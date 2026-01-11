Western Canada has always drawn the short straw and we have allowed it. That truth must be acknowledged plainly before anything else can be said.

Alberta has paid billions into equalization payments while being told it lacks moral authority to develop its own resources. Our energy sector has been targeted repeatedly while its revenue props up the federation. Parliamentary seat distribution, Supreme Court appointments, and federal institutional power all tilt east; politically, legally, and culturally.

These are not imagined grievances, they are structural realities.

And they are exactly why so many Albertans are rallying around the idea of separation.

This isn’t rebellion, it’s exhaustion.

People aren’t gathering because they want chaos. They’re gathering because the system feels unresponsive, unbalanced, and increasingly hostile to the West.

For many, separation represents:

A reset

Leverage

A refusal to be ignored any longer

That instinct is understandable and let me be clear, I am not against separation. In fact I must say I was super excited to see well over 500 people attend the signing event last night here in Fort mcMurray.

But being honest with each other matters, because hope without clarity can become a trap… and I think we can all agree we have been caught in way too many traps.

The uncomfortable reality: separation has a very low probability

Even with massive public support, Alberta separating from Canada faces overwhelming barriers:

Constitutional law

Federal negotiation requirements

Indigenous treaty obligations

Debt and asset division

Currency, borders, trade, and recognition

That doesn’t mean Alberta shouldn’t talk about it.

It means we need to be realistic about what separation can actually deliver and what it cannot.

Here’s the part almost no one is talking about…

Even if Alberta left Canada tomorrow, the system people are angry about would largely remain intact.

Why you ask? AND YOU SHOULD ASK…

Because Alberta is already deeply embedded in UN-aligned policy frameworks that do not originate in Ottawa and are implemented locally through:

Provincial legislation

Municipal bylaws

Regulatory agencies

Planning frameworks

Professional bodies

Procurement rules

Public–private partnerships

In plain language, let’s call a spade a spade (you might end up calling it an effing shovel once you dig in):

The architecture people are fighting is already inside Alberta. I will give you one example, a quote taken directly from the Alberta Guidebook for Preparing a Municipal Development Plan: “Respecting the landowner’s right to the use and enjoyment of their land and restricting those rights only to the extent necessary for the greater public good and public health”.

Pay close attention to the language: landowners are not described as having an inherent right to use their land rather they are allowed to use it, until government decides that use conflicts with the “public good” or “public health.” That framing comes straight out of UN Agenda 2030 and One Health, where private property is conditional, not absolute, AND because this is provincial policy embedded in municipal bylaws, Alberta leaving Canada would not remove it.

Okay, I said one example … but I can’t ignore what we found in our own backyard.



And now I’m talking directly to you, Fort McMurray.

How many of you showed up for the Million March for Children?

How many of you were and still are, deeply upset about Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology being introduced into our schools?

The answer is obvious: thousands of us. But here’s the part most people don’t know.

For more than a decade, sitting within Fort McMurray’s municipal administration was Caitlin Downie, the author of a school “toolkit” developed in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). She also is the Principal Consultant at Social Impact Research & Consulting, an organization that companies pay to teach them DEI, ESG etc compliance.

So when someone asks, “What business does Caitlin Downie or DEI consulting have in Fort McMurray?” … the honest answer is:

They are operating inside a framework that explicitly connects schools, municipalities, and global policy objectives through Agenda 2030, and that framework is already endorsed and operational throughout Canada.

Let that sink in.

This wasn’t imposed by Ottawa. It didn’t come from a sudden provincial decree.

It was embedded quietly, locally, through administration while parents were told this was just “best practice,” “inclusion,” or “modern education.”

This is exactly what I mean when I say the architecture people are fighting is already inside Alberta and inside our municipalities. 2 weeks after exposing it to council she was quietly dismissed but now is at Keyano College … But don’t kid yourself she is NOT the only UN operative embedded in our Council and administration.

You can protest at the school board (and you should).

You can march in the streets (and many of you did).

But if we don’t follow where the policies are actually coming from and how they’re being implemented, we’ll keep fighting the symptoms while the system stays intact.

Say it outloud…Separation alone does not remove it!

Changing the flag does not change the rules

This is the critical distinction that keeps getting lost. Unless Albertans are also prepared to:

Identify UN-derived policy frameworks

Repeal or sunset them at the provincial level

Override municipal implementation

Refuse regulatory harmonization

Challenge international “standards” embedded in law

… then separation simply recreates the same system under a new banner.

I am not being a pessimist, I am being a realist! That’s how governance actually works.

Look to our neighbors to the South, not for slogans, but for strategy

Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump just demonstrated something important. Instead of talking about secession or symbolic protest, his administration:

Withdrew from dozens of international organizations

Cut funding and cooperation

Treated global institutions as policy actors , not charities

Targeted the upstream source of rule-making

No borders changed.

No states separated.

But the flow of policy was disrupted. That’s the difference between optics and leverage.

So what makes this conversation is so uncomfortable?

Talking about separation is:

Emotional

Identity-based

Easy to rally around

Talking about UN policy capture, regulatory harmonization, and governance architecture is:

Technical

Boring

Complex

Hard to explain on a sign or in a chant

So momentum naturally flows toward the simpler story, even if it’s not the most effective one.

That doesn’t make people wrong.

It makes them human.

The hard truth Albertans deserve to hear

The East didn’t impose these systems alone. Ottawa didn’t act in isolation, and Alberta has already implemented many of them itself.

This is not just a West-versus-East problem.

It is local sovereignty versus transnational governance.

And unless we confront that directly, at the provincial and municipal level, no amount of political restructuring will deliver the freedom people are hoping for.

So what should Albertans do?

If you support separation:

Learn the full policy landscape

Ask questions like: what actually changes and what doesn’t

Demand concrete plans, not just passion

If you don’t support separation:

Don’t dismiss Western anger

Acknowledge the imbalance

Don’t pretend the system is working

And for all of us:

Do not let separation become a distraction

Do not pour all our energy into the least likely outcome

Do not ignore the systems already shaping our daily lives

I am not telling anyone to abandon hope. I am saying hope must be grounded in reality.

Sign up. Get involved. Ask questions.

But put your energy where it actually counts, into stopping the real issue, not just arguing about exits.

Because if we don’t dismantle the systems already operating inside Alberta, even the most dramatic political change will leave us standing in the same place … wondering why nothing feels different. We keep riding our stationary bikes believing one day we will arrive in Banff….

Albertans deserve better than slogans.

We deserve the truth.

If separation speaks to you, don’t stop there. Use that energy to learn where policy actually enters your life … your municipality, your school board, your planning documents. The system people are angry about doesn’t live only in Ottawa. It’s already local. And that means we still have power, if we choose to use it.

