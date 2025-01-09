What happens When you Piss a Canadian off? better yet millions of us?

(sorry the interference noise is bad…please not this was not on my end and I did not hear it while on the call)

Call the Governor General’s Office : Voice your concerns directly. Demand an explanation for their decision and express how it impacts your faith in democratic governance. contact info

Engage Your MP : Reach out to your Member of Parliament. Ask them where they stand on this issue and what they plan to do to uphold democratic principles. Hold them accountable for representing your voice.

Write Letters: Written correspondence can be powerful. A well-crafted letter sent to the Governor General, your MP, and even local newspapers can amplify the message. See mine below, copy it add to it, take out what you don’t like and then email it :

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon

Governor General of Canada

Rideau Hall

1 Sussex Drive

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A1

Subject: Upholding the Responsibility Entrusted to the Governor General

Your Excellency,

I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding recent political events and to highlight the fundamental role your office plays in protecting the democratic principles of Canada.

Your decision to approve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request to prorogue Parliament has shocked and angered Canadians. At a time when confidence in the Prime Minister is virtually nonexistent, both among elected representatives and the general public; your role as a safeguard of democracy has never been more critical. By approving this move, you have allowed a disgraced leader to sidestep accountability, undermining trust in our institutions and the very principles your office was meant to uphold.

The role of the Governor General is not to act at the whim of the Prime Minister but to exercise judgment in moments of national importance. Prorogation is not a tool for the people, it is a tool for political deception, delaying scrutiny of the government’s failures.

The Governor General, as the representative of the Crown, acts on the advice of the head of government but retains the right to advise, encourage, and warn. In light of the Prime Minister’s ambiguous statement, “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader”, I must ask whether Your Excellency exercised this constitutional prerogative. Did you provide advice, encouragement, or warning regarding the open-ended nature of this declaration, which lacks a firm timeline or clear commitment to resignation? Moreover, the use of the word “selects” instead of “elects” raises questions about the democratic legitimacy of this process. If so, I respectfully ask how it was concluded that prorogation serves the best interests of Parliament and Canadians. Given the uncertainty this creates, it is essential to understand the reasoning behind allowing such a vague course of action to proceed unchallenged.

As part of Your Excellency’s reserve powers, the authority to dismiss a Prime Minister exists to address extraordinary circumstances where the government acts contrary to democratic principles or the public trust. The deceitful and ambiguous language used in this case undermines confidence in the Prime Minister's intent and raises even more concerns among the people of Canada. To fulfill your duties as the safeguard of constitutional integrity, Canadians believe it is necessary for you to exercise this power and ensure accountability in leadership.

Your Excellency, we call on you to remember the true purpose of your role: to protect the integrity of our democracy, to act in the best interests of the people, and to ensure that Canada remains a free and independent nation.

The people are speaking, and the message is clear. Canada deserves better.

Yours sincerely,

Connie Shields

email: takeyourpowerback@proton.me

