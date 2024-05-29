Well, Greta you were right after all. But the theft was not just perpetrated against you my wee darling, you see they have stolen the dreams and childhoods of millions of children and adults around the world. For millions others their hopes, dreams and childhoods were not enough, they stole the very breath from their bodies. So on the big scale I guess we should both be grateful we are alive and able to talk about it.

This is a formal invitation Miss Greta Thunberg, to sit down with me and let me strip down the layers of propaganda you have been fed your entire life. Sadly you and your generation are not the first to be indoctrinated, pretty much anyone alive today has been fed nothing but lies, lies and more lies. Unfortunately we tend to trust what is being taught to us, we have been programmed to just accept without question.

It is not mass economic growth Greta it is mass depopulation better known as GENOCIDE and yes indeed HOW DARE YOU!!!

Let’s jump in the Delorean, strap on a seat belt and take a trip Back to the Future

Funny how history has a way of repeating itself, well, if you get the real version of history in the first place that is.

How many times do we ask ourselves, “What is my purpose?” “What am I really here for?”' “Who am I meant to Be?” Well I can say after a decade of researching and digging, I believe I have my answer: I AM A REBEL. What I discovered along the way is a rebel must be a critical thinker, a debater, a compassionate leader, a voice for those who can’t or won’t speak out, a person, (wait don’t laugh), who can admit when they are wrong.

I have a reputation for never being wrong, at least in my own head but I am openly and publicly admitting I have been wrong about almost everything I thought I knew. Now that is a mouthful! I am not being hyperbolic just stating facts, it seems I woke up in the middle of the Truman Show (which incidentally is Yuval Harari’s favourite show).

So back to history; following World War 1 the League of Nations was born with Canada as one of the founding member. It was via this path that Canada was introduced to foreign governments and led her toward becoming a sovereign state. However the cord was not officially cut from Great Britain until the British Parliament “approved” the Constitution Act of 1982.

The collective security organization, the League of Nations eventually collapsed, however, the Rockefeller Foundation was quick to help transition it’s members to the United Nations at the end of World War 11. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were instrumental in the creation of this international postwar “peacekeeping” organization. Well at least that is what we are suppose to believe it was and is.

But once we hit the brakes and look in the rear view mirror we see a very different history unfold. Let’s back up to 1888 when Frederick T. Gates collaborated with John D. Rockefeller, who became the main benefactor of what became the University of Chicago in 1892. Together the pair created the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research in 1897 and the General Education Board in 1902. Although Gates is often forgotten, it was his vision of “a professional foundation that would work for the welfare of mankind” that was brought to fruition as the Rockefeller Foundation.

John D. Rockefeller began in the oil sector, where he ensured all his competitors either sold to him or left the business creating a monopoly and a fortune with Standard Oil. He then set his sights on a gaining a monopoly in the drug and pharmaceutical industry. Using the same tactics J.D. organized a coup on medical research facilities, hospitals and universities. Only those on board with his “research” were granted funds which soon saw the “non-compliant” dissolved. Chiropractic, naturopathy, homeopathy, holistic medicine and herbal medicine needed to be eliminated so Rockefeller contracted the services of Abraham Flexner to submit a report to congress. Worked like a charm with no competition he was well on his way to owning the entire health care system. Please everyone google Flexner report and read every line.

In 1939 a “Drug Trust” alliance was formed by the Rockefeller empire and the German chemical company IG Farben. The very company who killed thousands of prisoners (from concentration camps) conducting human experiments using drugs and vaccines. The Nuremberg Tribunal convicted 24 of IG Farben members of mass murder, slavery and other crimes. For unknown reasons most were released by 1951.

Interesting fact Nuremberg Tribunal dissolved IG Farben into Bayer, Hoechst, and BASF all of which filled their highest positions with former members of the Nazi regime.

Another rabbit hole to go down…we all know who Bayer is but who is Hoechst? They became known as Aventis which later became Sanofi who partnered with GlaxoSmithKline, and you guessed it, produced a covid-19 vaccine called VAT0002 and VAT0008. The Canadian Government committed 455 million dollars of taxpayer money for a major expansion of Sanofi’s Toronto plant, which produces flu vaccines but is being retooled to produce vaccines for coronaviruses. Hmmmm so clearly more are in the pipeline, they obviously knew the first round would fail.

And what about BASF who are they , enter farmers to centre stage. Nothing to see here, just another chemical company, but this one is aimed at reducing use of fossil fuels by producing biodiesel and be sure to check out their agriculture section, check the safety data sheets (SDS) for each of their game changing solutions. Sneak peak at metconazole SDS “suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child". Toxic to aquatic life. Hmmmmmm sounds like a winner to me.

The UN aka Rockefeller Foundation used Greta Thunberg as their modern day canary. Back in 1911 coal miners used the canary as a Carbon Monoxide detector. This bird takes in air both on inhaling and exhaling so it would show signs of poisoning from invisible gases early allowing the miner time to abandon ship, so to speak. What does this have to to with Greta you ask; Well, like everything J.D. did he creates the problem, spreads the propaganda and indoctrination and then swoops in with the solution. Greta, he used you and many others like you, just as the miners used the poor sweet canary. The difference is he blinded you first so that you could not see that other environmentalists were in fact sacrificed.

Now is your time Greta, now you have a real chance to save the world. The power is in the hands of the people, the tide is changing we are seeing the migration to the truth. I urge you and everyone to let go of the anger, let go of the frustration and every other emotion that drums up from realizing your entire life has been filled with one lie after another.

Once we win this war the truth tap will remain open and you will be flooded with the truth about the foods we eat, the medicines we take, the land we live on and much much more. Put your mark in the sand and follow the light that is exposing all this darkness, this time you truly will rewrite history.

We will never return to “normal” but the Reset these psychopaths have initiated will indeed be Great. When we take control we won’t have to own anything to be happy because we have everything we need in abundance. We can put an end to these criminals poisoning the earth, stop the spraying, put the nutrients back in the soil, tend to mother nature the way she intended us to do. We the people will reap the fruits of our labour and not pay it all in taxes to any governing bodies.

The time is now, get out of their sandbox and create our own peaceful world. Stop the globalists “woke culture” before it stops us. No violence required nothing but unification and a desire for a better way of life. Keep planting seeds…

But how you ask and the answer is simple:

THE COMMON DENOMINATOR OF ALL OUR PAIN AND SUFFERING, IS THE UNITED NATIONS OR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES. (WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF, C40 CITIES, ...) THEREFORE EXITING THE UNITED NATIONS IS THE ANSWER!!!!

Go to https://preventgenocide2030.org/ and follow the easy steps.

BECAUSE YOU ARE WORTH IT!!!!! and so are your children and grandchildren and every other living thing on this planet

Hey Greta get to know someone who has seen where we are headed, learn from the REAL teachers

and hey teachers: