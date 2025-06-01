Time to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth CFIA, well looks like I will have to help y’all out … take er from the top Maestro

On May 30, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published a press release titled "Update on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's actions at an HPAI infected premises at a British Columbia ostrich farm." What it contained was not science, but a carefully constructed narrative designed to mislead the public, shame a family farm, and justify the destruction of 400 healthy ostriches.

This is a line-by-line rebuttal to that document. Every claim, every omission, every manipulation, well the way I see it anyway. Feel free to point out more or offer your own take on this press release. Please come along with me and follow the bouncing ball… CLICK ON THE IMAGE

“OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Canada's national poultry sectors have been responding to detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Canada since December 2021. Industry has been highly supportive of the CFIA in its response to HPAI, working collaboratively to implement control measures and protect animal health.”

“Industry has been highly supportive…”

Reality: The CFIA is referring to large-scale, export-driven poultry industry players — not independent farms. Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) is not part of this protected club. This isn’t health regulation; it’s cartel enforcement disguised as biosecurity.

WHO does belong to this cartel you ask…well glad you are starting to ask questions. Please click on the image below for a partial list of who belongs to the Protected Club:

And who funds this “industry support”? Well You do. Canadian taxpayers subsidize the very corporations backing the CFIA's actions. Companies like Hendrix Genetics — owner of Hybrid Turkeys — receive millions in federal and provincial grants, public-private R&D deals, and risk insurance for disease outbreaks. While family farms like Universal Ostrich are demonized and dismantled, the vertically integrated giants are publicly funded, privately protected, and politically shielded. Look at CFIA’s own Expert Witness report who openly tells us that Hybrid Turkey Farms was granted an exemption from culling…why you ask? their version because they had rare genetics… TRUTH, they are owned by Hendrix Genetics —doesn’t get any rarer than that.

“The CFIA has acted to minimize the risk of the virus spreading within Canadian flocks and to other animals. All avian influenza viruses, particularly H5 and H7 viruses, have the potential to infect mammals, including humans. “

“All H5/H7 viruses have potential to infect mammals…”

Reality: The use of "potential" is a fear tactic. There is no evidence of sustained mammal-to-mammal or human transmission. The actual risk is theoretical and grossly exaggerated to justify sweeping action with no nuance.

And let’s not forget what the CFIA lawyer said, and how it echoed Justin Trudeau’s rhetoric during the “covid narrative” :

“The CFIA's response to highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic poultry is based on an approach known as "stamping-out", as defined by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) Terrestrial Animal Health Code. Stamping-out is the internationally recognized standard and is a primary tool to manage the spread of HPAI and mitigate risks to animal and human health as well as enable international trade. It includes steps to eliminate the virus from an infected premises, including the humane depopulation and disposal of infected animals, and disinfection of premises.”

“We follow stamping-out, as defined by WOAH…”

Reality: Here’s the quiet part said out loud: CFIA policy is dictated by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) — not the Canadian people. Stamping-out is not a scientific necessity; it’s a global compliance ritual to enable a fabricated trade certification.

Yes, you heard that right — the “trade certification” requirement that CFIA references is not based on direct, measurable harm or outbreak data. It’s largely a model-driven construct rooted in international “zoning” protocols from the WOAH and its risk assessment simulations — not field evidence of transmission from naturally immune birds like ostriches.

In other words:

Export privileges are protected not by reality, but by modeling compliance.

This allows CFIA to impose mass culling and zoning even when no actual threat exists…

Let’s be honest: the sacred cow in this conversation isn’t public health — it’s model-based trade access. Global agreements demand uniform slaughter policies not because they make scientific sense, but because they feed economic modeling projections. This is theatre, staged to reassure foreign markets, not to protect Canadian families.

Just as with COVID lockdowns, we are seeing countries around the world fall in line—not because they are following new data, but because they are following simulated outcomes created by centralized models from the WHO, WOAH, and other UN-backed agencies. These models do not rely on empirical data from farms like Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF). They rely on hypothetical risk, layered with trade assumptions, to justify extreme policies.

