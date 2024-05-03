Treating symptoms without addressing the root cause of an issue is akin to putting a band-aid on a compound fracture—it might temporarily alleviate some discomfort, or at minimum look like it is helping but it fails to address the underlying problem and can ultimately exacerbate the situation.

In the realm of social and political discourse, it's not uncommon for people to diligently dissect the symptoms of a problem while sidelining the crucial discussion of its root causes. While these pieces may offer valuable insights into the immediate manifestations of an issue, they often fall short of providing meaningful solutions. It is imperative that we recognize the importance of addressing root causes, as they represent the underlying factors driving the symptoms and are essential for implementing effective and meaningful solutions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. Let us first look at the role “played” by this ‘specialized” agency in addressing global health challenges. The WHO serves as a coordinating authority on international public health matters, providing technical support, setting norms and standards, and coordinating responses to health emergencies. If we learned nothing else in the last 3 years they failed horribly on all fronts. The fluffy picture that is painted of its efforts in disease eradication, vaccine distribution, and health promotion is the oxymoron of the century.

Share

Focusing solely on serious symptoms like the WHO and IHR amendments while neglecting its root causes (the UN), fails to offer a comprehensive understanding of the problem at hand. By merely scratching the surface and examining the outward manifestations, it overlooks the deeper, systemic factors that perpetuate the issue. This approach not only limits our ability to grasp the full complexity of the problem but also hampers our capacity to devise long-term strategies for resolution.

While shedding light on these symptoms is undoubtedly important for raising awareness, it is equally crucial to delve into the root causes that fuel the WHO in the first place. Otherwise we will be left trapped in a perpetual struggle with its symptoms. When one tentacle is cut off the UN has another on standby such as Pact For the Future, check it out. https://www.uclgmeets.org/processes/PactFutureHumanity.

Share

It is imperative that people around the globe understand the failings of this UN poster child, however; it is even more so that they understand how to fix a compound fracture such as this.

To truly tackle serious issues and effect meaningful change, we must adopt a holistic approach that addresses both the symptoms and the root causes. This entails conducting thorough analyses to identify the underlying factors driving the problem and implementing targeted interventions to address them. It requires challenging entrenched power structures, advocating for policy reforms, and fostering collective action at all levels of society.

Just as a band-aid covers up a wound, treating symptoms can obscure the severity of the underlying issue. This can lead to a false sense of security, with the actual problem festering beneath the surface.

Symptoms often recur if the underlying cause remains unaddressed. It's like removing a weed without pulling out its roots—it's only a matter of time before it resurfaces. This cycle of symptom management without resolution can create a continuous loop of problems. In addition solely focusing on symptom management can consume resources—time, money, and effort—that could be better spent on finding and implementing long-term solutions. It's like continuously replacing a broken window without fixing the faulty foundation causing it to break repeatedly.

What is the root cause you ask? The same root cause for ALL our suffering, and that is not hyperbolic, THE UNITED NATIONS. The unelected, unaccountable foreign entities that are behind every pillar of destruction in our society. Which is why Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 is Essential for Our Survival. (US HR: 6645 / S: 3428)

We must demand that all government agencies (IN EVERY COUNTRY), at every level (national, state, and municipal) immediately cease all actions and sever all ties associated directly or indirectly with the United Nations (UN), its subsidiary organizations (including World Health Organization [WHO], IMF, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNDRIP, and similar) and all public-private partnerships, agencies, advisory organizations, collaborations, and / or corporations whose actions include implementation of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Pact for the Future, the Great Reset, One Health and similar.

These organizations, programs, and systems are committed to the absolute disenfranchisement and abolition of individual rights and meaningful representative government.

The United Nations is merely a private, self appointed, self anointed club serving the desires of a small group of psychopathic oligarchs to whom our needs, indeed our very lives, are only minor irritants.

As such, the UN represents the single greatest threat to life and freedom on the planet. Carefully orchestrated control systems touching every aspect of life have been put in place over decades and, through well-crafted propaganda and censorship, are now rapidly being “normalized” and implemented from the municipal to the international level. Continuing participation in the UN and all of its subsidiary organizations, obligations, and associations will result in globalized, totalitarian control including digital slavery. https://preventgenocide2030.org/

In conclusion, while articles that highlight the symptoms of serious issues serve a valuable purpose in raising awareness, they must be complemented by efforts to address the root causes. By neglecting to delve into the underlying factors driving the problem, we risk perpetuating the status quo and undermining our ability to enact meaningful change. It is only by confronting the root causes head-on that we can hope to create a world of true freedom.

So I urge everyone of you to take action: