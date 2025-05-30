1. They’re Killing Immunity — Not Just Birds

In Edgewood, British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered the cull of 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm.

Not because they’re sick.

Not because they’re spreading anything. Not because they posed a health risk

But because they survived.

Survived what? Avian flu, they say.

But here’s the part they don’t say: the birds recovered naturally. No mRNA. No antibiotics. Just biological resilience — the kind pharmaceutical companies can’t patent.

The flock developed natural immunity after an avian flu incident in December 2024. No symptoms since January. Yet, instead of studying this remarkable response, CFIA is determined to wipe it out.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials including RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz offered sanctuary and scientific collaboration. The farm offered data and relocation. The response? Silence. The plan to kill them continues.

Why? Because nature beat pharma to the cure. Not that pharma has a cure but they have millions of doses of some poisonous cocktail already concocted in a “safe and effective” vaccine. These birds are living proof that the immune system works — no vaccine required. That kind of evidence threatens the biosecurity-pharmaceutical complex built during COVID and now entrenched in One Health doctrine.

2. The ostriches have done what few could:

They’ve brought the world together — and ripped the blindfold off millions.

In doing so, they exposed just how deep the rot runs in the system we trusted.



And the response?

The regime flipped the narrative — fast.

Who’s Really Being Threatened? and by WHO?

Just as world wide public outrage exploded and convoys rallied, the Agriculture Union, representing CFIA employees, released a statement painting their own members as victims. The media followed suit.

In the CBC article titled "Union president raises safety concerns for its CFIA members tasked with B.C. ostrich cull" (May 26, 2025), the union claims CFIA workers are under threat. They cite online comments and one alleged rock thrown at a vehicle as justification for a wave of sympathy. (1)

But here's what they don’t tell you: — Two ostriches were already shot dead while they lay sleeping.

The first was a hen named Sarah. The second, just days ago, a majestic rooster named José.

Executed. In the middle of the night. In their pen while they lay sleeping. With no warning.

The same media that published tear-stained union statements refused to cover this.

So ask yourself:

Who is really inciting violence?



Who has already committed it?



Who’s being silenced, and who’s being protected?



When peaceful protesters are vilified and two innocent lives are taken without mention, you are no longer living in a democracy. You're in a managed state narrative.

3. This Isn’t About Birds — It’s About Borders

In the May 28, 2025 CBC article "B.C. ostriches won't 'necessarily' be killed, says Canada's agriculture minister", Minister of Agriculture Heath MacDonald told reporters the ostriches "won't necessarily" be killed. He called it "a process." He never said the cull was off. He just blurred the timeline. (2)

Because the truth is: Canada is no longer making its own decisions.

The CFIA openly admits it follows international guidelines. These include:

WOAH (World Organization for Animal Health)



WHO (World Health Organization)



FAO (UN Food & Agriculture Organization)



This is One Health in action: a seamless merger of human, animal, and environmental policies governed not by Canadians, but by foreign bureaucrats.

In Judge Zinn’s own words from the recent Federal Court ruling:

“The Court’s role is not to question the policy itself — only whether it was reasonably applied.” “The CFIA is granted this authority under the Health of Animals Act. Whether the policy is outdated, unscientific, or unethical is not for me to decide.”

Translation:

Parliament outsourced power.



Judges can’t intervene.



Canadians are governed by administrative policy aligned with international law — not Canadian sovereignty Can You Handle the Truth: Violence Has Already Happened Sarah and José were not threats. They were sentient beings. Resilient. Peaceful. Precious. They were shot to death while sleeping. Not for food. Not for safety. But because they represented a truth too inconvenient for this system to tolerate. "You killed two angels. And still call us the threat." Conclusion: This Is the Line in the Sand This isn’t about ostriches anymore. It’s about a global machinery being exposed — right here in Canada.

Where science is censored Where natural immunity is destroyed Where protesters are demonized Where foreign rules override national law



RFK Jr. sees it. So do millions more.

Edgewood is no longer a remote town. It is now the front line in a war over food, science, freedom, and sovereignty.

Dedicated to Sarah & José. May your wings carry this truth farther than any bullet ever could.

