Share

As the world grapples with the pressing issues of our time, such as the “Pandemic Treaty Amendments and International Health Regulations reform ” warriors pound away on their keyboards with the hope of making a difference, while the elephant is snoring in the corner. Yes, dear readers, hold onto your tin foil hats because we're about to uncover the true architects of chaos – and spoiler alert, it's not WHO.

While armchair activists debate the finer points of pandemic treaty amendments, WHO's maneuvers are as visible as a stealth bomber flying under the radar. Who cares about coordinating a global response to a “deadly virus” or a drop of a degree or 2 in temperature , when the mothership is hurtling towards the side of the mountain?

The United Nations' full steam ahead approach to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is as admirable as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. With world leaders patting themselves on the back for their commitment to sustainability, we're careening towards a future where the only sustainable thing will be our ability to stomach ever-dwindling food supplies.

Forget about WHO – the real question is, why do we even bother caring about what they're doing? Sure, they're tasked with “safeguarding” global health, but who needs health when you're too busy starving to death? Is it just another distraction while the ink is drying on the land transfer documents?

Let's take a moment to appreciate the brilliant strategy of focusing on the minutiae while the world burns. While WHO attempts to stem the tide of disease, the rest of us can sit back and watch as famine sweeps across the globe like a biblical plague. But hey, at least we'll have plenty of treaties and agreements to keep us warm at night, right?

So the question remains; how do we shake the world out of complacency and inspire meaningful action? Seems almost like a Herculean task but the answer is actually quite simple: Go to preventgenocide2030.org and follow the steps laid out for you. That’s right you can take action right from the comfort of your own chair, as Dr. Rima Laibow says “ride your freedom mouse”.

Or if you don’t mind messing with clouds you might work on doing some sky-writing spell out "Get Out of the UN" in giant letters across the stratosphere. Bonus points if we do it during a UN summit or maybe the 77th World Health Assembly which will be held in Geneva May 27 - June 1, 2024. Nothing says "wake up call" like a message written in clouds. Heck what’s good for the goose is good for the gander RIGHT?

Or perhaps a Tik Tok challenge is in order, after all if there's one thing that gets the world's attention, it's a viral TikTok challenge. How about we start one called the #UNexitChallenge? Participants would have to perform absurd stunts while chanting slogans like "Free the People, Ditch the UN!" Get creative…write a song or a poem

The next time you find yourself furiously typing away about WHO's shortcomings, take a moment to reflect on the bigger picture. After all, what good is a well if it's poisoned from all sides? As the world grapples with pressing challenges ranging from pandemics to poverty, it's time to shine a spotlight on this slumbering behemoth and ask the question: Is it time for our communities to bid farewell to the UN? To once and for all give the snoring elephant in the corner the BOOT!!!

Connect the UN dots thanks to Ivor Cummins visit him at

visit Dr. Rima Laibow at