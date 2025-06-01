Connie’s Substack

Connie's Substack

Trevor
4h

We need greater pushback or this won’t end well for humanity

DAVY Udal
9h

What a bunch of Horse Pucky. (Col Potter) Let's suppose that the Terrain Theory is correct and VIRUSES DON'T EXIST!. Dr Lee Merritt talks all day every day about Viruses; Claiming that they don't exist. Dr Cowan, Dr Kaufman, Drs Sam & Mark Bailey, Alek Zack and several others confirm that Viruses Don't Exist. No one has ever produced a sample of even one of supposedly several different so-called viruses.

To murder these science animals because of a fallacy is the worst kind of governmental control. This is almost as bad as telling the world that people are causing global warming, or that Aluminum, Barium and Strontium sprayed from planes is good for the planet as it will overheat if something is not done. 400 Billion years of life on this planet would have a bearing on these topics. The Earth has been much hotter and much colder throughout its history. Once upon a time on Earth there were no humans, No birds, No mammals, no reptiles. Then this alien species came to earth and now they are trying to manage humans like herds of food animals. When someone says humans are good to eat, I say That is not what God intended for his creation. When someone says that baby's blood is a drug for the Ultra Rich, I say try that on your own children not mine. Anyone who chooses to have sex with children needs psychiatric help. If 'fallen angels' are 12 feet tall and the average women was 5 foot tall that physical relationship is similar to pedophilia today.

God told humans to go forth and multiply. Who are these non-humans who are trying to exterminate Humans in order to control their numbers. We still need their names and addresses in order to fight the enemy. How can you fight a war when you don't know who the enemy is?

Dr Rima told us all once before that there is a 'Dirty Little Secret'. Every Time Humanity said I will Not comply they backed off. It is time to again say 'I WILL NOT COMPLY'

Everyone who believes that the world is overpopulated can line up for the MAiD in Canada program to help alleviate the problem. Those that are left will manage quite well without them.

In the 70's we had a Dictaphone. Today we need to use our Dick-Da-Jab. Right up their own arse.

