Centre Stage, NDP MP Don Davies,Vancouver Kingsway, BC reveals more than he perhaps intended to when he put forward a motion to amend the highly controversial Bill C-293.

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to speak to my report stage amendment to Bill C-293, the pandemic prevention and preparedness act. My amendment would delete clause 3 of the legislation for the simple reason that this section, if it were allowed to stay in the bill, would prevent the establishment of a transparent and independent review of Canada's COVID-19 response…”

“…Shockingly, however, the Conservatives sat on their hands and abstained on my amendment, allowing the Liberals, who voted against it, to effectively block such an inquiry. Interestingly, under the leadership of Erin O'Toole, the Conservative Party during the pandemic repeatedly called for an independent, expert-led public inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response, and even currently they often criticize the way the federal government handled the COVID-19 inquiry, with many criticisms that the NDP shares. The Conservative Party pledged during the last election to call such an inquiry.

I can see why the Liberals would be reluctant to call an inquiry into their own government's COVID-19 response, but I find it rather difficult to understand why Conservatives colluded with them to block an independent inquiry into our country's response to the most severe pandemic in a century. Conservatives and Liberals joining a COVID collusion coalition, indeed. The Conservatives are fond of tossing around the word “coalition”. Perhaps they can explain to Canadians why they joined in a COVID collusion coalition with the Liberals to block an independent COVID-19 inquiry.”

This bill, under the pretext of strengthening pandemic preparedness, has drawn criticism, (rightfully so), for its potential to significantly expand governmental control over citizens' lives. However, what made Davies' motion stand out was not just the amendment itself, but his sharp accusation that the Conservatives and Liberals are working in collusion, essentially playing on the same team to erode individual freedoms. He makes it clear his party wishes to erode all those same freedoms too, they just want to rub it in your face with an inquiry to show you how they convinced you to do all kinds of shit which had nothing to do with your health.

Shall we explore how Davies’ speech not only critiques the bill but also reveals a much deeper political alignment between the establishment parties? Despite their performative opposition on the surface, his remarks shed light on how the Conservatives and Liberals are cooperating on policies that would undermine the rights of Canadians.

Bill C-293 is one of the most troubling pieces of legislation EVER proposed. Ostensibly focused on pandemic preparedness, it includes provisions to dramatically increase government control over health mandates, surveillance, and citizen movement to name a few. Critics argue that this bill opens the door for a level of authoritarianism that Canadians have never seen before.

Davies’ proposal for an amendment, while seemingly a constructive effort, misses the larger issue: the bill itself is a direct threat to Canadian freedoms with or without a covid inquiry. The amendment may appear on the surface to be in the public’s interest, but it does NOTHING to address the sweeping nature of its proposed powers.

Perhaps Don Davies' motion to amend Bill C-293 is nothing more than a calculated distraction, diverting attention from the far more alarming reality, that the bill itself is a direct assault on Canadian democracy. While debates around amendments and accusations of Conservative-Liberal collusion dominate the discourse, the real danger lies in how this bill, if passed, could thrust Canada into an authoritarian state recreating Stalin’s Russia and Mao's China. By focusing on whether there should be an independent inquiry into COVID-19 policies or on party squabbles, we risk losing sight of the bill’s true implications: the operationalization of all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals at once leading to the erosion of freedoms, unchecked government power, and a fundamental shift toward centralized control, dismantling the democratic foundations of the country.

While the NDP calls for minor amendments and accuses the Liberals and Conservatives of collusion, they still support the core aspects of the bill, measures that significantly expand government power under the guise of pandemic preparedness. By focusing the debate on party dynamics and amendments, it shifts attention away from the bill's overarching threat to democracy and personal freedoms. This is classical UNI-party posturing. Offering a selective critique allows the NDP to appear as opposition, while actually endorsing a dangerous bill that will lead to authoritarian overreach, making the motion feel like little more than political theater.

Don Davies' speech makes it painfully clear to anyone capable of piecing together thoughts and sentences that the NDP, like the Liberals and Conservatives, is fully complicit in eroding your rights and freedoms. He blatantly states that the NDP strongly agrees with everything else in Bill C-293, except for a minor amendment, which reveals their true intent: rubbing it in your face just how easily you were manipulated into accepting unnecessary restrictions. They all knew from the start that these measures were overreach, and now they mock the public’s trust by pretending to be the opposition. They know exactly what an independent inquiry would reveal because all parties, along with government institutions, colluded to ignore pre-established emergency response protocols, as David Redman has pointed out. Redman’s commentary underscores how Canada had clear pandemic plans in place: plans that were deliberately cast aside in favor of draconian measures that served to consolidate control rather than protect public health. The NDP’s posturing is nothing more than a charade to distract from their shared culpability in dismantling our freedoms.

Or perhaps Davies doesn’t really grasps that by supporting much of Bill C-293, he and his colleagues, along with politicians at every level of government, are setting the stage for their own enslavement and ours. The very mechanisms of control and surveillance embedded in this bill won’t spare those who helped implement them. If passed, this legislation will empower the government to exert unchecked authority, creating a system where no one, regardless of their status, is beyond its reach. By endorsing this bill, Davies and his fellow politicians may be unknowingly contributing to a regime that will ultimately strip them, too, of their freedoms.

Whether in Parliament, provincial government, municipal government, law enforcement, healthcare, etc. those who now hold power will find themselves subject to the same authoritarian overreach that threatens to engulf all Canadians.

In the end, they will not be the rulers of this system, but captives of it.

