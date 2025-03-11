These Recovered Ostriches Could Hold the Secret to Beating Bird Flu. Why is Canada Hell Bent on Killing them?

If you are breathing I urge you to click on the image above and watch this episode of Broken Truth TV with John Davidson

Thank you John Davidson for taking up this fight.

The CFIA’s Bait-and-Switch: How They Misled Universal Ostrich Farm While Planning Their Demise

For months, Universal Ostrich Farm has been fighting for its survival against an overreaching government agency determined to eradicate their 400 research ostriches. But now, thanks to an explosive interview with John Davidson, we can expose the deceit that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) used to manipulate the farm into filling out a false application…all while secretly finalizing the mass culling of their flock.

CFIA’s Deception: The Fake “Exemption” Application

After CFIA claimed that two dead birds tested positive for H5N1 (via PCR tests with unknown cycle thresholds), they immediately set in motion their plan to exterminate all 400 ostriches. But they didn’t tell the farm that right away. Instead, they dangled a false hope: an application that supposedly offered an exemption for farms with “rare and special genetics.”

Katie Pasitney and her family, desperate to save their ostriches, started filling out the Distinct Unit Exemption Package, which was sent to them by their CFIA Case officer, believing it was a chance to legally prevent their birds from being killed. However, when they reviewed the form, they saw something deeply suspicious:

It was designed for commercial poultry farms , not a research ostrich facility .

It only listed chickens, ducks, turkeys, and geese , with no mention of ostriches .

It asked irrelevant questions about poultry housing structures and facilities that didn’t exist on their farm.

When Katie and her family questioned CFIA about the misleading form, they were told that if they didn’t complete it exactly as written, they would be immediately disqualified from any chance of saving their flock. CFIA knew full well that Universal Ostrich Farm couldn’t meet the poultry farm criteria, because they are not a poultry farm, they set them up to fail.

And fail, they did.

On January 10th, CFIA denied their application, claiming their ostriches didn’t meet the requirements for protection.

CFIA’s Lies: The Culling Decision Was Already Made

As if this wasn’t bad enough, during court proceedings, the farm’s legal team uncovered a shocking timeline:

December 31, 2024 (41 minutes after the positive test results) – CFIA signed the kill order.

January 2, 2025 – CFIA held a five-hour call , pretending to be interested in working with the farm on research and potential solutions.

January 2, 2025 Case Officer (can’t make this shit up) 007 (yup as in James Bond) sent an email telling the farm owners: “ This process is document heavy, but I’m here to help you navigate the process! Based on the information we’ve gathered, you fall into the “birds classified as having rare and valuable genetics” category . “

January 2, 2025 – in same email CFIA sent the deceptive application to the farm.

January 10, 2025 – The application was denied, and the mass culling order was upheld.

In less than an hour after the supposed H5N1 test results, CFIA had already decided to kill all the ostriches. The January 2nd call was nothing more than an intelligence-gathering operation… (please at this point ask yourself WHY? is this a MIlitary operation?) a way for CFIA to collect data on the farm’s research while misleading them into filling out a fake exemption application.

What was fake about the exemption application?

The Distinct Unit Request Package that CFIA provided to Universal Ostrich Farm is completely unrelated to genetic exemption and was a deliberate misdirection to set them up for failure. Here’s why:

1. It Defines Units by Location, Not Genetics

Nowhere in the document does it mention rare or special genetics as a basis for exemption.

The only criteria for exemption is geographic and biosecurity separation - not genetic uniqueness.

The term "distinct unit" refers to physical isolation of a group of birds within an infected farm, not the genetic rarity of a species.

2. It Assumes the Farm is a Poultry Operation

The document refers exclusively to poultry industry standards , with no mention of ostriches . It lists chickens, turkeys, geese, and ducks , completely excluding ostriches, rheas, and emus.

Questions ask about barns, poultry movement logs, and farm layouts that do not apply to an open-air, research-focused ostrich farm.

3. It Discusses Irrelevant Biosecurity Measures

The farm was forced to answer poultry-specific biosecurity questions that did not apply to them.

It asks whether birds are "confinement-reared in barns with solid walls" , which is not applicable to ostrich farming .

It assumes the presence of feed trucks, catching crews, and vaccination teams -again, none of which apply to an ostrich research facility. Makes one wonder how do ya’ll catch a 3-400 pound animal that runs 65 mph? Better yet what are ya catching them for?

