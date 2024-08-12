In recent years, educational institutions have increasingly become battlegrounds for ideological conflicts, with various political and philosophical doctrines vying for influence over curricula.

One of the most contentious ideologies to emerge in these debates is Marxism, a worldview rooted in the theories of Karl Marx that emphasizes class struggle, economic determinism, and the eventual establishment of a classless society. While Marxism has historically been associated with political revolutions and socio-economic restructuring, its principles have found their way into contemporary educational frameworks, often under the guise of equity, social justice, and critical pedagogy.

As we sift thru what history we can still access one might argue that our Education system is in fact NOT BROKEN, IT IS FUNCTIONING EXACTLY AS IT WAS DESIGNED TO.

That is right, the Rockefellers got their greedy little paws in this pie too

Share

The educational theories and practices that have evolved over the past century have undoubtedly contributed to the development of a generation that is more attuned to issues of social justice and equality. Which has led to the widespread acceptance of "woke" culture, which they see as an outcome of decades of ideological shifts in education.

These changes didn’t happen overnight but were the result of gradual adjustments to curricula, teaching practices, and cultural influences, which together have shaped the beliefs and values of today's students.

I urge every parent to watch: Beneath Sheep’s Clothing https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/pages/trailer

Share

To control a society it starts with the kids…he who controls the education controls the world

As a Canadian I can’t help but draw comparisons between the treatment of First Nations people and the current cultural dynamics in Canada. This is a sensitive and complex topic, however, examining the parallels could provide a thought-provoking perspective on how societal control and cultural imposition have evolved.

Just as residential schools sought to impose a dominant culture on Indigenous children, the introduction of “woke culture” is a push to enforce certain ideological beliefs on all children. This includes views on gender, race, and identity that may conflict with traditional values or parental beliefs.

In residential schools, the state took on the role of the parent, deciding what was best for the child. Similarly, we are watching modern institutions (schools, media, and government) increasingly bypassing parental rights, promoting ideologies that parents may not agree with, and encouraging children to adopt new identities or beliefs that differ from their family’s.

The residential school system aimed to erase Indigenous identities, languages, and traditions. Today's cultural climate is eroding traditional Canadian identities and values, pushing children toward a new set of beliefs that may feel foreign or imposed.

Residential schools were state-run, and the state determined what was taught and how children were raised. We can certainly see a parallel in how government policies and educational systems now play a significant role in shaping children's beliefs and identities, potentially at the expense of parental and cultural influence.

Was the residential school system a "trial run" for broader societal control? The mechanisms of control and cultural assimilation developed during that dark chapter of history are being applied more widely today. Are the current cultural shifts a part of a long-standing pattern of social engineering, where the state or dominant groups seek to mold future generations according to specific ideological frameworks?

I urge every parent to read: Indoctrinating Our Children to Death: Government Schools’ War on Faith, Family, & Freedom – And How to Stop It by Alex Newman

But the school systems are not the only similarity, one can also draw parallels between the reservations and the 15 minute cities.

Designated Areas

Reservations: Specific lands are set aside for Indigenous peoples, often with boundaries that define their living areas.

15-Minute Cities: Urban areas designed with the aim of having essential services and amenities within a short distance, effectively creating designated boundaries that define living spaces.

Autonomy & Control

Reservations: Indigenous communities often have some level of self-governance, though it's frequently constrained by federal regulations.

15-Minute Cities: Local authorities or planners have significant control over the design and management of these areas to ensure they meet the intended goals of accessibility and sustainability.

Resource Allocation:

Reservations: Resources are allocated based on federal or provincial policies, which can impact the quality of services and development.

15-Minute Cities: Resource allocation is focused on ensuring that essential services and amenities are accessible to all residents within the designated area.

Reservations being a product of historical and colonial policies, and 15-minute cities representing modern urban planning efforts and yet they seem to mirror each other. So is the 15 minute city the “White Man’s Reservation?

While the historical experiences of First Nations people in Canada were unique and rooted in colonialism, drawing comparisons to today’s cultural dynamics raises important questions about autonomy, identity, and the role of the state in shaping the beliefs of children, (who evolve into our countries leaders) It's crucial to examine the comparisons without censorship.

Was the profound suffering of Indigenous communities the foreshadowing to the potential implications of modern cultural trends?

Since 2015, Trudeau has become Canada’s apologist- and fault-finder-in-chief. The gutting of our history and heroes from our passports is just another example. We are being remade as a country to reflect what Trudeau told the New York Times in 2015: “There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada, (we are) the first post-national state.“

I urge every parent to read: The Marxification of Education by James Lindsay

So here we are way past knee deep in “woke culture”, 15 minute cities popping up everywhere, now what?

Well step one is recognizing where this is coming from, any guesses….?

well where else?

What is the source of ALL our suffering, yup you got it the United Nations and all their tentacles including UNESCO, WEF and Agenda 2030, WHO etc.

Step 1.

Go to https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Join the 10 Million Patriot Challenge

share share share

Step 2. Pull your kids/grandkids, nieces, nephews, neighbors kids out of public schools NOW!!!!

leaves me with just one question…

Well do ya