LEGIT QUESTION…yes I altered Wayne Peters logo because enquiring minds want to know. As a Canadian we are suppose to be polite and I have done my damndest to be but as Popeye would say:

Freedom Fighters around the globe are fighting each other, time to take a step back and look at this from a globalists view.

Globalists have long understood that division is their most powerful weapon. By pitting us against each other—whether through race, religion, gender, or political ideology—they create a society constantly at odds, too distracted by internal conflicts to notice the broader, more sinister agendas being advanced behind the scenes. This manufactured division isn't just accidental; it's a deliberate strategy to keep people fragmented, so they remain powerless against the globalist agenda.

When we're busy fighting each other, we're not paying attention to the erosion of our rights, the centralization of power, or the transfer of our sovereignty (if we ever had it) to unelected global entities. These distractions serve as a smokescreen, concealing the real issues that should unite us in opposition. By creating and fueling these divisions, globalists are able to push through policies and initiatives that we might otherwise resist—policies that benefit the few at the expense of the many.

In this environment of distraction and division, the globalist agenda advances unchecked. They impose control over economies, manipulate governments, and reshape societies in ways that serve their interests, all while the public remains too divided to mount a unified resistance. It’s a classic strategy of "divide and conquer," and as long as we allow ourselves to be distracted by petty differences, we play right into their hands. The sooner we recognize this tactic for what it is, the sooner we can come together to challenge the real enemy—the globalists who seek to dominate us all.

Working with Dr. Rima Laibow for the past year has drilled at least one thing into my head… “Sun Tzu said, correctly, I believe, that tactics without strategy is the surest road to defeat. Banging against documents, amendments, treaties, structures in the organization that you wish to exit when the battle to operationalize that exit is massive and a very, very steep climb is, to my mind, a good example of tactics without strategy.”

The UN exerts influence over Canada through a series of international agreements, treaties, and frameworks that dictate policies on issues ranging from immigration to climate change. These agreements, often signed without full or any public debate or understanding, tie Canada to globalist agendas that DO NOT align with the best interests of its citizens. For example, the UN’s Agenda 2030, which includes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promotes policies that prioritize global goals over national priorities, leading to the implementation of regulations and initiatives that do not reflect the will of the Canadian people.

Moreover, Canada’s participation in UN bodies and adherence to its directives often results in the adoption of policies that undermine our national identity, culture, and values. The UN’s push for diversity, inclusivity, and equity, while seemingly well-intentioned, on the surface, has led to the marginalization of traditional Canadian values and the imposition of ideologies that do not resonate with the broader population. In this way, the UN acts as a force that dilutes Canada’s sovereignty, making it difficult for our nation to chart its own course based on the unique needs and aspirations of its people.

To reclaim (or claim, as the case may be) our sovereignty, Canada must sever its ties with the UN. This step is crucial for several reasons:

Restoring National Control: By withdrawing from UN agreements and frameworks, Canada would regain control over its policies, laws, and regulations. This would allow us to create and implement policies that are tailored to our unique national circumstances, rather than being forced to conform to global standards that may not suit our needs. Protecting Canadian Identity: Breaking free from the UN would enable Canada to protect and promote its national identity, culture, and values. Without external pressures dictating social and cultural policies, Canadians could have more control over the direction of their society, ensuring that it reflects the will of the people. Economic Independence: Severing ties with the UN would also allow Canada to pursue economic policies that prioritize national prosperity. This could involve renegotiating trade agreements, protecting key industries, and ensuring that Canadian resources are used for the benefit of Canadians, rather than being exploited to meet global demands. Strengthening National Security: A sovereign Canada would be better equipped to address its own security concerns. Free from UN mandates, Canada could develop its own defense policies and strategies, ensuring that they are designed to protect the nation and its citizens rather than serving broader international interests.

Once Canada has severed its ties with the UN, the rebuilding phase will be critical. During this time, we must focus on strengthening our nation’s institutions, economy, and society to ensure long-term prosperity and stability.

Constitutional Reform: As part of the rebuilding process, Canada absolutely should consider constitutional reform to reinforce its independence. This could involve transitioning from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, thereby symbolizing a new era of self-governance and national pride. Economic Resilience: Rebuilding Canada’s economy will be essential. This can be achieved by investing in key industries, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and prioritizing sustainable development that benefits Canadians first. Economic resilience will ensure that Canada remains strong and self-sufficient in the face of global challenges. Cultural Renewal: Reasserting Canadian values and identity will be crucial during the rebuilding phase. This involves promoting a sense of national unity and pride while respecting the diversity that makes Canada unique. By focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us, we can create a stronger, more cohesive society. Strengthening National Security: Finally, Canada must prioritize its national security by investing in its military, intelligence, and emergency response capabilities. A strong and independent Canada must be able to protect itself from both external threats and internal challenges.

Canada’s future depends on our ability to reclaim our sovereignty and chart our own course. By severing ties with the UN, we can regain control over our nation’s destiny and rebuild a Canada that reflects the values, aspirations, and needs of its people. This is not just a matter of national pride, it is a matter of survival. In a world where globalist agendas threaten to undermine our independence, we must take bold steps to ensure that Canada remains a free, sovereign, and prosperous nation for generations to come.

It is time for the gloves to come off …

Freedom of speech isn’t just about saying what you believe; it’s about engaging with differing perspectives and standing up for the right of others to do the same.

Censorship, in any form, is a tool of control. No matter where it comes from it stifles dialogue and limits the exchange of ideas. If someone claims to be on the front lines of the battle for free speech but resorts to blocking anyone who challenges them, they’re not fighting for freedom. They’re just another gatekeeper, controlling the narrative to suit their agenda.

True freedom fighters welcome debate and aren’t afraid of opposition. They understand that the strength of their ideas is tested through rigorous discussion, not by silencing critics. If you're blocking people simply because they disagree with you, then you're not a champion of free speech (or freedom); you're just another censor in disguise.

Throughout history, countless freedom fighters have worked tirelessly in the background, often shunning the spotlight and recognition for their efforts. These unsung heroes devote their lives to uncovering truths, challenging injustices, and defending the rights and freedoms of others, all without seeking personal glory. They understand that the cause is greater than any one individual and that true change requires a collective effort.

Many of these quiet warriors have amassed extensive research, knowledge, and insights that could have a profound impact on the fight for freedom. They are content to hand over their work to those who prefer the limelight, understanding that the message is what truly matters. For them, the ultimate goal is not fame or recognition but the successful dissemination of the truth to the masses, which ultimately will get us out of the United Nations.

If you are someone who thrives in the public eye, who has the platform and voice to reach many, I urge you to take the invaluable research at

https://preventgenocide2030.org/ and make it your own.

Use it to amplify the message, to awaken others to the realities we face. These dedicated freedom fighters have laid the groundwork; now it’s up to you to carry it forward, to ensure that their work does not remain hidden in the shadows. The time is now, take up the mantle and spread the truth far and wide. Act as though your life depends on it…why? BECAUSE IT DOES.

I want to hear your answers to my opening question…What’s really up Canada?

Just gonna leave ya all with a little food for thought…just ponder this flowchart from our very own government website:

Now dissect this paragraph from: Alberta’s Guidebook for Preparing a Municipal Development Plan

“the landowner’s right to the use and enjoyment of their land and restricting those rights only to the extent necessary for the greater public good and public health”

hmmm “the greater public good and the greater public health” has Maoist ring to it.

Wait don’t run, surely the UCP has repealed this right? Sorry wrong this is still the guidebook in use today.

