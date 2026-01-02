Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Shields's avatar
Connie Shields
9h

48/52 be sure to click your choice on the poll above

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Connie Shields's avatar
Connie Shields
12h

Right now we are sitting at 50/50 be sure to vote on the poll

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture