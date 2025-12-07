There is a phrase we all grew up hearing: “You can’t take it with you.”

Until recently, it sounded like a cliché, a gentle reminder not to obsess over money or possessions.

But today, that phrase has become a warning.

Because the world we’re moving into, slowly for some, violently for others, is being engineered in a way that your wealth, your job, your status, your credentials, your retirement savings, your social circles, and even your reputation will not protect you.

It is the one sentence I wish every Canadian, American, and “comfortably silent” citizen of the Western world would finally understand, because :

“You can’t take it with you.”

Whatever you are clinging to; your job, your pension, your status, your wealth, will not protect you from what is being built.

Not now.

Not later.

Not in the end.

This article is the cold water many people desperately need thrown in their face, especially the ones who still believe that staying quiet will somehow keep them safe.

“I Can’t Speak Up or I’ll Lose My Job.”

The Most Dangerous Lie of Our Generation.

You have heard this excuse a thousand times:

“I’d speak up, but I can’t risk my job.”

“I agree with you, but my employer would fire me.”

“I’d get involved, but I can’t afford to lose everything.”

Here is the truth:

You will lose your job either way.

The only thing your silence guarantees is that you lose it after the system is fully in place, when you no longer have the freedom, the allies, or the country to fight back.

Every single sector is being restructured, replaced, or dissolved:

Healthcare? Replaced by algorithmic protocols, WHO governance, and AI triage.

Transportation and trucking? Destroyed by carbon policy, fuel rationing, and forced electrification.

Agriculture? Regulated to death under One Health and climate restrictions.

Energy? Locked down under net-zero targets that are mathematically impossible.

Public sector? Being automated, consolidated, and restructured to comply with international treaties.

White-collar work? Replaced by AI, compliance software, and globalized outsourcing.

The global agenda is not attacking one class.

It is collapsing the entire foundation beneath all classes at once.

Your silence won’t save you.

Your obedience won’t save you.

Your compliance won’t save you.

The Wealthy Think They’re Safe.

History Says They Never Are!!!

I want to speak directly to the business owners, investors, executives, professionals, and influencers who think they are immune:

YOU ARE NOT

Revolutions, regime changes, and technocratic takeovers follow a consistent pattern throughout history:

First, the system uses the upper and middle classes to build its foundation.

Then, without hesitation, it removes them.

Some examples:

The French Revolution

The bourgeois supporters who helped topple the monarchy were among the first to face the guillotine once the new regime consolidated power.

The Russian Revolution (1917)

Wealthy industrialists and intellectuals who backed the Bolsheviks were dispossessed, imprisoned, or executed once the party no longer needed them.

Mao’s China

Affluent families, even those who supported the Communist Party, were labeled “class enemies,” humiliated, purged, or killed during the Cultural Revolution.

Cambodia under Pol Pot

Professionals, teachers, doctors, and anyone with education were deemed “useless” and eliminated, even if they initially supported the movement.

Weimar Germany to Nazi Germany

Financial elites who thought they could influence the new political order learned too late that authoritarian systems do not share power.

The pattern is universal:

The architects need the skilled and successful only during construction.

Once the new system is built, those same people become threats. What is being built today is not classical feudalism with elite landowners on top. It is technocratic feudalism, where even the wealthy are “managed,” surveilled, restricted, and eventually stripped of autonomy.

Your money won’t protect you.

Your status won’t protect you.

Your connections won’t protect you.

Because the system being designed has no place for independently wealthy citizens of any kind.

“Useful Idiots” and “Useless Eaters” Both End Up in the Same Place

These terms sound harsh, but they are the ideological backbone of every centralizing regime:

Useful Idiots -

Those who help build the system believing they will be rewarded.

Useless Eaters -

Those considered burdens or unnecessary.

The global agenda sees both groups the same way:

Temporary !

Expendable.

Replaceable.

Once digital ID controls movement, CBDCs control purchases, carbon limits control energy, One Health controls food and animals, and biosecurity law controls behavior …what exactly do you think protects you?

Your house?

Your savings?

Your career?

Your compliance?

Your silence?

All of these evaporate under a system where private ownership is conditional, where income is programmable, and where access to basics depends on your social and digital behavior.

This is not speculation, these policies are written in official documents.

The New Feudalism Has No Lords.

Only Managers and the Managed.

People imagine they’ll be safe if they’re among the “winners.”

But this isn’t a system with winners.

This is a system with:

Administrators (the technocratic class)

Managers (middle-tier enforcers)

The Managed (everyone else)

And even the administrators are not sovereign, they answer to global bodies, algorithmic governance, and international treaties.

We are entering a world where:

Your land can be seized for “biosafety.”

Your food can be restricted for “emissions.”

Your business can be shut down for “equity” or “public health.”

Your bank account can be frozen for “misinformation.”

Your travel can be denied for “non-compliance.”

Your medical choices can be mandated by international authority.

Where does wealth protect you in that model?

It doesn’t !

The Harshest Truth:

Silence Guarantees the Outcome People Fear Most

People say:

“I can’t risk losing everything.”

But here is the uncomfortable truth:

You are losing everything already, just slowly enough that you hope it isn’t happening.

By the time the average person decides to speak,

they won’t have a voice left worth hearing.

By the time the wealthy decide to resist,

they won’t have the resources left to fight with.

By the time the public realizes what the global agenda really is,

their autonomy will already be digitized, measured, and rationed.

They don’t want millions of healthy, educated, self-reliant, well-connected adults living their own lives.

They want a managed population.

A predictable population.

A dependent population.

A population reduced to numbers on a carbon ledger and tokens in a central bank wallet.

You Can’t Take It With You …

But You Can Use What You Have to Stop What’s Coming

If you have money, influence, skills, land, businesses, or networks,

USE THEM NOW!

Because the global system being built is designed to make all of those things irrelevant.

You can’t take it with you.

And soon, if people do nothing, you won’t even get to keep it while you’re alive.

The REAL question everyone must ask themselves , right now, not later is this:

Do you want to lose everything while fighting back?

Or lose everything while staying silent?

One path gives you a chance.

The other guarantees the outcome.

History is screaming this message at us.

We cannot pretend we don’t hear it.

This Is the Moment We Decide Whether We Live Free, or Live Managed

If you understand what’s coming, then you also understand this truth:

No one is coming to save us.

We are the firewall.

We are the line.

Silence is surrender.

Compliance is consent.

Hoping someone else will speak or act is the reason these systems advanced this far.

So here is the call:

Speak up even if your voice shakes.

Stand up even if you stand alone.

Support those who are fighting, while there is still something left to fight for.

Use your money, your skills, your networks, your influence, before all of it becomes regulated, restricted, or irrelevant.

Do one thing today … not tomorrow, that pushes back against the system that is tightening around us.

Because once the cage is finished,

your strength won’t matter,

your wealth won’t matter,

your job won’t matter,

your silence won’t matter.

Only what you did now will.

We Either Stand Together Now, or Fall Together Later

Every revolution of the people began with a simple realization:

We outnumber the systems that control us.

We always have.

We always will.

This is not a battle between left and right, rich and poor, employed and unemployed.

It is a battle between the free and the controlled.

So let’s act like it:

Bridge divides.

Unify communities.

Refuse digital chains in the name of safety.

Build networks of resilience, local food, local trade, local support.

Protect farms, families, small businesses, and honest science.

Every person, wealthy or working class, has a role, a voice, and a moral obligation in this moment.

History will remember what we did next…

