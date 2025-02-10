Share

A small farm in Edgewood, BC, is at the center of a battle (war) that goes far beyond its 400 ostriches. Universal Ostrich Farm has been targeted for destruction under the guise of an avian flu cull, but the deeper story reveals a global push to eliminate natural medicine, independent farming, and food sovereignty.

BUT, First let’s take a brief look at wars of days gone by…

Perhaps the first lockdown in Edgewood, B.C.

Canada's World War I internment camps, where Ukrainian and other Eastern European immigrants, classified as "enemy aliens," were detained by the Canadian government under the War Measures Act (1914).

Between 1914 and 1920, over 8,500 people—mostly Ukrainian, German, and other European immigrants, were imprisoned in 24 camps across Canada, including in Edgewood, British Columbia. These individuals were often used for forced labor, clearing land, and building infrastructure under harsh conditions.

The Edgewood Internment Camp was part of this broader system of wartime internment. Many detainees were not enemy spies or combatants but rather immigrants who had come to Canada in search of work and a better life.

If you want a list of the 24 camps ask me in the comments, it is quite interesting

Share

Detainees were used for forced labor to build roads, railways, and national parks.

Worth noting, Over 100 prisoners died due to poor conditions, abuse, malnutrition, and suicide. Their property was confiscated, and many detainees were deported after release.

The internment was driven by wartime hysteria, economic fears, and ethnic discrimination.

? How many of ya knew about this ???, Why do I bring it up you ask...well keep reading, I will connect the dots.

Fast Forward WW2

Well it appears we learned A LOT from WW1

And the BC government thought just like that…During World War II (1941–1949), British Columbia played a leading role in pushing the Canadian government to intern Japanese Canadians. Of course under the guise of homeland security but let’s have a closer look at the REAL motivation…

Leave a comment

The Japanese Canadian community was highly cohesive, immigrants from Japan, particularly in areas like Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, built strong support networks. These networks allowed them to share resources, knowledge, and skills, helping them overcome many obstacles. They helped one another with business ventures, shared farming techniques, and provided emotional and practical support during tough times. They valued education and saw it as a means to improve their lives and communities. Despite the legal and social barriers they faced, they encouraged their children to excel academically and gain skills that would help them prosper in Canadian society. The Japanese culture is known for its resilience and the ability to overcome hardship.

The large Japanese population in British Columbia before World War II was due to economic migration, not railway labor that the Chinese immigrants, who were brought in large numbers to work on the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) in the 1880s. The Japanese came later (1880s–1920s), seeking work in fishing, farming, and forestry.

With their strong cultural support networks many Japanese immigrants flourished in the fishing industry, as Japan had a strong maritime culture. Much to the “white man’s” dismay by 1919, Japanese Canadians controlled nearly half of BC’s fishing industry. They were so successful that the government eventually imposed licensing restrictions to curb Japanese success in fishing.

Some Japanese immigrants became very successful vegetable and fruit farmers. While many worked on white-owned farms at first, they later bought their own land, which led to resentment from white Canadians. So much so that Anti-Asian land laws were introduced to prevent Japanese and Chinese immigrants from purchasing property in certain areas.

Many established small businesses, shops, and restaurants, particularly in Vancouver’s Powell Street area, which became known as “Japantown.” By 1941, nearly 23,000 Japanese Canadians lived in BC, making up over 90% of Canada’s entire Japanese population. Again government stepped in, denying many the right to run businesses and imposing restrictive laws

I hear ya, I did say it would be a brief walk down memory lane, sorry I forgot about all the windy roads and detours…stay with me

…and trust me it is the reader’s digest version. Why is this important you ask???…

Because Japanese Canadians were so resilient thanks to their tight family bonds and devotion they seemed to prosper regardless of the fact that our Oh So Sweet Canadian Politicians denied them voting rights, excluded them from certain professions, and subjected them to many restrictive laws. Their “white” neighbors FEARED their economic success in both fishing and farming and when WW11 broke out they finally had their EXCUSE to rid themselves of this little problem…

Despite zero evidence of Japanese Canadian disloyalty or espionage, the federal government, backed by the BC government, seized the attack on Pearl Harbor as a convenient excuse to eliminate what they saw as a "Japanese problem." Their economic success had long been a source of resentment, and the war provided the perfect cover to strip them of their land, businesses, and rights under the guise of national security. With no trials, no investigations, and no legitimate justification, the government ordered the forced internment and mass dispossession of over 22,000 Japanese Canadians, ensuring they could never reclaim their economic standing.

It was not about protecting Canada, it was about eliminating competition and securing white economic dominance under the pretense of war.

Ian Mackenzie, a Canadian Minister of Parliament, was quoted in saying:

“It is the government's plan to get these people out of B.C. as fast as possible. It is my personal intention, as long as I remain in public life, to see they never come back here. Let our slogan be for British Columbia: No Japs from the Rockies to the seas."

Fast forward to 2021 , this is my “warp speed” buckle up

Some 430 km to the west of Edgewood BC sit the village of Lytton, “The Village of Lytton is in Nlaka’pamux Territory, in one of the longest continuously inhabited areas in North America.

Side note: Nlaka’pamux Territory is First Nations Territory where the Nlaka’pamux people have lived on these lands for thousands of years, hunting wild game such as moose and grouse and gathering medicinal plants…keep this in mind for another substack article as this tangled web is already weaved too tight.

The Village sits at the confluence of the Thompson and Fraser rivers, where Highway 12 connects with the Trans-Canada Highway… a vibrant village, with services for visitors and neighbours from surrounding Indigenous communities.”

Lytton B.C. was home to an ER room doctor by the name of Dr. Charles Hoffe, a well respected doctor who started to see some issues with the Covid 19 vaccine roll out. He tried to ring the alarm bells but to his dismay…

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (CPSBC) issued a citation for Dr. Charles Hoffe for “publishing statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19.”

Dr. Hoffe was stripped of his his hospital privileges at St. Bartholomew Hospital Centre in Lytton on April 29, 2021.

Clearly a legal battle ensued…but what happens next? Well you guessed it, what else, A WILDFIRE!!

Surprise Surprise …

The Mayor called for the evacuation at 6:00 pm on June 30, 2021.

The fire largely leveled Lytton's Main Street, burning the post office, ambulance station, health centre, RCMP detachment, Lytton Elementary School, Lytton Hotel, and the Lytton Village Office. The Lytton Chinese History Museum was lost, along with 1,600 artifacts, museum archives and library.[. In this list they forgot to include Dr. Charles Hoffe’s office and all his records, he escaped with only his laptop.

As of October 2021, the cause of the wildfire was undetermined and disputed.

Can you think of a better way to destroy any evidence the doctor may have had?

Another sidenote: As of Feb. 7, 2025- The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. has dropped its professional misconduct case against a former Lytton doctor who was accused of spreading misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, describing vaccines as "lethal" and recommending unproven treatments.

Three weeks later July 21, 2021

Hundreds of residents in the Edgewood, Whatshan Lake and Needles areas are being evacuated due a wildfire.

An evacuation order was put in place shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, by the Regional District of Central Kootenays. Well call it coincidence, call it Bull

call it as you see it…among the evacuees was none other than Universal Ostrich Farm

are you starting to see the picture I am painting here?

While Dr. Hoffe was ringing the alarm bells and we were all rallying behind him we were actively being diverted from seeing what was behind curtain #2…how many freedom fighters, freedom lovers, truth seeker had heard anything about this research farm? Good news is they held their ground and said HELL NO, we won’t go!

Click here to watch 2001 evacuation

Now I have been called a Conspiracy Theorist a time or two but this just seems too damn coincidental…hear me out before offering to shine my tinfoil hat.

While the official explanation was a natural disaster, the timing is worth scrutiny. Not long before the fire, the farm had reportedly informed Canadian authorities that their ostrich eggs contained COVID-19 antibodies, let that sink in for a minute.

Ostriches have been the focus of various medical and scientific studies, revealing several potential health benefits and applications

Could this be a discovery that would have been groundbreaking for medical research?

Could it be a coincidence that their work was disrupted at a time when governments and pharmaceutical companies were tightly controlling the COVID-19 narrative?

