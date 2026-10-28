Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Freekiwi007's avatar
Freekiwi007
10h

👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 Brilliant! Thank you, Connie. Apparently the ruling group love it when we useless eaters get upset and lose all hope. They feed off our despair and rage. But the one thing they hate - is being laughed at.

So keep the laughter rolling folks. They're like the Emperor who wore no clothes. We CAN see these fat-bellied gluttons as clear as a flock of surveillance camera lenses.

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Jose Gonzales Ortego's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego
44m

My contribution to that little ditty: "If you shat yerself and shot the shit you might be a Genocidalist you twit." 😁

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