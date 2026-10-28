You Might Be a Genocidalist If… 🎶

A Little Country Humour With a Serious Message

Sometimes the best way to get people thinking is to make them laugh.

We’ve spent years watching the concentration of wealth and power, the erosion of individual freedoms, and the growing influence of unelected organizations over decisions that affect all of us.

But here’s the thing: We don’t have to agree on everything to recognize that something is wrong when a handful of powerful interests believe they should make decisions for the rest of humanity.

I created this little country satire to poke fun at the arrogance of unchecked power, but more importantly, to encourage people to wake up, ask questions, and start conversations.

This isn’t about left versus right, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, or any of the countless labels used to divide us.

It’s about the people versus the abuse of power.

And perhaps, if we can laugh together, we can begin to recognize just how much we have in common.

So turn up the volume, enjoy a little banjo-picking humour, and please share it with someone who might need a laugh… and a reason to think.

Because awareness is where change begins, and unity is how we make it happen.

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