Jump in for one last fast forward…

here we are today:

You just can’t make this shit up…So what they want us to believe is the Canadian FOOD Inspection Agency (CFIA) “apparently” got an anonymous tip that there was a “pathogen of pandemic potential” (see C-293) on this Ostrich farm. A farm that is way out in the boonies and has NOTHING to do with food, which begs the question why is the CFIA called in? But that aside they do 2 PCR ( we all know how reliable these are) tests on 2 deceased birds and claim they “have” Avian flu. Without so much as a tissue sample a poop scoop (we know they have been gold mining in our sewer waters) or serology testing they order all 400 birds killed! NOT a single live bird was ever tested, even after the owners asking for the tests. In fact the owners were threatened that should they test or treat their own birds they will face huge fines and jail time.

The cull date was set for Feb. 1, 2025, the night before kill time, a BC judge issued a 30 day Stay of Execution "Justice Michael Battista ruled Friday to stay the cull order imposed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency while the farm seeks a judicial review of the case.

Battista said in a written decision that going ahead with Saturday’s order before the matter could be further examined “would expose the applicant to irreparable harm.”

Now of course that seemed like a win but was it…well joy was felt around the globe, it was SHORT LIVED. CFIA, in an attempt to bully the owners and set them up for failure issued a whole new list of quarantine demands, knowing full well that it will be impossible to fulfill most of the demands…hopefully Judge Battista will see through this PLOY when they are brought back to the courtroom on Feb 12 or 13, 2025 at the request of CFIA, who is pushing to be allowed to go ahead with the killing of 400 healthy birds.

Birds that could very well hold the key to literally saving mankind from so called deadly diseases.

YES YES YES now let’s connect the dots…

The pattern is impossible to ignore: a century of government overreach, economic suppression, and manufactured crises to justify stripping individuals of their rights. From the internment of Ukrainian and German immigrants in WWI to the forced displacement and economic destruction of Japanese Canadians in WWII, the Canadian government has repeatedly used fear and hysteria as tools of control. Now, in the 21st century, the same tactics are being deployed, this time under the guise of public health and biosecurity. Dr. Charles Hoffe lost his clinic and evidence in a mysterious fire after exposing vaccine injuries, while a pioneering ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC, faced repeated government interference after proving their birds could produce natural antibodies for deadly viruses. The CFIA’s baseless culling order mirrors past injustices, not about safety, but about eliminating competition and suppressing breakthroughs that threaten powerful industries. Whether through war, internment, or fabricated health crises, the motive remains the same: to silence dissent, control resources, and protect the financial interests of those in power.

Ask yourself: is this the “ Japanese problem” of the 21st century? … worth noting there is a Japan connection, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto president of Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan is partnered with the Universal Ostrich farm.

Their economic success had long been a source of resentment, and the war provided the perfect cover to strip them of their land, businesses, and rights under the guise of national security public health. With no trials, no investigations, and no legitimate justification, the government ordered the forced internment and mass dispossession culling killing of over 22,000 Japanese Canadians 400 healthy ostriches, ensuring they could never reclaim their economic, or research value. Now do you see the comparison?

To summarize if the ostriches are culled, it would be nearly impossible to reclaim their economic or research value. These birds are not just livestock, they are a unique, living biorepository of natural antibodies developed over years of careful research. Once they are gone, the specific genetic and immune adaptations that allowed them to produce antibodies against COVID-19, Ebola, MERS, and Dengue fever and more would be lost forever. Even if the farmers were allowed to start again, it would take decades to breed, test, and validate new birds capable of replicating these results.

Furthermore, the financial loss would be devastating. Beyond the immediate destruction of the flock, the farm would likely face crippling debt, loss of contracts, and legal battles with the CFIA. Research partnerships, potential investors, and any commercial applications for their discoveries could be permanently derailed. This is precisely why such actions, like the forced confiscation of Japanese-owned businesses during WWII, are so effective in erasing competition and ensuring that only government-approved or Big Pharma-backed solutions remain in play. The ostrich farm’s groundbreaking work threatens the pharmaceutical industry’s profit model, and if the birds are destroyed, so too is the proof that alternative, natural medicine could provide a safer, more affordable path forward.

And WHO might you think his the head of the BEAST behind this? YUP you guessed it, the United Nations (UN) … so what can we do you ask ?????

Start by going to PreventGenocide2030.org and take the actions take action here

Share Share Share Although this is about 400 Ostriches it really is about so much more …we need our countries to exit the United Nations NOW