Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
17h

Click on the green links under the video below. 👇

https://rumble.com/v6xwjr6-biophotonics-and-neurophotonics-live-1.html

Why aren't the freedom movement's doctors talking about this multi-billion dollar market share?

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nanomedicine-market

https://telestai.substack.com/p/ion-pumps-and-channels-were-a-psyop?utm_medium=email&utm_content=post

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture