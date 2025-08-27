Share

Fort McMurray — We Stood Then, Let’s Stand Again

When something matters, I speak up. I’m not part of the WeUnify organization, but when I see an event or movement that I believe carries value, I support it and spread the word. That’s what I’m doing here.

Fort McMurray has always punched above its weight. When the truckers convoyed for freedom, our community organized the largest local convoy in our history. It showed Canada that we were not a “small fringe minority,” but a city with courage and conviction.

When families joined the Million March for Children, Fort McMurray stood strong once again — to protect kids, defend truth, and push back against the madness.

Now, we have another opportunity. From September 19–21, 2025, the WeUnify Reclaiming Conference will be held at the BMO Centre in Calgary.

This event will bring together voices from every walk of life:

Doctors, pathologists, and lawyers who are exposing what others want hidden.

Journalists and educators willing to shine light in dark corners.

Politicians and leaders who are still willing to face the tough questions.

And, most importantly, Jane and John Doe — the you-and-me everyday people who’ve lived through the last few years and have stories, courage, and solutions to share.

Speakers this year include names many of you will recognize — Dr. Rima Laibow, Lara Logan (investigative journalist), Dr. Renata Moon, Viva Frei (Canadian lawyer-commentator with a huge following), constitutional lawyers like Allison Pejovic and Glenn Blackett, and even Katie Pasitney from Universal Ostrich Farm, who has been fighting for their property rights and the lives of 400 healthy ostriches (their property) that her family was ordered to cull slaughter EIGHT MONTHS AGO.

This is a space for dialogue. Not everyone on the lineup may share my perspective — but that’s the point. This is our opportunity to ask uncomfortable questions, to make real connections, and to ensure that Fort McMurray’s voice is part of the conversation.

tickets are available now — with a discount until September 3rd:

weunify.ticketspice.com/rc25

I know times are tough. In today’s economy, a conference might not be in the budget. That’s why WeUnify has a sponsorship program where tickets are donated to those who want to attend but can’t afford it.

Apply here if cost is a barrier: WeUnify Sponsorship Request Form

How Can You Help?

***Become a Sponsor***

For businesses in Fort McMurray, this is also an opportunity to step up. By sponsoring tickets, you’re ensuring that local voices — the same voices that stood up for freedom in 2022 and for our children in 2023 — are present in Calgary this September.

***Become an Exhibitor***

Fort McMurray Businesses: Showcase Who You Are in Calgary

Fort McMurray has always been a community of builders, doers, and people with grit.

One powerful way Fort McMurray can show up in Calgary is by putting our businesses front and centre. The WeUnify Exhibition Program gives local businesses the chance to showcase who they are, what they offer, and why they stand for truth and community. Being an exhibitor isn’t just about marketing — it’s about connection. It’s a chance to speak directly with hundreds of attendees, build relationships, and show that Fort McMurray businesses are leaders, not bystanders. In a time when trust matters more than ever, this is a unique opportunity to put a face and a story to your name…after all this is a reclaiming leadership conference.

You can secure an exhibitor pass through the ticket page here:

weunify.ticketspice.com/rc25

Why This Matters

For me, it’s simple. Change doesn’t come from hiding behind screens. It comes from face-to-face conversations, like the ones I’ve had even recently at a hotel breakfast bar in Edmonton. A young staff member overheard an interview I was listening to and asked me a question. Hours later, after back-and-forth dialogue, she asked for my email so she could learn more. That’s how change starts — one conversation at a time.

WeUnify creates a space for those conversations — multiplied hundreds of times over in just one weekend.

So no, I’m not part of WeUnify. But I do see it as a chance for Fort McMurray to stand strong again — to prove once more that we are not silent, not fringe, and not afraid.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Travel Together – Carpool or Sponsored Bus

Getting to Calgary can be a barrier, especially with the cost of gas and accommodations. One option we’re exploring is organizing carpools or even a bus rental for Fort McMurray attendees. Imagine a busload of us arriving together — voices from our city standing side by side in Calgary.

This could even be an opportunity for a local business to step up and sponsor a bus. It would be a visible way to show support for freedom and truth while helping ensure that Fort McMurray is well represented at WeUnify.

I’m putting out a call: would you be interested in joining a carpool or bus trip? And do we have any businesses willing to help sponsor the cost so more people can attend?

Closing Thought

Fort McMurray is known across Canada for its strength and resilience. This is another chance to show it. If you’ve ever thought: our community deserves to be seen and heard, this is your opportunity.

Showcase who you are. Be an exhibitor. Be a Sponsor. Be in Calgary Sept 19-21, 2025

Leave comments below and let’s Get’ er Done

