It is with a heavy heart and a bewildered spirit that we bid farewell to Canada, once a beacon of maple-syruped civility and moose-crossing jokes. Born in 1867, the Great White North has succumbed to a demise not of frostbite but of a more insidious thawing: swallowed whole by the swirling maelstrom of global elites and their labyrinthine machinations.

In its prime, Canada stood tall, boasting of poutine mastery, hockey prowess, Northern Lights and unparalleled politeness. But as time marched on, it found itself ensnared in the tangled web of corporate interests and political chicanery, leaving many to mourn the loss of the country they once knew. While once thought to be a sovereign beacon of autonomy and freedom our elected “leaders”, entrusted with our nation's fate, have tragically led us into the insidious plots of global elites, guided by the ominous shadow of the United Nations.

Pallbearers at Canada's funeral will include a somber procession of of those previously mentioned elected “leaders”, Prime Ministers, past and present, including the likes of Sir John A. Macdonald, William Lyon Mackenzie King, Pierre (Lying) Trudeau, Brian (Lying) Mulroney, Jean (Lying) Chrétien, Stephen (Lying) Harper, and Justin (Lying) Trudeau…hmmmm seems they may all have something in common. Each will carry a piece of the nation's identity to its final resting place, marking the passing of a once-great nation, now reduced to a mere puppet on the global stage.

But amidst the tears and lamentations, there is a glimmer of hope. For in the hearts of the 20% who tirelessly toiled while the other 80% idly watched, lies the promise of resurrection. With the likes of Bob Blayone at the helm, guided by the hand of God, ensuring we hold strong to the truth, these are the true custodians of Canada's legacy, the stewards of its spirit, and it is upon their sturdy shoulders that the burden of rebuilding now falls. Indeed, rallying together with a united purpose is key.

Instead of falling prey to divisive rhetoric, Canadians must channel their energy into constructive action. It's through unity and collaboration that real change can be achieved. Let's focus on building bridges, fostering understanding, and advocating for policies that uphold freedom, truth, and justice for all. Together, we can resist the grip of malevolent forces and steer our nation towards a brighter future.

Bob Balyone deserves our utmost respect and admiration for his steadfast commitment to guiding us on the path of righteousness. With his unwavering dedication, he serves as a beacon of hope, a teacher and a guardian of our collective conscience. Let us tip our hats in acknowledgment of his noble efforts, and may our hearts be filled with gratitude for his tireless advocacy for truth and integrity.

This is my call to Canadians far and wide, listen to the truth, stop falling for the distractions, join Bob and the crusaders and lets show the world what living in the Free World can really look like. A vision of a just society where people enjoy the fruits of their labor without fear of corruption or exploitation, a world where individuals have the opportunity to thrive in abundance, free from oppression and injustice.

So let us not mourn the passing of Canada, but rather celebrate its enduring legacy. Let us remember the beauty of its landscapes, the warmth of its people, and the resilience of its spirit. And let us take solace in the knowledge that as long as there are those who are willing to fight for what is right, the Canada we once knew may yet rise again, like a majestic moose emerging from the mist.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

please take action at https://preventgenocide2030.org/canada