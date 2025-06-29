They Came for the Birds...Katie Pasitney’s TruthThrive Speech Exposes the War on Farmers — and the Soul of a Nation

When Canadian farmer Katie Pasitney took the stage today in Florida at TruthThrive 2025, she didn’t just speak for one farm or one country — she spoke for farmers worldwide, and for every citizen watching their freedoms disappear under the crushing weight of global agendas.

Her message was simple, powerful, and devastating:

This isn’t about bird flu.

This is about food control, biosecurity tyranny, and the slow slaughter of our rights.



Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC, became the unexpected front line of a global battle — where mass culling orders, PCR-based pseudoscience, and a ruthless bureaucracy converged to wipe out not only animals, but sovereignty itself.

For 165 days, Katie and her family fought to save their flock.

They were threatened, smeared, and ignored.

But when the Canadian government said "comply or be crushed,"

— they said NO.

At TruthThrive, Katie pulled back the curtain on:

The CFIA’s abuse of power: Orders to kill healthy birds based on two unconfirmed PCR tests, while denying all independent testing and treatment.

The media’s complicity: Attacking farmers while parroting the global narrative.

The people’s power: How public pushback — from farmers, neighbors, and freedom-lovers across North America — forced a stay of execution.

This was Canada’s last stand, and Katie didn’t just show up —

She stood tall. For all of us.

