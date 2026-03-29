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Most Canadians are too busy living their lives to notice how quietly the rules around them are changing. They are working, raising families, running businesses, and trusting that the systems governing food production, property rights, and public safety exist mainly to protect them.

But beneath the surface, a different model of governance has been steadily expanding. A system where authorities can intervene before wrongdoing is proven.

Animals can be destroyed because they might carry disease. Properties can be restricted because they might be linked to suspected activity. Speech can be regulated because it might cause harm.

The justification is almost always the same:

PRECAUTION.

Prevent harm before it occurs. On its face, that sounds sensible. Few people would argue against protecting the public from danger. But when precaution becomes the dominant principle across multiple areas of law; agriculture, property rights, public health, and even speech, the balance between protection and liberty begins to shift.

Quietly. Gradually. Often without most citizens realizing it. And by the time people notice the change, the system has already evolved.

Too Busy Surviving to Notice

How the Rules Around Us Are Quietly Changing

Most Canadians are not spending their evenings reading 600-page bills moving through Parliament. They are working…Working long hours, sometimes two jobs, trying to keep up with rising costs, stretching every dollar to feed their families.

In 1981, Edmonton was experiencing a severe economic downturn due to a recession, rising unemployment, and increasing poverty. To address the growing need, a group of volunteers created Canada’s first food bank to provide emergency food relief to those struggling to make ends meet. Food Bank lines are growing longer than Costco lines, small businesses are struggling, and farmers are navigating ever-increasing regulations.

For many people, survival itself has become a full-time occupation.

Merle Haggard once sang about the working man who keeps his nose on the grindstone, working hard every day. For many Canadians today, that lyric feels less like music and more like daily life.

And while most people are simply trying to get by, something else has been quietly unfolding beneath the surface. The rules governing everyday life are changing. Often without the public even realizing it.

The Rise of the Precautionary State

Across many areas of governance, authorities are increasingly operating under a single principle, precaution. The precautionary approach sounds reasonable. Governments should prevent harm rather than wait for disaster.

But precaution also allows authorities to act before wrongdoing has been proven .

This model now appears across multiple areas of Canadian law, from agriculture to property rights to speech. And the consequences reach much further than most people realize.

The Culling of Animals = The Culling of Food

Under Canada’s Health of Animals Act, authorities have the power to order the destruction of animals when officials SUSPECT a disease risk MAY exist. Animals may be culled simply because they are believed to have been exposed or potentially exposed to disease. The policy, often referred to as “stamping out,” is allegedly designed to prevent outbreaks before they spread through livestock populations.

But the authority it grants is enormous.

Entire flocks or herds can be destroyed even when many animals appear healthy (no testing is even allowed). For farmers, these decisions can mean the loss of livelihoods built over generations. For consumers, it means something else: one more source of food removed from the supply chain. Less supply inevitably means higher prices at the grocery store.

Rising meat prices are often attributed to environmental factors. Food policy analyst Sylvain Charlebois, for example, recently suggested that climate change and drought played a major role in shrinking herd sizes across North America. As Charlebois explained, “The catalyst was climate change, with a massive drought affecting most of North America, making feed costs go up,” which prompted many ranchers to sell off animals.

But many farmers point to another factor that receives far less public attention: large-scale culling policies themselves. When thousands and sometimes millions of animals are destroyed under disease-control programs, those animals are permanently removed from the food supply.

At the same time, policy discussions including those referenced in legislation such as Bill C-293 increasingly promote a shift away from traditional animal agriculture toward alternative protein sources.

Whether one views these developments as necessary adaptation or as a troubling policy direction, the outcome is the same: fewer animals, less meat production, and a food system that is rapidly changing.

Connecting Government of Canada’s Policy Forecasts to Reality on the Ground

Across government planning documents and policy forecasts, officials increasingly describe a future defined by instability, food shortages, resource scarcity, collapsing systems, and social disruption.

In the risk-mapping chart above, taken from government of Canada’s website https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/index.shtml several scenarios are listed as both high impact and increasingly likely, including:

Food is scarce

Vital natural resources are scarce

Basic needs go unmet

Healthcare systems collapse

People cannot tell what is true and what is not

Artificial intelligence runs wild

Infrastructure becomes uninsurable

These scenarios are not fringe predictions.

They appear in strategic planning exercises designed to prepare governments and institutions for potential disruptions.

But while policymakers debate future scenarios, many citizens feel those pressures already beginning to emerge in everyday life. Food banks across Canada report record demand. Families are working longer hours simply to cover basic costs. Farmers face increasing regulatory burdens while livestock herds shrink due to disease policies and rising input costs. Housing affordability has deteriorated across major cities. Public trust in institutions has eroded after years of conflicting information during the pandemic.

For many Canadians, the future described in policy documents no longer feels like a distant possibility. It feels like the early stages of a reality already unfolding.

“The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” produced by C40 Cities, Arup, and the University of Leeds openly discusses the need to reduce consumption patterns in cities to meet climate targets.

https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/article/The-future-of-urban-consumption-in-a-1-5-C-world?language=en_US

The report states that urban consumption is a major driver of global emissions and that cities must dramatically reduce consumption across key categories, including:

food

buildings and infrastructure

clothing and textiles

transportation

electronics and appliances.

One of the most striking proposals concerns food consumption.

The report identifies dietary change particularly reducing meat consumption as a major intervention for lowering emissions. To achieve climate targets, the report suggests that consumption-based emissions in major cities would need to drop by roughly 50% by 2030 and up to 80% by 2050. That level of change would require not only technological shifts, but significant behavioural changes in what people eat, buy, and consume.

When Policy Meets Reality

This is where policy debates intersect directly with what farmers and consumers are experiencing today. If livestock populations are reduced through disease control policies, and at the same time policy discussions encourage dietary shifts away from animal protein, the direction of the food system begins to change.

Whether these developments are viewed as necessary climate action or as a troubling restructuring of food systems, they raise some important questions:

Who is deciding what the future of food should look like and how much say do ordinary citizens have in that decision?

Is the food system simply adapting to environmental pressures…or is it being actively redesigned?