Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
4m

Carved on future tombstones ...

Died of starvation.

But at least the food (he, she, it) did not eat was safe.

Died of MAID.

Cheaper than mending a broken bone.

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