Hear ye, hear ye!

You know the old song: “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine…”

Well, what if someone decided we were getting too much sunshine?

Friday the 13th! Black cats, broken mirrors, walking under ladders and now we’re talking about turning down the sunshine!

Superstition tells us Friday the 13th is unlucky. But perhaps the real question isn’t whether Friday the 13th will bring us bad luck. It’s whether someone deciding how much sunshine we should receive might bring us a whole lot more trouble!

But wait… what if there were companies developing technology to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching Earth?

Who Put the Sun on a Dimmer Switch?

Sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, doesn’t it? But solar radiation modification (SRM), sometimes called solar geoengineering, is an actual field of research.

This Friday, November 13, Canadians Rising welcomes James Roguski, who has drafted proposed US legislation titled:

The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition and Atmospheric Transparency Act of 2027.

James is proposing much more than a simple ban on blocking sunlight.

His draft legislation would:

Prohibit solar radiation modification , including deployment, operational research, planning and financing.

Close an existing federal reporting exemption for government employees and contractors involved in weather modification activities.

Require disclosure of historical government activities , including relevant records dating back to 1945.

Establish criminal and civil accountability , including avenues for people harmed to seek legal remedies.

Protect whistleblowers who disclose relevant information.

Create an atmospheric monitoring network intended to detect and investigate prohibited activities.

Encourage international cooperation on prohibiting solar radiation modification.

This is a draft proposal that raises some fascinating questions.

Who should have the authority to alter the amount of sunlight reaching our planet?

How would such a prohibition be enforced?

And what would it mean for Canada?

Oh, and did I mention there’s a rather interesting Canadian twist to this story?

I’m saving that conversation for Friday!

To learn more Click Here

Open invitation to Join Canadians Rising Zoom call on Friday the 13th!

We are all invited to this Friday’s Canadians Rising Zoom call, where special guest, James Roguski, will explain what his proposed Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition and Atmospheric Transparency Act of 2027 actually spells out.

Come hear what James has to say, ask your questions and put in your two cents’ worth! After all, if there’s one thing we humans ought to be able to agree on, surely it’s our right to bask in the sunshine without someone else deciding to turn down the dimmer switch!

And because it’s Friday the 13th… what could possibly go wrong?

To join the call and be a part of this conversation, visit CanadiansRising.substack.com and register to receive the Zoom meeting details.

Every Friday has a new link so be sure to register for the substack.

See ya there…