We’ve seen this play before.

A virus most people hadn’t heard of.

A lab experiment buried in academic journals.

And suddenly a global crisis that justifies censorship, supply chain seizures, and biosecurity crackdowns.

This fall, the name of the virus is not Covid but rather H5N1 otherwise known as avian flu.

And if you listen carefully, you’ll hear the same warning signs echoing across bureaucratic channels and backroom policy papers:

“We are expecting a very intensive threat of avian influenza in September.”

– BC Minister of Agriculture, 2025

Wait… They’re Expecting a Pandemic?

Yes…and therein LIES the problem.

Because unless birds have started booking flights and following federal calendars, no wild virus arrives on schedule. But political agendas do. Just like Event 201…remember that table exercise

So let’s ask the real question: What do they know that we don’t?

H5N1 has existed in wild birds for decades. So at the risk of being called a Conspiracy Theorist I am going to point out the obvious for me… Avian flu is spread by BIRDS, migratory birds that is, and in September they are LEAVING not COMING…just saying

But now they now wants us to believe it spreads to humans …only through close, direct exposure. What about the few cases that made headlines?

Always framed as “probable” human-to-human transmission, key point…never proven.

No chains of infection. No sustained outbreaks.

So how do we get from that… to a fall pandemic? Easy: gain-of-function, anyone seeing a pattern here?

In 2011, Dutch scientist Ron Fouchier genetically engineered H5N1 in a lab to transmit via respiratory droplets between mammals.

“This is probably one of the most dangerous viruses you can make.”

– Fouchier, Nature, 2012 (1)

They had to force the mutation.

Because nature wouldn’t do it on its own.

That’s not science to save humanity… that’s designer fear for future policy control.

March 26, 2018 – January 20, 2021

Enter One Health: Where All Roads Lead to Control

The One Health framework, championed by the WHO, FAO, OIE, and World Bank links animal, human, and environmental health under one surveillance and enforcement umbrella.

That means:

A bird infection = a human health crisis

A suspected outbreak = farm lockdowns, culls, border closures

The WHO or national biosecurity agencies can override your farm, food supply, and property rights

One Health is the Trojan horse. H5N1 is just the excuse.

reference (3)

Fall 2025: The Perfect Storm

Let’s talk timing.

Why September?

It’s “flu season” … the public is already conditioned to accept new threats.

The WHO pandemic treaty vote is scheduled.

Governments can fast-track mRNA poultry vaccines (yes, they exist and already stock piled).

They’re training journalists and setting up contracts behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, healthy birds are being culled (like at Universal Ostrich Farm), and food systems are being centralized.

This isn’t about your health.

It’s about removing natural immunity from the food chain, and replacing it with synthetic, patented, government-approved products.

Food For Thought…

If the virus can’t do it on its own and they have to make it in a lab…

then the real pandemic isn’t viral. It’s institutional.

And unless we call it out now, we’ll be watching the sequel to COVID, with fewer rights, less food sovereignty, and more excuses to cull freedom in the name of “science.”

And here’s what the government overlooked…the piece of the puzzle they didn’t expect to matter.

The land where Universal Ostrich Farm sits… and the very site CFIA has allegedly chosen to bury 400 healthy, immune-rich birds (that translates to 140,000 pounds of flesh that CFIA claims is diseased)… lies within the traditional territory of the Sinixt Nation. These are the ancestral stewards of this land. The same people Canada declared "extinct" in 1956. The same people now rising again, fighting for sovereignty, for sacred ground, and for truth.

No consultation. No consent. Just another backdoor betrayal, wrapped in a bureaucracy that claims to care about Indigenous reconciliation while acting in total disregard of Indigenous rights.

They’ve spent centuries trying to enslave the original peoples of this land. And today, through fake “Truth and Reconciliation” commissions and government-funded identity politics, they’re offering a new kind of submission …one wrapped in DEI slogans, digital IDs, and UN land repurposing schemes.

But they forgot something. Just like the Chief at the end of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, they forgot there’s always someone watching. Someone strong. Someone who sees the whole system for what it is. And when the moment is right, they’ll rip the fountain out of the ground, break the wall, and walk free, not just for themselves, but for all of us.

This story doesn’t end with the birds.

It ends with resistance.

When fiction becomes policy… What was once dystopian fiction is now a biosecurity blueprint.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was once a warning, a fable about authoritarian "care" systems. Now, the exact themes it exposed… drugging, silencing, institutional control, punishing the non-compliant, have become health policy, pandemic law, and everyday reality

Take Action:

Share this article before the script goes live (scheduled for September, 2025)

Ask your MLA/MP: Why are you preparing for a pandemic that hasn’t happened?

Stand with farmers, truth-tellers, and immune birds

Because the only thing contagious right now is fear.

And we’re not catching it. But hey they even have a pharmaceutical for that too…ENOUGH IS ENOUGH