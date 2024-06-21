For too long, we have been fed the narrative that our politicians need to take baby steps to address the myriad issues plaguing our world. This rhetoric has been a convenient excuse for inaction, delay, and half-measures that fail to address the root of the problems we face. And frankly my dear I am sick of it!

The COVID-19 “pandemic” has exposed the fragility of our systems,the gullibility of our people and the corruption of our governments AT ALL LEVELS. The climate warming , oops change debate continues to reveal the inadequacies of our current approach.

While I absolutely love some of the “injections of truth” presented at the event in Calgary, Alberta the bottom line is NOT a single one of the speakers hit on the root problem…The United Nations and their subsidiaries like the WHO.

While some doctors revealed significant truths about the issues at hand, others appeared to overlook these revelations and instead offered praise to the UCP government, turning the event into a UCP rally and even asking people to buy memberships. They seemed to forget that this very government that implemented the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for children as young as six months.

This defense of Danielle Smith, suggesting she must take "baby steps," is unconvincing. Health and education fall within her jurisdiction, and if she can dismiss one top official at AHS, there’s no reason she couldn't initiate a comprehensive overhaul (as she promised). Let’s not forget she could also END all this marxification of our education system.

Additionally, the UCP government's tabling of Bill C-20, which grants them overreaching powers at the local level, is alarming. I understand this event was aimed at exposing the harms to Canadians via the Covid sham but perhaps the UCP supporters need to look at the bigger picture and respond to this bill. The Minister of Municipal Affairs has already flexed his self assigned powers and fired a city mayor and three council members of Chestermere before they even tabled this bill. Let’s not forget Danielle Smith, herself, interfering with another Alberta Municipality, Fort McMurray. The actions of Danielle Smith in ensuring her horse's place in the final race cast a glaring light on the tyranny of her and her government. Having allowing Party members to dismantle the career and reputation of a duly elected candidate, she demonstrated an alarming disregard for democratic principles. Overnight, Smith altered the bylaws to grant herself the unprecedented authority to disqualify a legitimate contender, effectively nullifying the voters' choice. Such a blatant abuse of power not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also raises serious concerns about the authoritarian tendencies of her administration. The public deserves clear answers and accountability for this flagrant manipulation of democratic norms. This level of control can only be described as tyrannical, highlighting the need for more critical scrutiny rather than unwarranted praise. Worth noting this same abuse of the justice system is currently being waged against the elected Mayor of Chestermere in hopes that the “selected” candidate will win the by election.

So back to the event, as a few at the Injection of Truth revealed Smith did keep her campaign promise to shake up Alberta Health Services, call me cynical but sorry playing musical chairs is not what the people of this province expected. Premier Smith replace Deanna Hinshaw with Dr. Mark Joffe

Dr. Mark Joffe has been with Alberta Health Services (AHS) since its inception in 2009. His experience in clinical care and medical leadership roles made him a key figure within AHS. One must ask themselves:

WHAT THE HELL WAS SHE THINKING? Why would she appoint someone who has been there from day 1 how about some new blood, like one of the speakers. But no she appoints the winner of the rainbow mask club.

Gotta give him points for the mask

Straight from the horse’s mouth…

The "Injection of Truth" event featured an impressive lineup of well-respected doctors and lawyers, yet none managed to address the core issue: the influence of the UN and WHO, whose directives politicians, including Premier Smith, are following. Notably absent from the discourse was any mention of Smith's authority to remove these "vaccines" from the childhood schedule with a simple directive, halt the related advertisements, and put an end to the pervasive fear-mongering. She has the power to be honest with the public and acknowledge the ongoing crisis, yet continues to ignore it. The refrain that Smith needs to get ahead of the situation rings hollow if her motivation is merely political. If that is the case, she might as well remain passive.

In contrast, Maxime Bernier's recent declaration to reject UN influence highlights a potential shift in the political landscape, raising the question of whether Smith is simply trying to catch up.

The rhetoric of caution and incrementalism has held us back for too long. It is time for our politicians to rise to the occasion, to lead with vision and courage, and to TAKE ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MANKIND!!!!!!

