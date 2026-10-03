A New Chapter — I Hope You’ll Join Us

Many of you who have followed my work here will also be familiar with the Freedom Rising Friday calls.

For years, those meetings brought people together from across Canada to share information, introduce important voices, ask difficult questions and, most importantly, connect with one another.

Freedom Rising has now come to a close. But I don’t believe the conversation should.

A small group who were involved with the Friday meetings have come together to keep that connection alive in a new format.

For now, we are calling it Canadians Rising.

This is not about trying to recreate Freedom Rising. It is about carrying forward something I believe was incredibly valuable: people talking to people, sharing what they know, learning from one another and discovering what each of us can do in our own communities.

Join Us on Fridays

We will be gathering every Friday from:

9:00–11:00 AM Pacific

12:00–2:00 PM Eastern

We plan to bring in interesting guests and speakers, explore issues that deserve greater attention, share information and leave plenty of room for questions and discussion.

Some weeks may be presentations. Others may be conversations. And frankly, we don’t have every detail carved in stone yet.

That’s intentional.

We want the people who participate to help shape what this becomes.

A New Substack, One Place to Stay Connected

We have also created a separate Canadians Rising Substack that will become the central place for the Friday gatherings.

That is where we will post upcoming speakers and topics, meeting links and other updates. Whenever a meeting is recorded, the recording will be posted there as well.

So even if you can’t join us live every Friday, you can still stay connected.

I encourage you to subscribe to Canadians Rising so you don’t miss the meeting links or upcoming announcements.

And please share it with others who may want to participate.

This Belongs to All of Us

There are extraordinary people across this country researching, questioning, building, organizing and quietly doing important work. Many of them will never appear on television or have thousands of followers.

Freedom Rising may have come to a close, but the relationships it helped create don’t have to.

This is a new chapter.

I hope you’ll join us—and help us write it…here is the link;