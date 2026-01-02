Hey folks, I need your help.

Based on a suggestion from one of you, I recently changed the Substack presentation to a black background. Some readers have since reached out asking if I could switch it back to white.

Rather than guessing or overthinking it, I’ll do what makes the most sense.

You be the judge.

Vote below

Black background - keep it

White background - switch it back

Majority wins.

I appreciate the feedback, the engagement, and the fact that this community actually speaks up. This space is meant to serve you, and I’m happy to adjust based on what works best for the most people.

Majority wins. Let’s start 2026 where your vote actually matters.

Thanks for weighing in, and thanks for being here.