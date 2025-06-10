Click image above:

While mainstream media buries its head in the sand, Beak Beats digs deep and squawks loud. Created to expose the agendas behind biosecurity, pandemics, global food control, and the One Health framework, each short episode stars your favourite ostrich truth-tellers: Frank, LuLu, and more.

From PCR fraud to the culling of nature’s most powerful antibody producers, these feathered friends break it down with humour, bite, and a whole lot of sass.

Why Beak Beats Matters

This series is labelled entertainment but it really is education. Each episode draws from legal documents, scientific research, and real-world events — like the CFIA’s order to cull ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in BC. This isn't fiction. It's the front line.

We aim to:

Challenge pandemic propaganda

Defend food sovereignty

Expose One Health and Agenda 2030

Rally support for farmers and whistleblowers

Make you laugh (because sometimes that’s all you can do)

How You Can Help

Meet the Cast

Frank: The no-nonsense leader with a beak full of facts and zero patience for globalist gobbledygook.

UOF says “Frank is no ordinary ostrich—he’s the heart and soul of Universal Ostrich Farms. With his distinctive fluffy feathers and a personality as big as his heart, Frank has become the farm’s beloved mascot. Known for his protective nature, Frank is especially close to Lulu, always keeping a watchful eye over her. When he’s not strutting around to impress the other ostriches, Frank is the first to stand up for what’s right, especially when it comes to protecting the farm and the animals he loves.”

Lulu: Well Frank calls her his favorite “Old Hen” she is stylish, sharp, and ready to dismantle pseudoscience in heels (figuratively speaking).

UOF describes Lulu as “the gentle and graceful companion of Frank at Universal Ostrich Farms. Known for her sleek feathers and gentle nature, she brings a sense of peace to the farm. Lulu’s strong spirit and quiet confidence make her a cherished member of the farm.”

Trevor, Q-tip, Bonnie, and several others pop in from time to time.

