As we navigate through an increasingly volatile global landscape, it's becoming alarmingly clear that Canada (and our neighbors to the South) is on the brink of significant financial turmoil. The echoes of Venezuela's economic collapse are reverberating within our borders, signaling a potential crisis that could will reshape our nation.

ARE YOU READY? Have you even looked at what lies around the corner? or what lies are around the corner?

Hyperbolic you say? Well have you looked at the Bank Act?

Typical, as with any “conspiracy theory “ when you are on the tip of proving it to be conspiracy FACT not theory, they work hard to to keep you from finding it. But don’t despair I was the Queen of hide and seek.

Bank Act

S.C. 1991, c. 46

Assented to 1991-12-13

An Act respecting banks and banking

“Sunset provision

21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2025.

Marginal note:Extension (2) The Governor in Council may, by order, extend by up to six months the time during which banks may continue to carry on business and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada. No more than one order may be made under this subsection.

Marginal note:Order not a regulation (3) The order is not a regulation for the purposes of the Statutory Instruments Act. However, it shall be published in Part II of the Canada Gazette.

Marginal note:Exception — dissolution (4) If Parliament dissolves on the day set out in subsection (1) or on any day within the six-month period before that day or on any day within an extension ordered under subsection (2), banks may continue to carry on business, and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada, until the end of the 180th day after the first day of the first session of the next Parliament.”

So is this in preparation of the United Nations bigger plan? Well let’s bring a few puzzle pieces together

COULD Mark Carney's roles at the United Nations and his influence in global financial policy have an impact on Canada's financial regulations and policies, including provisions like the sunset clause in the Bank Act? SIMPLE ANSWER:

SO WHO IS MARK CARNEY?

According to wikipedia, he is the son of Verlie Margaret (née Kemper) and Robert James Martin Carney, wait a minute ya don’t think NAH… well maybe…is it possible he is related to Justin Trudeau’s 1/2 brother Kyle Kemper? With all the lies we have been fed over the years who knows.

Mark Carney was appointed as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance in December 2019. In this role, he works to align the financial system with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This involves advocating for sustainable finance, promoting green investments, and encouraging financial institutions to adopt climate-friendly policies​ (Wikipedia)​​ (Bank of Canada)​.

According to Reuters; After Trudeau's Liberals were upset in a by-election last month in Toronto, speculation has swirled that Freeland, who also serves as deputy prime minister, might lose her finance portfolio because of the perception that her economic policies were failing to win over voters.

Carney, who was the Canadian central bank's chief from 2008 to 2013 and later served as head of the Bank of England, has been frequently mentioned as a possible replacement for Freeland in the finance ministry.

Can’t help but inject a little truth here…WHO DO YA THINK APPOINTED HIM GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF CANADA? NONE OTHER THAN STEPHEN HARPER (WHEN WILL PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THEY ALL WORK TOGETHER?)

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/trudeau-talked-former-bank-governor-151641178.html?

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

CBDC, That’s what…Mark Carney had a hand in PROJECT JASPER, please do your homework on this one

Distributed ledger technology could soon be used for the settlement of securities, following a breakthrough in the use of the technology by the Bank of Canada.

https://www.centralbanking.com/central-banks/currency/digital-currencies/3518451/canadas-project-jasper-finds-dlt-is-viable-for-securities-settlement

This rabbit hole is very deep, but also very revealing…but the bottom line the United Nations is at the root of it.

What can we do?