That’s why countries “sign on” to these coordinated responses: they’ve outsourced sovereignty to a system of predictive simulations. The punishment for noncompliance isn’t a health disaster—it’s trade sanctions.

We saw this movie already — and we know how it ends. People on both sides of the Covid saga said NEVER AGAIN well here we are AGAIN and sadly many are not seeing it…Time to take the shades off folks…

“There are ongoing risks to animal and human health and Canada's export market access”

Allowing a domestic poultry flock known to be exposed to HPAI to remain alive means a potential source of the virus persists. It increases the risk of reassortment or mutation of the virus, particularly with birds raised in open pasture where there is ongoing exposure to wildlife.”

Let’s decode that line by line:

"Ongoing risks to health and trade access" – Translation: We must act on hypothetical scenarios, not actual evidence.

"Potential source of the virus persists" – This is fear language . “Potential” does not equal “proven.” No live bird testing. No transmission confirmed . Just a two-bird PCR narrative used to justify extermination.

"Risk of reassortment or mutation" – Viral mutation is a natural phenomenon. You don’t halt mutation by killing survivors — you halt mutation by understanding why they survived. The real scientific response would be study, not slaughter.

***"Open pasture exposure to wildlife" – This is not a biohazard; it’s farming. If contact with wildlife justifies extermination, then every outdoor farm in Canada is next. That’s not public health — that’s a slippery slope toward total control of food production. ***

This paragraph wasn’t science. It was a policy memo from a trade compliance playbook. The goal is not health, it’s predictability — to appease foreign markets that rely on model-based safety assumptions, not real-world outcomes.

Reality Check, Folks:

They say it’s about protecting trade — but let’s ask the obvious question:

If this is about trade credibility, why is the United States, our largest trading partner, standing with the farm?

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz have both spoken out publicly to save the ostriches. What does that say about Canada’s fear-based narrative?

And when it comes to real-world risk:

There has been no confirmed transmission from these birds.

No live bird testing.

The PCR test was used on dead birds, and that’s the entire foundation for the cull.

This isn’t about protecting health — it’s about maintaining a spotless image for a fictional trade model that collapses under scrutiny.

If exposure is a crime, every open-pasture farm in Canada AND around the world is at risk! LET THAT SINK IN

“CFIA's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (NCFAD) identified that the current HPAI infection in these ostriches is a novel reassortment not seen elsewhere in Canada. This assortment includes the D1.3 genotype, which has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

“The ostrich virus includes the D1.3 genotype linked to a human case in Ohio…”

Reality: No sequencing evidence has been published. No chain of transmission. No peer-reviewed data. This is guilt by association — not proof. If it were truly novel, why not study the birds instead of exterminating them?

“A human case of H5N1 in BC earlier this year required critical care, and an extended hospital stay for the patient, and there have been a number of human cases in the United States, including a fatality.”

“A human case of H5N1 in BC earlier this year required critical care, and an extended hospital stay for the patient”

Reality: —yet CFIA fails to mention the most crucial detail: that patient, a 13-year-old girl, has publicly spoken out against the culling of the ostriches. She herself has stated she poses no threat and believes the ostriches DON’T either and should be spared for the same reason she should be.

Her case is now under scientific observation because of her “unexpected” recovery and immune response. Ironically, the Canadian government is studying this child for her natural immunity, while exterminating ostriches for developing the exact same thing.

She had no known exposure to poultry, and officials still can’t explain how she might have contracted the virus — if she did at all. Her diagnosis, I imagine, was based on a PCR test, the same technology that has been called into question for its over-sensitivity and misuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If we can study a child for natural immunity, why are we exterminating animals for the same? If exposure alone justifies eradication, how long before that logic is applied to people?

“Stamping-out and primary control zones enable international trade as it allows Canada to contain outbreaks within a specific area, meet the requirements of zoning arrangements with trading partners, and permit Canada's poultry industry to export from disease-free regions. Continued export market access supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports”

Reality: Let’s stop pretending this is about “helping Canadian families.” The $1.75 billion in poultry exports serve a handful of vertically integrated conglomerates — not the average farmer. “Zoning arrangements” and “primary control areas” are not medical strategies. They are bureaucratic chess moves designed to maintain trade certifications written by unelected foreign bodies like WOAH and codified in global agreements. The irony? When America’s top health officials support saving the ostriches, Canada doubles down on slaughter in the name of “trade integrity.” So who are we really serving — Canadian farmers or a rigged certification regime built on simulations and fear.

EXTRA DOSE OF REALITY: Universal Ostrich Farm is located in a remote, low-density agricultural region with no other poultry operations in its immediate vicinity. In effect, it is already its own natural control zone. If the purpose of stamping-out is to prevent spread within zones, UOF’s location makes it the ideal candidate for exception — not extermination. CFIA's failure to recognize this underscores the truth: this isn’t about real-world containment. It’s about compliance optics for foreign certification schemes.

Let’s not forget: Although no longer Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau remains co-chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, where he continues to reaffirm Canada’s loyalty to the 2030 Agenda. The stamping-out policies, zoning requirements, and trade-based eradications we see today aren’t decisions made in Ottawa — they’re directives shaped by unelected global bodies. And Trudeau? He may have left office, but he never stopped campaigning for a seat at the global helm. If a picture is worth a 1000 words then their own flow chart of where we are headed must worth a million…. Click on the image to explore where we are headed if we don’t come together and say NO MORE

“Universal Ostrich Farm has not cooperated with the requirements set out under the Health of Animals Act including failure to report the initial cases of illness and deaths to the CFIA and failure to adhere to quarantine orders. Universal Ostrich Farm was issued two notices of violations with penalty, totaling $20,000.”

“Universal Ostrich Farm was issued two notices of violations with penalty, totaling $20,000.”

Reality:

Issued March 18, 2025. Subject: 2425WA0242 - Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. Enclosed is a copy of the Notice of Violation with Penalty related to the alleged violation of Health of Animals Act, s. 5(1), which states: A person who owns or has the possession, care or control of an animal shall notify the nearest veterinary inspector of the presence of a reportable disease or toxic substance, or any fact indicating its presence, in or around the animal, immediately after the person becomes aware of the presence or fact On or between December 11, 2024, and December 28, 2024, Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., failed to notify the nearest veterinary inspector of the presence of a reportable disease or toxic substance. Evidence gathered through the investigation has been confirmed to be accurate.

The first violation (failure to report) is under formal dispute. The farm reported illness to their vet, not CFIA, because HPAI was not suspected. In FACT during initial talks with CFIA, CFIA agent claimed the symptoms did NOT sound like avian flu!!!

UOF first thought the birds had been poisoned…

Fun Fact They’ll Never Print:

Two of the earlier ostrich deaths at Universal Ostrich Farm — which have been chalked up to H5N1 — never went into rigor mortis and emitted a strong, unusual odor. These are classic red flags of possible poisoning, not viral infection. Yet without autopsies or toxicology, they were swiftly counted as avian flu deaths. So is the entire cull justification built on a false premise? Where have we seen this before ? Click on image below for a quick reminder…

PLEASE DON’T EVER FORGET THE LOW LEVELS THEY HIT, THE OUTRIGHT DESPICABLE LIES THEY TOLD TO KEEP YOU LOCKED IN FEAR!!!! Oh great and now I am mad again…is that what it takes do we have to get angry? Then damn it get angry!

The second violation (quarantine breach) is also being formally disputed, and should be dismissed outright because the amended quarantine order was never properly served. If Canada respects due process, the charge cannot stand.

CFIA omits this completely, misleading the public into believing these are settled violations. They are not!

Bureaucracy or Broadway? You decide.

Just as Universal Ostrich Farm was preparing its legal arguments for judicial review, the CFIA swooped in — months after the fact — to serve them with not one, but two violation notices. The timing couldn’t have been better if it had been scripted by Netflix. Was this just bad luck, or did someone at the CFIA dust off their copy of “How to Distract Farmers and Derail Their Deadlines for Dummies”?

Think about it: you’re knee-deep in affidavits, legal filings, and trying to save 400 endangered birds — and then boom, paperwork bomb. It’s not biosecurity; it’s bureaucratic sabotage. Or maybe this is CFIA’s version of farm-to-table intimidation: serve cold, and always during court prep.

Was this sudden paperwork blitz just a coincidence? Or a strategic stress grenade, hurled to throw the farm off-balance, waste resources, and hope they'd miss their filing windows? If this were a hockey game, we’d call it interference. If it were high school, we’d call it bullying. But since it’s the government, we call it “regulatory compliance.” Personally I call it BULLSHIT

“Universal Ostrich Farm has not substantiated their claims of scientific research. CFIA has not received any evidence of scientific research being done at the infected premises.”

Reality: CFIA’s claim that Universal Ostrich Farm “has not substantiated their claims of scientific research” is disingenuous at best — and intentionally misleading at worst. In reality, UOF submitted multiple affidavits from credentialed experts, including immunologists and virologists, outlining the scientific significance of their birds and the potential value of studying naturally acquired immunity.

But here’s the kicker: CFIA asked the court to strike that evidence. That’s right — they dismissed the science before it could be heard, then turned around and declared there was no science submitted. That’s not a lack of evidence — that’s willful blindness backed by procedural maneuvering. If the truth doesn’t fit the policy, CFIA’s approach is simple: suppress it, then pretend it never existed. Have a familiar ring?

“Given that the flock has had multiple laboratory-confirmed cases of H5N1 and the ongoing serious risks for animal and human health, and trade, the CFIA continues planning for humane depopulation with veterinary oversight at the infected premises.”

“Given that the flock has had multiple laboratory-confirmed cases of H5N1”

Reality: What “multiple”? Two dead ostriches. That’s it. Two birds, both long dead, 16+ hours, both PCR-tested externally, no tissue samples taken, no autopsy, no viral isolation, no culture. No live bird testing. No water sampling. No soil sampling. Just two PCR tests from carcasses sitting 16+ hours in a pen — and no information publicly disclosed about the cycle threshold (Ct) value, which can completely alter the result.

You call that "lab-confirmed"? That's policy-based science fiction. If this were about public health, you'd want answers. If it’s about control, you just need a pretext. Guess which one CFIA chose? One more time …Sound familiar?

“The CFIA continues planning for humane depopulation with veterinary oversight…”

Let’s unpack that with some basic COMMON SENSE:

WHO is doing this?

The CFIA — an agency that refused expert scientific evidence, threatened peaceful farmers, and pushed a court into rubber-stamping a foreign agenda. The same agency that considers two PCR tests “multiple confirmations.”

WHAT are they planning?

A “humane” mass killing of nearly 400 healthy, sentient, 300-pound birds — birds known for dancing, bonding, and high intelligence — based on a speculative model and zero confirmed symptoms of illness.

WHERE?

On a family-run farm that does not ship to export markets, in a remote area completely outside the zone of commercial poultry operations.

WHEN?

After court filings, while farmers prepare appeals, and likely in the dead of night — like every good dystopian operation.

WHY?

Not to protect Canadians. Not even to stop a spread. But to preserve foreign trade optics . Because some computer model in Geneva says “kill now, ask questions never.”

HOW do you “humanely depopulate” 400 powerful, fast-moving ostriches?

With trauma. With terror. With a plan that likely involves chemical injection, blunt force, or gunfire — all under the watchful eye of a vet tasked not with care, but compliance. Let’s stop dressing this up: you can’t “cull” a healthy, majestic creature. You execute it. Will this vet be named? What kind of a vet would actually allow their name to be associated with this? May I take this minute to remind you of the Nuremberg Trials, you see your One Health Rules can’t have it both ways…keep that in mind. While we are on the topic of this vet; what is the average pay for overseeing a massacre? Enquiring minds want DEMAND to know.

And the word “cull”?

It means to remove the sick or suffering — not to eliminate the thriving. What CFIA proposes isn’t a cull. It’s a purge.

And finally the last 2 lines:

‘SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, cfia.media.acia@canada.ca’

THE TIME IS NOW…Contact this Unelected Administrative Branch of the United Nations and tell them what you think…DO IT NOW!!!

"Truth doesn’t need permission. Just a voice."