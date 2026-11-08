Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Roguski's avatar
James Roguski
2d

QUESTIONS? Give me a call or send a text message to me at 310-619-3055

Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

That refrain was the song my Dad would sing to me when I went to bed as a child.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.