4. The Exemption is Based on Physical Separation, Not Genetic Merit

The assessment only considers whether the birds were physically and functionally separate from the infected unit for at least 21 days . *** WORTH NOTING HERE: in reading the CFIA’s own documents they specifically refer to the FACT that Universal Ostrich Farm does have the sick completely separate from the healthy. If the owners knew what they were filling out…as in if Double O Seven had of really been there “to help you navigate the process!”, she would have pointed out that this application simply was asking about the sick being separate from the healthy and perhaps advise them to provide drawings etc. confirming what CFIA wrote in their own diary, that they were in “distinctly separate units”, which would have qualified the healthy unit as EXEMPT!!!!!

It does not ask for genetic documentation, breeding records, or scientific data supporting the uniqueness of the birds.

The CFIA never intended to evaluate the genetic significance of these ostriches…they were simply forcing the farm into a poultry-based framework and answering NO to all the questions in order to justify their predetermined decision.

5. The Outcome Was Pre-Determined

Even if the farm had met all the criteria , CFIA retained full discretion to deny the exemption.

The package explicitly states that applying does not guarantee recognition , meaning CFIA could reject it for any reason .

The rejection letter separates the 2 but says they don’t meet the requirements for either a distinct unit or rare and valuable poultry genetics. Keep in mind Jan 2 email says they do… “Based on the information we’ve gathered, you fall into the “birds classified as having rare and valuable genetics” category.”

Conclusion: A Deliberate Bait-and-Switch

This package was never meant to assess genetic rarity. It was a biosecurity-based exemption for poultry farms, deliberately given to Universal Ostrich Farm to mislead them into thinking they had a chance to save their flock.

CFIA knew this form was irrelevant to their case but forced them to fill it out anyway, knowing they would fail, just to buy time while moving forward with the culling orders.

This was not just bureaucratic incompetence…this was deception with intent.

Now, I’m no lawyer, but I see a blatant case of fraud, deception, and abuse of power. The CFIA knowingly misled Universal Ostrich Farm into believing they had a chance at exemption, dangling a fraudulent application that had nothing to do with genetic exemptions, while pre-signing the culling order just 41 minutes after a positive test result. But the deception didn’t stop there. Under the guise of a five-hour “fact-finding” meeting, CFIA coerced the farm into divulging sensitive research data, including details on funding, scientific partners, and groundbreaking antibody discoveries…all while knowing full well they had no intention of sparing the flock. This wasn’t an attempt to help; it was a calculated intelligence-gathering operation, ensuring that all competing research was exposed before they moved to destroy it entirely. When a government agency systematically deceives, manipulates, and robs a family farm of its scientific breakthroughs, how is this not a criminal conspiracy?

So why do you think they are playing this game?

The CFIA’s covert extraction of Universal Ostrich Farm’s research, funding sources, and scientific partners raises serious red flags. If they had already decided to kill the birds within 41 minutes of the positive test, why waste five and a half hours on a “fact-finding” interrogation disguised as a collaborative meeting?

Here’s why they wanted this information and what they might do with it:

Bury the Science – These ostriches were producing proven antibodies against viral threats, including H5N1 and COVID-19. If the pharmaceutical industry or government-backed labs wanted to maintain control over vaccine-based solutions, they could not allow an independent farm to demonstrate a natural, cost-effective alternative. Eliminating the farm and all research data, would ensure this science never sees the light of day…have a familiar ring… Seize the Intellectual Property – By forcing the farmers to disclose everything about their research, including methodologies and partnerships, CFIA (or those pulling the strings) could repurpose the findings for corporate gain. Once the farm is destroyed, expect a government-backed or Big Pharma-connected entity to suddenly "discover" similar breakthroughs and patent them under corporate ownership. Control Future Markets – The One Health framework relies on complete government oversight of disease prevention, including mandatory vaccinations for livestock and potentially even humans. If a natural solution exists that renders their high-profit vaccine model unnecessary, they must eliminate it before the public catches on. Set a Dangerous Precedent – By making an example out of Universal Ostrich Farm, CFIA is sending a warning to all independent farmers and researchers: If you develop a breakthrough outside of our control, we will come for you. This enforces a chilling effect on any future agricultural or medical innovation that threatens corporate-government monopolies.

This isn’t about "bird flu." This is about total control over food, medicine, and scientific discovery and they can’t allow an independent farm in BC to prove them irrelevant.

When a government agency coerces private individuals into disclosing trade secrets under false pretenses, is this not deceptive practice, willful misconduct, and a betrayal of public trust? Is this a conspiracy to commit economic sabotage?

