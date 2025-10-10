When truth meets courage: Dr. Sansone and Lawyer Lisa explain how Indigenous sovereignty may have just flipped the global table… Click the image above press here for a copy of the declaration:

If True, This Changes Everything: Indigenous Nations Declare mRNA Injections Weapons of Mass Destruction

Something historic may have just happened, and almost no one in the mainstream is talking about it.

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal has reportedly issued a formal Order and Declaration stating that the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

If authentic , and recognized under the “nation-to-nation” framework that Canada itself claims to honour, this could be one of the most significant legal and moral events of our time. It may mark the first formal recognition by any governing body in the world that what was unleashed under the banner of “public health” was, in fact, biowarfare.

But Who Are the Alliance of Indigenous Nations?

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations, or A.I.N., describes itself as a sovereign confederation of Indigenous peoples spanning Turtle Island and beyond. It claims nation-to-nation recognition from the Canadian government, a relationship grounded in treaties and the constitutional rights of Indigenous governance.

Their International Tribunal functions as a judicial body within that framework. According to A.I.N., its rulings hold legal standing under Canadian and international law, citing comity principles, Section 35 rights, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

If this Tribunal’s authority holds even partial recognition, the implications are staggering: a legally recognized Indigenous body has just declared mRNA technology to be a weapon of war.

The Order That Shocked the World

In their official Order dated October 8, 2025, the Tribunal stated:

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

The document cites multiple legal frameworks, including:

The U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (18 USC §175)

Florida Statute §790.166 , defining biological weapons

Canada’s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act (2004)

The International Biological Weapons Convention

The Tribunal did not stop at legal definitions. It denounced the global machinery behind the injections as part of a deliberate and systematic attack on humanity itself, stating:

“There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind... The COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are weapons. Biological weapons. Cellular weapons. Poisonous weapons. Genetic weapons. Nanotechnology. Intergenerational weapons. Technological weapons.”

These are not words chosen lightly.

They were issued after the Tribunal reviewed affidavits and expert evidence from names well-known in the truth movement: Dr. Rima Laibow, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Karen Kingston, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Kevin McKernan, and others, including testimony originally filed in U.S. courts.

The Globalists Were Not Counting on This

For years, the architects of the global biosecurity agenda have operated on a single assumption: that all levers of power … political, legal, financial, and scientific, are under their control.

They built a seamless system through the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the One Health framework, believing that no independent jurisdiction could ever challenge them.

They never accounted for this: the Indigenous nations of the world standing up as sovereign entities and asserting moral and legal authority outside of the colonial system.

In doing so, A.I.N. may have just thrown a wrench into the machinery of global governance.

Unlike captured parliaments, corporate courts, and corrupted regulatory agencies, Indigenous tribunals answer to no supranational body. They represent ancient legal orders, rooted in natural law, not corporate law. And if they stand united, they could expose the entire One Health biosecurity apparatus as illegitimate and criminal under the very international treaties it hides behind.

This is the nightmare scenario for globalists:

A moral uprising, backed by legal declarations, from the original stewards of the Earth, calling the experiment on humanity what it truly is: biowarfare.

Does it get any better this?

A Turning Point for Humanity

The Hidden Role of the Noahide Laws

The Seven Laws of Noah, a moral code from ancient rabbinic tradition forbidding murder, theft, idolatry, blasphemy, sexual immorality, cruelty to animals, and requiring courts of justice, have been promoted in modern times as “universal values.” In 1991, the U.S. Congress symbolically recognized them in Public Law 102-14, and similar “shared moral framework” language appears in United Nations and inter-faith initiatives. Supporters see them as promoting peace, but critics warn they form a blueprint for a single global code that could elevate moral authority above national constitutions.

Indigenous sovereignty stands in contrast. Where globalist systems such as Agenda 2030 and One Health impose top-down “universal law,” Indigenous traditions root justice in creation, the land, and self-governing nations. If the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal’s recent declaration holds weight, it could re-anchor law in natural sovereignty and expose how imposed moral codes have been used to centralize power. The contest between universal law from above and natural law from the ground up may determine whether humanity’s future belongs to technocrats or to peoples who remember that true justice begins with the Creator.

If this declaration gains traction , especially if other Indigenous councils across North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania join, it could trigger a global cascade.

Imagine dozens of sovereign Indigenous nations each issuing similar Orders under the Biological Weapons Convention, demanding accountability for crimes against humanity.

That would mark the end of the illusion that these crimes were “lawful” public health measures. It could shift the conversation from policy debate to war crimes prosecution.

Even more importantly, it could reignite humanity’s conscience … a moral authority stronger than any central bank or global institution.

Is the Global Order at Risk?

This declaration cuts directly through the pillars of Agenda 2030 , the blueprint for technocratic control disguised as sustainability and equity.

If mRNA technology is now officially declared a weapon, then every associated program … from digital health passes and climate-linked biosecurity to gene-edited food and surveillance under One Health, becomes legally and morally suspect.

The entire architecture begins to crumble.

And the Indigenous nations, long dismissed as remnants of a bygone era, could now hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Where We Go From Here

Before we celebrate, the truth must be verified.

We must authenticate the letter of recognition between A.I.N. and Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations office, confirm the Tribunal’s legal standing, and scrutinize the full text of the Order.

If confirmed, this moment will be remembered as the day the original nations of the Earth stood up to defend mankind.

And it will remind every government, every regulator, and every pharmaceutical giant that justice does not belong only to the powerful, it belongs to those who still recognize truth, life, and natural law.

The globalists built their house on deception. But they forgot about the people who still remember how to live in truth. The original nations have spoken … and the world will never be the same.

The Moment the Table Turns

For generations, the global architects thought they were untouchable, seated around a table of power, trading the fate of nations like pawns in a game they couldn’t lose. But beneath that table, unseen and patient, the true stewards of the land have been waiting. They were never conquered, only ignored; never silenced, only misrepresented. And now, in a single movement that feels guided by something higher than strategy, they are rising.

When they stand, the table doesn’t just tip … it flips. The pieces scatter. The game ends. The illusion of control dissolves under the weight of natural law and ancestral memory. The Indigenous nations of Earth were always meant to be the voice of balance, the guardians of creation. And as they rise, the world remembers that no empire, however vast, can outlast truth rooted in the land itself.

