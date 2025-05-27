WHAT DOES THAT MEAN??? Here is a good explanation…man anyone with English as second language must struggle with these saying eh !

I would have to answer YES YES YES, they do but you be the judge…

Let’s play a game:

Imagine a teenage girl and a 300-pound ostrich walk into a biosecurity narrative.

Only one is tested for antibodies. The other? Scheduled for government-sanctioned execution.

Welcome to Canada …where logic gets thrown out the window, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) parades around in hazmat suits pretending to be scientists while refusing to test the very birds they claim are a biohazard.

This was headlines Everywhere… “A 13-year-old girl in British Columbia recently tested positive for H5N1.”

She and her family were quarantined. She recovered. Her family is healthy, no one got sick. No mass panic. No compost orders.

Why is this important ?

Now the government wants to study her immune system. They’re testing for antibodies, analyzing her blood, tracking every biomarker like she’s a rare lab sample — because apparently natural immunity is worth investigating… in a child.

At least they are putting the topic of natural immunity back on the table…remember during the Covid scam…just like the everyday flu disappeared so did natural immunity. No one could even suggest testing for antibodies.

Meanwhile, the ostriches?

No tests. No bloodwork. No swabs. No science. Just bullets.

and a CFIA lawyer who echoed the Covid narrative when she said:

SO WHAT DOES A BRAVE 13 YEAR OLD WANT TO SAY TO THE WORLD?

She says what the rest of us are thinking…so do they want to cull me and my family too because I am in the same boat as the Ostriches, we both had it and got better so now we have natural immunity.

The Birds Who Dared to Live

CFIA has refused — REFUSED — to perform live testing on the ostriches.

No blood tests. Not even their basic PCR swabs (that they can make a positive out of anything they test …but this time the cycle threshold would have to be revealed)

Why? Because that might prove the birds are healthy. And if the birds are healthy, then CFIA can’t carry out their One Health fantasy of mass culling in the name of global biosecurity.

So instead, they cling to two decomposing carcasses PCR’d after death and claim it’s a pandemic potential. Two. Out of 450.

But hey — why let basic epidemiology ruin a good purge?

The Logic is Dead. Long Live the Narrative.

Let’s recap:

CFIA says antibody-positive ostrich eggs don’t matter.

CFIA says two PCRs on dead birds equals a health emergency not just for the farm but the country.

CFIA says killing 400 birds without live testing is “precautionary.”

Meanwhile, a human child with direct exposure gets tested for immunity.

So what is the actual standard here?

If exposure and recovery justify further testing in a child, why not in an ostrich? Or should we start applying CFIA's logic across the board? After all that is the One Health Agenda that CFIA openly states they are following… seriously where does it end

Quarantine the humans. Cull all those who MAY have been in contact with the 1 or 2 that tested positive on undisclosed cycles of a PCR . After all, it’s precautionary. It’s to save Gramma …it’s for the greater good.

Egg on Their Face

Because if you’re going to murder birds in the name of science, you might want to actually do some science first.

But they won’t. Because this isn’t about science. It’s about control.

Control of farms. Control of food. Control of who lives and who gets composted.

And when you can’t win the argument, you kill the witness.

Or try to.

To date, no live ostrich has been tested. None.

But one girl has.

She stands tall. The birds do too — for now.

And if you’re still pretending this is about public health? You’re not just wearing blinders. You’re wearing CFIA-issued goggles, tinted with globalist groupthink.

But we can not let the eggheads win.

Let the birds live. Let the facts speak. And for the love of feathers — stop trusting the people with the bulletproof vests and the compost contracts.

Final Call to Action: It’s Time to Clip CFIA’s Wings

The CFIA is not acting as a public health agency — it’s acting and functioning as an unaccountable enforcement arm of the One Health biosecurity regime, taking cues from unelected, unaccountable global institutions like the WHO, WOAH, and the UN.

We saw this playbook during COVID:

Manufactured fear.

Emergency powers.

Silence the dissenters.

And now?

Mass culling without evidence.

Healthy animals eliminated in the name of “precaution.”

We must draw the line. Right here. Right now.

We must demand the following from every level of government:

Suspend all cull orders where no live testing has been done and no imminent health threat exists. Impose immediate oversight on CFIA, including public audits of decision-making processes and foreign influences. Repeal all clauses in the Health of Animals Act that allow the CFIA to act as judge, jury, and executioner without due process. End Canada’s participation in the One Health agenda until full public debate and parliamentary vote can be held on its implications. Ban any public agency from aligning its policies with foreign entities unless publicly debated and legally ratified through elected representatives.

This is not just about ostriches.

This is about sovereignty.

This is about food freedom.

This is about the survival of Canadian agriculture under the boots of global technocrats.

Email. Call. Write. Protest.

Let your City Council, MLA, MP, provincial premiers, and federal ministers know:

We the people will not be ruled by the WHO. We will not be governed by the WEF. And we will not stand by while unelected bureaucrats destroy our food systems in lockstep with foreign agendas.

