches into their landfills without proper testing, it was a win. A break in the narrative. Proof that truth and community pressure could shift the course.

That should’ve been a rallying point. Instead, it became the spark for sabotage.

And what do you have left… when your own soldiers start turning on you?

When people who were once on the front lines of truth suddenly twist that truth to suit their ego, their platform, or their theories?

You’ve got nothing. You’re outflanked.

The truth movement cannot survive when it devours its own — when the self-appointed defenders of freedom start doing the system’s work better than the system ever could.

The Real Psyop: Divide and Conquer

If you think it’s suspicious that these attacks all came at once, you’re not wrong .

The globalists aren’t dumb in fact I hate to say it but they are EVIL GENIUSES They know how to break movements:

Feed them doubt.

Watch them turn on each other.

Let them implode while the agenda rolls on.

Divide and conquer. It works every time.

You think they don’t want us accusing each other of being controlled opposition? You think they don’t love it when we waste energy on drama instead of strategy?

Every second we spend bickering is a gift to the WEF, the UN, and every bureaucrat drunk on power.

Get Focused or Get Out of the Way

Universal Ostrich Farm is fighting the same enemy we all claim to oppose:

CFIA

PHAC

WHO

UN, WEF, UNESCO, UNDRIP (stay tuned as we connect UNDRIP to this entire scheme)

Agenda 2030 and The One Health Agenda

And while they’re in the trenches, people in our own movement are throwing rocks from the sidelines.

If you can’t support them — fine. But stop sabotaging them.

This Was Never About Ostriches

This is about control.

Control of food

Control of medicine

Control of life

And ostriches? They’re a two-for-one deal, a get 2 birds with one stone ya might say:

Eliminate a natural antibody threat to Big Pharma

Set a legal precedent to wipe out small farms

He who controls the food controls the people. He who controls the medicine controls the sick. And he who controls both controls the future.

Don’t get distracted. Don’t take the bait. Don’t be the useful idiot in someone else’s script.

This is a war for your future, your kids future …keep in mind they want you dead too!!! Look at the Agenda…both Agenda 2030 and One Health Agenda…they openly tell you this is what we are following.

Pick a side.

And for God’s sake — stop fighting the wrong enemy.