The recent "Injection of Truth" event held in Calgary, Alberta shed light on critical issues ranging from COVID-19 mismanagement and vaccine injuries to disturbing revelations within Alberta Health Services. Each speaker passionately urged the public to rally behind Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party (UCP) as a means to liberate Alberta, and potentially Canada, from what they perceive as a burgeoning communist regime. While the event was eye-opening, it failed to address a pivotal question: who is the real puppet master? The answer lies with the United Nations (UN). For those seeking deeper truths and genuine change, it is crucial to understand Agenda 2030 how how it is being implemented on the local level.

So if you want me to get behind Danielle Smith (or any politician), if you want my vote I need your answers:

Yes or No?

Do you commit to:

Withdraw from the UN and ALL it’s organizations like WHO/UNESCO/UNDRIP/C-40 cities and much much more ? Reestablish the Right of Informed Consent, including vaccines? Punish all 'pandemic' crimes against humanity? Making Real changes within our Education system? Making Real changes within our HealthCare system? If you genuinely do not know what you are signed into are you willing to sit down and learn what Agenda 2030 really is and where you are currently taking this province?

We the people are tired of the Political Theatre, the so-called UNI-Party. The time has come to show us if you are IN or IN THE WAY, so Danielle Smith it is time to

OR GET OFF THE POT

You Danielle Smith, do have it within your power, to turn this bus around and save Alberta and then the other provinces will follow suit. As the speakers said get a head of this but please do it because you understand the TRUTH.

For all kinds of information please check out the following links and together let’s

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

https://www.shelaw.ca/the-pogg-primer/

Maggie Braun and Gather 2030

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

PDF (ia902300.us.archive.org)

https://www.c40.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/C40_annual_report_2023_V10.pdf

Take action today send your Premier a letter, ask her to answer these simple question?

Send similar letter to every MLA and MP in the country. But DO IT NOW, and ask 10 friends to do the same, ask 5 enemies and 2 strangers …SHARE SHARE SHARE

Share