Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
5h

"When governments start “preparing” for a virus months in advance, you’re not seeing science, you’re seeing strategy." Unless that were a standard protocol for all "viruses" that could potentially lead to a pandemic,—which I am fairly certain it is not—it would be hard to draw any other conclusion. The question remains, however, as to whether the public has learned enough from the last episode to prevent a repeat performance; unfortunately, I have my doubts about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
weaponized gels's avatar
weaponized gels
10h

dunnoh, think its a dun deal already. A landmined, ventmined, housemined systems of chloro benzenes, called chlorophenyl. A pool chemical formula, highly reactive and made to turn liquid benzene into a constant stream of tiny filiments that turn into invisible, heat and light seeking missiles, gnats and so on. Get security cams going outside, see who how your nabors make some cool dollars, All the pay to spray operatives here and there are lots just surrounding my tiny two acres, andd they all always have new cars and trucks, no discernable jobs, Yet there there are running into their houses when the valves go on, quite the scam...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture