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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
5hEdited

I've read 'Creature From Jekyll Island' by Edward G Griffin and the 'one world government' with a 'one world military' where you will own nothing inside a controlled city is outlined by this book as being planned long ago. From CFR (Council on Foreign Relations), Club of Rome, Bilderberg, Maurice Strong, Rockefellers, Morgans, private world bankers you can read from their words what's being implemented today. A Fabian plan for reduced population, to a monetary system that monetizes every living, non living thing to back a world currency. All that you see today is in lockstep with the 'New World Order". And it's being done to all of us with the help from sheeple like the 'elbows up' crowd that vote for their own prison.

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James Hewett's avatar
James Hewett
5h

When the covid experiment came to town, at the local superstore, I noticed that the front display of goods by the entrance was removed. Hmmmm....that could only mean theft was up. Masks were enouraged/allowed....that means theft would go up across the board everywhere. After that a couple years later, there was a whole aisle that now carried south Asian/Indian products.....hmmm...that could only mean there was a whole new demographic moving in. I wonder how they knew that....it was like magic. Step by step by step....or as Mr. Icke would say, 'the totalitarian tip toe'. And in a short few years, every element of your once high trust society was gone....Poof, The Magic Dragon.

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