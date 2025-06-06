While media headlines obsess over ostriches, the real story is much bigger. Universal Ostrich Farm isn’t just fighting to save their birds — they’re exposing a coordinated global agenda. These animals are the canaries in the coal mine — a warning signal that biosecurity, under the guise of public health, is being weaponized to control food systems, crush independent farming, and enforce international compliance at all costs. The documentary above pulls back the curtain, showing how pandemic simulations, One Health, and supranational organizations are orchestrating this shift. If you think this ends with ostriches, think again.

Please click on the image above…you owe it to yourself to watch the entire documentary

The mass culling of healthy animals isn’t about science…heck the Stamping Out program in its entirety is not about science or disease control — it’s about strategy…It’s a directive from global bodies like the UN and WOAH, designed to systematically eliminate independent food sources. Behind the scientific veneer is a militarized agenda: drive farmers off the land, destabilize local food security, and inflate prices until dependence on lab-grown, corporate-approved “nutrition” becomes the only option. Agencies like the CFIA are not regulators—they are the enforcers of a global biosecurity regime. It aligns perfectly with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 goals — where “sustainability” becomes the excuse to eliminate independence, restructure diets, and turn biosecurity into a land grab tool.

The ostriches are just the beginning,

Agenda 2030: The 17 Goals for Global Control

At first glance, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) sound noble — ending poverty, protecting the planet, ensuring peace. But behind the buzzwords lies a blueprint for centralized power, population control, and total dependence. Here’s how each goal can be read not as a promise, but as a warning:

1. No Poverty

Translation: Everyone on a digital ration card. Private wealth replaced with state-assigned “equity.” Independence becomes illegal.

2. Zero Hunger

Translation: End traditional farming. Push synthetic meat, insects, and lab-grown proteins. Farmers are the enemy of "sustainability."

3. Good Health and Well-being

Translation: Mandatory vaccines, centralized bio-surveillance, and AI-driven diagnostics. Natural medicine criminalized.

4. Quality Education

Translation: Global indoctrination. Critical thinking replaced with climate fear, DEI dogma, and loyalty to the state.

5. Gender Equality

Translation: Family structure dismantled. Biological realities erased. Divide and conquer through identity politics.

6. Clean Water and Sanitation

Translation: Global control of water systems. Farmers and landowners lose water rights. Access becomes a privilege.

7. Affordable and Clean Energy

Translation: Ban hydrocarbons. Force transition to unstable grids. Introduce personal carbon allowances and blackout rationing.

8. Decent Work and Economic Growth

Translation: CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), social credit, and gig-economy enslavement. Small business destroyed.

9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

Translation: 5G/6G smart cities, digital ID checkpoints, surveillance infrastructure. Humans as data nodes.

10. Reduced Inequalities

Translation: Lower everyone to the same level of misery. Punish success. Enforce equity through quotas, not merit.

11. Sustainable Cities and Communities

Translation: Stack-and-pack housing. No cars. No privacy. Geo-fencing and behavioral tracking.

12. Responsible Consumption and Production

Translation: Rationing. Insect protein and 3D-printed food. Ban “excessive” meat, travel, or ownership.

13. Climate Action

Translation: Censorship, carbon taxes, climate lockdowns. The justification for everything from food bans to air travel restrictions.

14. Life Below Water

Translation: Ban fishing. Control oceans through treaties. Remove small fishers in favor of UN-corporate partnerships.

15. Life on Land

Translation: Push Indigenous people off their ancestral lands. Protect nature — not humans. Rewilding at gunpoint. Under the guise of conservation, farmers and ranchers are regulated into extinction.

UNDRIP is sold as justice for Indigenous Peoples, but in reality, it allows the UN to insert itself as the ultimate land authority — bypassing national governments and traditional stewardship.

The result? Indigenous communities become pawns in a larger land grab, while the real decisions are made in Geneva and Davos.

16. Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Translation: Censor dissent. Prosecute critics as extremists. Replace national sovereignty with global governance.

17. Partnerships for the Goals

Translation: WEF, WHO, UN, Gates Foundation, and megacorporations as the real rulers. No elections, no consent, no escape.

To all those who continue to debate germ theory, antigen research, and related topics:

While I respect the importance of scientific discourse, our immediate concern is the well-being of our community and the preservation of our livelihoods. The situation at Universal Ostrich Farm is not just about one farm; it's indicative of broader challenges facing independent farmers and food producers. Let's focus our energies on addressing these pressing issues that impact us all.

Regarding the recent article from Canuck Law:

It's disheartening to see personal histories being brought into public discourse in a manner that seems intended to discredit rather than inform. The challenges we've faced, including financial hardships and legal battles, are not unique in the farming community. Instead of casting aspersions, let's engage in constructive dialogue aimed at finding solutions and supporting one another.

This is about humanity. About farmers being crushed, animals being exterminated, and food freedom being erased. While you argue semantics and promote your own brands, the machinery of global control rolls on — and people are suffering.

And while I remain open to honest conversation, let me be clear: the goalposts are closing in on all of us. I won’t block you like some of you have done to me, but I also won’t waste another moment of precious time on topics that are irrelevant to the battle we’re actually fighting.

If there's one thing this battle has exposed, it's how blind trust in agencies—-no matter how "scientific" their claims may sound—- can cost us everything. The ostriches may be the story today, but the real warning is far bigger. Step back and look at what’s happening: global policies like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are not just about "ending poverty" or "protecting the planet." That's the branding. The reality is forced compliance, centralized control, digital ID systems, lab-grown meat, and unelected agencies overriding farmers, families, and communities under the guise of biosecurity, climate action, and public health.

Each new regulation is sold as necessary. Each emergency justifies another loss of autonomy. One policy at a time, they are boxing us in—- economically, medically, and spiritually. The ostriches are just the canaries in the coal mine. And if we don’t stand up now—-peacefully but firmly—- we may soon find there is no farm left to protect, no food system we can trust, and no freedom to defend.

The battle at Universal Ostrich Farms is far more than a dispute over birds — it is the canary in the coal mine for what’s coming. This is not just about one farm or one agency. It’s about stopping a dangerous precedent: a test-run for global biosecurity enforcement under the UN’s One Health regime, hidden in the language of “sustainability” and “preparedness.”

If this arm of global governance is allowed to crush small farmers under the guise of public safety, it will not stop here. What happens to the ostriches today could happen to your cattle, your garden, your small business, or your bodily autonomy tomorrow.

But here’s the truth they don’t want you to realize: We hold the power. The outpouring of support for this farm has shown the world what happens when everyday people rise up — when we say no to centralized control disguised as science.

Stopping this cull sets a powerful precedent. It sends a message that people are awake, and that policies driven by unelected global actors can — and will — be challenged.

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about right and wrong. And it’s about remembering that the power doesn’t belong to the UN, the WEF, Parliament or the CFIA — it belongs to us.

Let the ostriches be the last warning before the trap is fully shut. Let them live, and let this be the moment we turned the tide.

Still in doubt ask yourself: Are we really protecting public health? Or are we being herded, one cull, one crisis, one goal at a time, into a world none of us agreed to?

IF YOU DID NOT CLICK ON THE FIRST IMAGE IN THIS POST PLEASE DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND CLICK ON THE ONE BELOW

Share

Take Action – Here’s How You Can Help

Email Your Elected Officials (MPs, MLAs, Senators)

Demand an immediate suspension of the cull and a full investigation into the CFIA’s conduct.

Use this one-click email tool: PreventGenocide2030.org/ostriches Call and Write to Your Provincial Premier

Tell your Premier that your province should refuse to participate in any cull or disposal plans unless live bird testing and independent science are done. Contact the Senate Committee on Agriculture & Forestry

They are reviewing pandemic policies tied to Bill C-293 and biosecurity enforcement. Insist that One Health and CFIA overreach be part of the review. Share the Story Far and Wide

Use social media, email, or word of mouth. Post the hashtag #SaveOurOstriches and share this Substack article to wake people up to the bigger picture. Support the Legal Fund

Help fund the fight by donating to the farm’s legal defense:

Save Our Ostriches Join the Movement on the Ground

Peaceful supporters are still needed at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. Campers, media, and legal observers are welcome. Educate Yourself on the SDGs & One Health

Read the real UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3, 9, 13, and 17 —- and understand how they connect to biosecurity, digital ID, food control, and CBDCs. Educate your friends, neighbors and colleagues, drop little seeds in every conversation…leave them asking for more. Go to PreventGenocide2030.org for more information and to take action to remove our countries from the UN and all it’s tentacles. (click logo below)

This is not just a protest. It’s a test of our sovereignty.

And whether you live in BC or Brussels, what happens on this farm is the opening shot in a much bigger battle.

Let this be the moment you said no more.