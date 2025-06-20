While Premier Danielle Smith claims to be a champion of freedom, Alberta's new Bill 50 tells a very different story. The "Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025" is not simply a piece of administrative reform — it’s a dangerous pivot toward globalized governance, quietly aligning Alberta with the top-down goals of the UN’s Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The language may appear neutral. The consequences are not.

What Is Bill 50, Really?

Bill 50 amends the Municipal Government Act and the Local Authorities Election Act, concentrating more power in the hands of Alberta’s Minister of Municipal Affairs. Among the most troubling provisions:

The Minister can override municipal bylaws deemed not in the “public interest.”

Elected councillors can be removed without due process if they’re accused of breaching conduct codes.

The Minister can block plebiscites (public votes) on local issues.

This is not freedom. This is central control wrapped in political doublespeak.

How Bill 50 Weaponizes Bureaucracy

The Bill 50 fact sheet reveals a legal sleight of hand: the Minister and the Lieutenant Governor in Council can now define what qualifies as the “public interest” or a “policy of government” (with no public input).

This means any municipal bylaw, candidate, or public vote can be struck down for merely deviating from provincial (or global) targets. And if municipalities refuse to comply? Their funding can be withheld. Their agreements overridden. Their decisions erased. AND them removed from their seats.

Where the SDG Language Hides in Plain Sight

Bill 50 uses vague terminology that mirrors the language found in Agenda 2030, such as:

"Public interest"

"Accountability"

"Sustainability"

"Efficiency in governance"

"Reducing barriers"

These are the same catchphrases embedded in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly:

SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities)

SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions)

Under these goals, local control is often sacrificed to meet top-down mandates. Whether it's climate targets, smart infrastructure, or pandemic “resilience,” the pattern is the same: dismantle local democratic power and consolidate decision-making at higher levels.

This Is Not Unique to Alberta

The tactics in Bill 50 are mirrored across the globe:

New Zealand : The Three Waters Act centralizes water control away from municipalities.

Germany : Municipal land use overridden to meet EU net-zero mandates.

Canada (federal): Bill C-293 sets a framework for global pandemic governance using the One Health ideology.

And so it appears Danielle Smith’s government is not resisting globalism — it’s implementing it under a different brand. And the man behind the curtain?

Mark Carney — globalist financier, UN advisor, and the WEF’s golden boy — whose influence now looms over Canada’s so-called conservative and liberal agendas alike.

What They Don’t Want You to See

While Smith railed against Trudeau and claimed to champion provincial sovereignty, Bill 50 gives the Alberta government unilateral authority to silence municipal dissent. That’s exactly what SDG-aligned governance demands:

No room for local pushback against 15-minute cities.

No legal space for plebiscites against carbon zoning.

No mechanism to question ministerial authority.

And if municipalities resist? They can be dissolved.

Ministerial Overreach: A Broader Pattern Across Canada

Bill 50 is not an isolated event. Across Canada, similar legislation is transferring unchecked powers into the hands of ministers, echoing global strategies:

Alberta’s Animal Health Act : Allows culls and quarantine declarations without court oversight.

Federal Health of Animals Act : Empowers the CFIA to destroy livestock based on suspected infection.

Ontario’s Bill 195 (2020) : Gave Premier Ford authority to extend emergency orders indefinitely.

Manitoba’s Animal Diseases Act : Broad enforcement powers given to unelected officials.

Bill C-293 (Federal): Embeds pandemic preparedness aligned with G20 and UN into Canadian law.

These laws use emergencies, real or not —health, climate, biosecurity—as justification to bypass democratic safeguards and erase local input.

The Mask Is Off…

Freedom is not delivered through ministerial fiat. Democracy is not served when elected officials can be removed by decree. And local self-determination dies the moment public votes can be blocked “for the greater good.”

Danielle Smith’s Bill 50 exposes the ugly truth: Canada’s so-called conservative leaders are not opposing the UN’s Agenda 2030 — they’re helping implement it. Trudeau delivered it in red. Smith delivers it in blue. And Mark Carney is the architect behind them both.

This Bill is waiting Royal Assent BUT it’s not Over Yet…What You Can Do

Demand your MLA call for amendments or better yet repeal before Royal Assent.

Ask your local municipality to pass a resolution opposing Bill 50…ask why they have not been screaming from the mountain tops…hmmmm this alone should let you in on WHO is in and WHO is not.

Share this article with every Albertan and Canadian who thinks Smith is “on our side.”

Reject the SDG Trojan Horse.

Call for full public debate on any legislation that removes powers from local councils.

This is about sovereignty — not just for Alberta, but for every town, city, and citizen across Canada.

End the illusion. Stop Bill 50. Reclaim your local power.