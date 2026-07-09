Connie’s Substack

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Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
1d

Smith is a Progressive Traitor!

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Mr Wonderful's Puppet 🐑

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
9hEdited

"...regulatory capture, the process by which governments gradually stop acting primarily in the public interest and begin advancing the interests of the very industries they are supposed to regulate." If that is the definition then it would appear that the process was completed years, if not decades ago... maybe even over a century ago. The only difference is that now, with the advent of the Internet, we are all starting to see what was previously hidden by lies, propaganda and the absolute control of the all forms of media,... which was all just part of the process.

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