Welcome to Unlock Alberta, where our mission extends beyond merely exploring the beauty and culture of Alberta. Here, we delve deeper into the currents shaping our world, unraveling the intricate threads of the global agenda that often remain hidden from view.

In an era marked by unprecedented interconnectedness, it's crucial to comprehend how decisions made on a global scale impact individuals and communities at the local level. From economic policies to environmental initiatives, the global agenda exerts a profound influence on the lives of Albertans, Canadians, and people worldwide.

At Unlock Alberta, we're committed to challenging the status quo and shedding light on the forces that shape our collective destiny. Through thought-provoking analysis and insightful commentary, we aim to empower our readers with the knowledge they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

By fostering dialogue and raising awareness, Unlock Alberta serves as a platform for informed discourse and critical thinking. We invite Albertans, Canadians, and individuals from around the globe to join us in unpacking the issues that matter most, from social justice and human rights to environmental sustainability and beyond.

Ultimately, our goal is to empower communities to take action and effect positive change. By understanding the global agenda and its implications, we can work together to build a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

AND WE WILL DEFINE JUST, EQUITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE.

As we embark on this journey to Unlock Alberta and unlock the truths that shape our world, I invite you to join us in our quest for knowledge, understanding, and empowerment. Together, we can challenge the status quo and forge a path towards a brighter tomorrow, it all begins by identifying the root cause of our harms…

Let me introduce myself:

Hello, I'm Connie Shields, and I proudly hail from the heart of Alberta. Born and raised in High River, Alberta, many moons ago, I've been deeply rooted in the fabric of this province since day one. The values of resilience, community spirit, and a strong work ethic instilled in me from my roots continue to guide me in all aspects of my life and work.

The mother of three adult children who has dedicated her life to both family and professional pursuits. As a retired dental hygienist, I've had the privilege of conducting research and publishing on critical issues such as cross-contamination in dental offices—a topic close to my heart due to its implications for patient safety and well-being. With my children now grown and thankfully no grandchildren yet, I've had the opportunity to reflect on the world they're inheriting—a world that, regrettably, feels increasingly upside down.

I am one who has always preferred the quiet corners of life until recently nudged, (no shoved) out of my comfort zone. Politics and public discourse were never my forte, but circumstances have thrust me into a new realm of engagement.

Despite never being much of a reader or a writer, I now spend most hours of the day absorbed in books, articles, and research, seeking knowledge and insights to fuel my newfound passion. From speaking at rallies to organizing education sessions and engaging on podcasts and social media, I've found my voice and as long as there is breath in me I will use it to shed light on some of the darkest corners of our society. I still remember my first public speech, trembling with nerves as I declared that it's time for all of us to find our voices and use them, even if they're shaking. It's a mantra I hold close as I continue to advocate for change and justice in our community and beyond. In a world fraught with injustice and uncertainty, finding the courage to stand tall and make our voices heard is not just a choice but a responsibility, one that I'm committed to fulfilling with every fiber of my being.

THIS IS MY HILL, I hope you will join me and make it yours too.

Share