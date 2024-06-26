Alberta has long been celebrated for its robust democratic traditions, where power is distributed among elected representatives, and decisions are made through transparent, accountable processes. Where cities like Chestermere were sought after for the tight knit community spirit they possessed.

However, recent actions by the UCP government suggest a stark departure from these principles.

Meet Doug Lagore

This is not Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler (1933-1945) or Soviet Union under Joesph Stalin (1924-1953); no not Fascist Italy under Mussolini (1922-1943) and although it does look a lot like China under JT’s buddy Xi Jinping it is not. This is Chestermere, Alberta Canada under the regime of Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party, UCP June 25, 2024.

Key Features of all the Above Regimes

Centralized Power : Authority is concentrated in the hands of a single leader or a small group.

Limited Political Freedoms : Political opposition and dissent are often suppressed .

Control Over Legislative Processes: The ruling authority has significant control over the creation and passage of laws, often bypassing or manipulating democratic institutions.

That’s right folks, that UCP government with the leader who was to come riding in on the white horse to save Alberta is responsible for this dictatorship.

Premier Smith issues mandate letter for her appointed Minister of Municipal Affairs

“As lead, collaborating with the Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and Minister of Affordability and Utilities, and informed by on-the-ground municipal realities, to develop appropriate incentives and benchmarks to significantly reduce municipal approval times for housing and business park developments.” I guess one decision maker would significantly reduce approval times

“Protecting the province’s constitutional right to oversee the governance of Alberta’s municipalities without federal interference.” Oops I think she meant to add in here the UCP shall be the only ones to interfere with municipalities.

“Maintaining and building relationships of trust, partnership and open dialogue with municipal leaders across the province and bringing feedback and solutions from these discussions with municipal leaders to Caucus and Cabinet for timely consideration and action.” Seems McIvor understood this to mean build relationship of domination”

Because dominate he did. When the duly elected Mayo,r Jeff Colvin reported corruption within the city involving the former mayor and council, (who he later came to understand was Ric McIvor’s brother in law). Ric McIvor jumped right into building relationships JUST not with the ones reporting the crime.

Ric McIvor stepped in a fired the Mayor and 3 council stopped all investigations the four had started and he appointed his long time buddy Doug Lagore to fill in as CAO, Mayor and Council.

He then appoints Deloitte (a United Nations golden boy), to conduct investigation on Jeff and his fired councilmen, trumping up charges that are almost humorous when you look in detail, including blaming Jeff for 600,000 paid out in HUSH money by former administration.

So pretty sure if ya sent the rapist in to investigate the rape he would find the victim to be at fault!!! Kinda what happened here.

A new pandemic is taking root—a pandemic of social division and creeping authoritarianism. The situation in Chestermere is a microcosm of a broader, more troubling trend that seems to be accelerating faster than in our neighbors to the south. The fabric of Canadian society, long considered a model of peace and stability, is being strained to its breaking point.

The firing of duly elected Mayor and council BECAUSE they were uncovering corruption and the appointment of a single individual in Chestermere to hold both the roles of CAO and council , with the power to unilaterally pass motions, has created a fissure in the community. Followed by a out of nowhere by election where you really saw the UCP in fine fashion. First they have NO BUSINESS being involved in municipal election but there they were. Just like in any war they owned 2 horses in the race and muddied the track for the 3rd. The mud slinging resulted in divisions among the people that is beyond description…while only in history books (if they haven’t been burned).

Neighbors are turning against each other, echoing the harrowing stories of distrust and betrayal from some of history’s darkest times. One resident’s story stands out—a woman who, along with her husband, built their forever home in Chestermere, only to decide to sell it and move due to the unbearable atmosphere of hatred and division.

Canada stands at a critical juncture. The new pandemic of social division and authoritarianism is spreading rapidly, threatening the peace and stability that has long been the nation’s hallmark. The situation in Chestermere is a stark reminder of what is at stake. By reaffirming our commitment to democratic principles, promoting social unity, and strengthening our institutions, we can combat this threat and safeguard the future of our society.

BUT FIRST WE NEED TO GET OUT OF THE UNITED NATIONS, because this is all by design.

Wake up Alberta CALL, WRITE, TWEET or EMAIL every MLA every MP and every Premier TODAY tell them ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Take Action at

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

