Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
2dEdited

Kudos for creativity and originality.

The planet is under martial rule [occupied] rendering our laws silent hence the absence of justice in the courts, no rule of law, no arrests, no prosecutions and no due process unless it pleases the occupiers. The covid era proved this is so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
2d

I have this terrible feeling that we cannot stop any of the poorly informed Americans from taking the clot shots. The only way i see is for enough people to stand uo and say, "No! We wont!" Not just ,"No, but Hell No!" Not sure how many of us will be left by then. It angers me that many i see now are soon to be dead from biopoisons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture