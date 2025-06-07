Once again, the stage is set. Behind the closed doors of 1777 F Street NW in Washington, D.C., the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense assembled an all-star cast of military officials, public health bureaucrats, corporate diagnostics executives, and global biosecurity operatives. The name of the play?

"FLUency: True Expertise and Effectiveness in the Battle Against Influenza."

But make no mistake: this wasn't a discussion. It was a script rehearsal

Show times: Tuesday October 8, 2024

9:30 am - 2:00 pm

Washington, DC

Anyone who followed Event 201 in 2019 will recognize the familiar beats. That pandemic tabletop exercise, co-hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum, eerily forecasted the global lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship regimes, and military-police coordination that followed.

Now, with COVID fatigue widespread and public trust fractured, the architects of the biosecurity state are regrouping. FLUency was nothing short of a spiritual sequel to Event 201. Swap coronaviruses for influenza, and the structure remains intact:

Simulated Threat : H5N1, a zoonotic virus with a tiny number of human cases (currently they say 70 humans have “tested” positive, and of course via the old trusty PCR test) , suddenly elevated to a national security threat.

Centralized Response : Panels discussing military coordination, agricultural lockdowns, and the need for more federal authority.

Techno-Biomedical Control : From predictive biosurveillance to AI diagnostics and mass countermeasures manufacturing.

Erasure of Consent: The public is excluded, the event is not livestreamed, and decisions are made in echo chambers.

Scene 2: The Players and Their Motives

This meeting brought together the heads of pandemic preparedness from the White House, CDC, USDA, HHS, BARDA, and even Quest Diagnostics. The cast included:

Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs : Now director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

Robert Johnson, BARDA : The same agency that handed billions to vaccine makers during COVID.

Gerald Parker : A vocal proponent of One Health, now advancing biosecurity policy at Texas A&M.

Yuri Fesko, Quest Diagnostics: Representing the private sector's stake in testing, tracking, and tracing.

Together, these actors pitched a future where permanent preparedness justifies permanent power.

Scene 3:

Terms like "One Health," "pandemic resilience," and "diagnostic innovation" sound noble. But underneath the jargon is a terrifying framework:

Mass surveillance under the guise of health

Eradication of small farms under zoonotic pretext

Suppression of dissent through labeling critics as extremists

Transfer of sovereignty to unaccountable global consortia

If this sounds familiar, it should. We're not imagining it. We're watching the Event 201 sequel being rehearsed for opening night.

Why This Matters Now:

At a quiet farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, 400 ostriches are under threat not from illness, but from a federal agency aligned with this same agenda. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is citing global flu protocols to justify wiping out a herd based on two inconclusive PCR tests.

This is not about public health. It's about setting legal precedent to justify mass livestock culling, food control, and eventual human lockdowns under the next "inevitable" outbreak.

Universal Ostrich Farms is the canary in the coal mine.

We must stop pretending this is organic, scientific policy. It's scripted. It's funded. It's choreographed.

And it will not end until enough people say: NO MORE.

We need to:

Demand legislative investigations into One Health frameworks

Expose these closed-door meetings as undemocratic and unconstitutional

Reject future lockdowns under any pretense

Push for national and local sovereignty over all biosecurity responses

SAY NO to digital ID

SAY no SMART anything in your home…understand what it means “Self-Monitoring, (Surveillance) Analysis and Reporting technology,”

DEMAND our countries leave the UN and all its tentacles

If we fail to act now, FLUency will be remembered not as a meeting, but as the moment Act II of global medical martial law began.

Read. Share. Resist. Because the next lockdown will come faster than the last.

Incase you missed the entire show folks click in the image below and watch the tabletop simulation of how Avian Influenza Pandemic is planned to be rolled out.

I think it is time We The People prepare our own simulation, who is in?