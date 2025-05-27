Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1d

As you have demonstrated, CFIS is a criminal racket requiring Canadians to

continue complacency. Ending the reveal with the meme about asking your doctor

if sitting is right for you illustrates the problem. It is a worldwide phenomina but worse in Canada

and most of Europe. People really need to rise and demand their sovereignty.

Big P and the Medical Cartel are quaking due to tariffs and widespread fraud that has been revealed stateside. Antibody titers are only one component in a poorly understood immune system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald's avatar
:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald
1d

13 year old vaxxed or PCR implant of graphenated meta materials? Contact Vaxxinosis with people transfecting? this is just more medial mafia allopathic iatrogenocide and they will not test for the full spectrum and array we know exists for this agenda. asymtomatic is not indicative of being a carrier/spreader. the vast amount of pathogenic is obvious she carries that can be easily found on assessment equipment & devices outside of the public hospital sectors. this is a joke when quantum medicine and energy medicine exists to even RIFE or live blood microscopy. https://drrobertyoung.com/bird-flu-virus-or-electro-magnetic-pollution-has-killed-millions-of-birds-in-norway-worldwide/ https://drrobertyoung.com/electromagnetic-radiation-vaccine-adjuvants-and-toxicological-interactions-assessing-public-health-impacts-and-historical-correlations/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGKWdWb1YzJI/ dr david dixon.. https://rumble.com/embed/ucfsd.v4quxa8/ sabrina wallace WBAN covid injection agenda . klanmother. Quantum nurse :karenann

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture