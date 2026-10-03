Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Bell's avatar
Ian Bell
Oct 3Edited

The meeting format in the "New Chapter" is essentially the same as in the old Freedom Rising meetings. Like the Freedom Rising meetings, this guarantees no meaningful results will be produced in or as a result of the meetings! For example, the presentations fail to define their objectives, strategies, metrics and results and this makes them nothing more then show-and-tell sessions; forgotten as soon as the meeting closes. Your presentation with Shelagh McFarlane was a good example. As usual, everyone is talking, no one is listening.

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

Reply
Share
2 replies by Connie Shields
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture