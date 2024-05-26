Share

In every corner of the globe, people are rising up, standing strong, and speaking out for freedom. From economic exploitation and environmental destruction to social injustice and political oppression, the pillars of our society are under siege. Yet, while we fight valiantly in our individual arenas, our efforts are fragmented. This division serves those who perpetuate the very systems we seek to dismantle. It is time for us to unite, to channel our collective energy towards a common goal: to extricate ourselves and our planet from the death machine that threatens our very existence, the United Nations and all of its affiliated organizations.

Our struggles may seem different on the surface, but they share a common root. Whether it is the exploitation of natural resources, the manipulation of economies, or the erosion of civil liberties, there is a single denominator that underpins these issues: a system that prioritizes profit over people, power over justice, and control over freedom. This system thrives on division, distraction, and disarray, keeping us isolated in our individual battles while it continues its assault on all fronts.

We cannot afford to be divided any longer. The stakes are too high, the consequences too dire. Every moment we spend fighting amongst ourselves or focusing on isolated issues is a moment that the architects of this death machine use to tighten their grip. We must recognize that our individual struggles are interconnected, and that only by coming together can we hope to dismantle the systems that oppress us all.

Share

Imagine the power of our united voices, the strength of our combined efforts. When environmental activists, social justice warriors, economic reformers, and defenders of civil liberties join forces, we become an unstoppable force. Together, we can target the root cause of our collective suffering, focusing our undivided attention on dismantling the structures that perpetuate inequality, exploitation, and oppression.

This is a call to action. Let us set aside our differences and work together towards a shared vision of a just, equitable, and sustainable world AND not the upside down world Agenda 2030 has planned out for us. Let us build bridges between our movements, share resources, and support one another in our common quest for freedom. We must move beyond fighting for individual causes and unite to address the systemic issues that affect us all.

We have the power to create change, but only if we stand together. Let us unite our energy, our passion, and our resolve. Together, we can overcome the divisions and distractions that have hindered us for too long. Together, we can dismantle the death machine and build a future that values life, liberty, and justice for all.

While protesting to "axe the tax" is a commendable effort in theory, it is unlikely to yield significant results because the politicians who publicly support such causes are, in reality, committed to Agenda 2030 regardless of their party affiliation. This global framework, endorsed by nearly all political parties, WORLD WIDE, outlines comprehensive sustainable development goals that often include tax policies as essential tools for funding and implementing its objectives. Consequently, even those politicians who vocally oppose certain taxes may ultimately prioritize their commitment to Agenda 2030, rendering grassroots efforts to eliminate these taxes largely ineffective. The entrenched nature of these global commitments underscores the need for a more unified and systemic approach to effecting meaningful change.

Share

Like every country, in Canada Provincial and Federal governments are deeply entangled with the interests of powerful corporations and entities that perpetuate the "death machine" of exploitation and control, often making these higher levels of government seem impenetrable to grassroots change. However, there remains a glimmer of hope within our municipal governments. These local bodies, being closer to the people, can still operate with a degree of independence and responsiveness to the needs and voices of their communities. This potential for local governance to resist the overarching influence of the death machine is contingent on the preservation of their autonomy. Alberta's Bill 20, which threatens to centralize power and diminish municipal authority, poses a significant risk to this last bastion of local democracy. If we can mobilize to prevent the passage of Bill 20, we retain a crucial opportunity to enact meaningful change from the ground up, using our municipal governments as platforms for genuine, community-driven progress.

Leave a comment

While UCP ministers and party members often show up to rallies like "Axe the Tax," their silence on other issue raises significant concerns. Their reluctance to speak out is rooted in a deeper alignment with broader agendas and commitments, such as Agenda 2030. Despite their public presence at these rallies, their lack of vocal support suggests a conflict between their political commitments and the grassroots movements they appear to endorse.

This dissonance highlights a critical issue: the appearances of support are superficial, serving more as political theater than genuine advocacy. By attending these rallies without addressing the core concerns, they create an illusion of solidarity while maintaining their commitment to overarching policies that contradict the rally's objectives. This duplicity undermines the trust of the electorate and emphasizes the need for more transparent and accountable leadership that truly represents the people's interests.

We cannot fall into the trap of believing that a politician, regardless of the flag they wave, is going to save us. THEY ARE NOT AND CANNOT. The harsh reality is that even if a politician genuinely tries to make a difference, they are often swiftly removed or marginalized by the very system they seek to change. It is crucial for everyone to wake up to this truth: if a politician is firmly embedded within a party, they are inevitably playing the game.

The structures and power dynamics of political parties are designed to maintain the status quo, rewarding conformity and punishing dissent. This means that real, transformative change cannot come from within these entrenched systems. Instead, it must come from us—WE THE PEOPLE. We must take collective action, organize at the grassroots level, and create pressure from outside the traditional political frameworks. Our hope lies in our ability to mobilize, unite, and demand accountability, refusing to rely on political saviors who are constrained by the very system we seek to change.

As I mentioned we do still have our municipal governments, who should not wave any particular political flag, we need to educate them NOW!!! They need to understand they are being used to implement these genocidal agendas without knowing what they are doing. We need to make it clear to our local elected officials that they are being used as pawns in this political theater. When the curtain falls, they won't have a seat at the final table; instead, they will be discarded as the useful idiots they are being played as. It is crucial for them to understand that their current roles, while seemingly influential, are merely part of a larger charade designed to maintain the status quo and serve the interests of those pulling the strings.

We must urge them to look beyond the immediate facade of political maneuvering and recognize their expendability in this grand scheme. By awakening to this reality, they can choose to step away from the performative aspects of politics and align themselves with the genuine interests of the people they represent. Let's remind them that true leadership lies in integrity and accountability, not in being complicit in a system that ultimately undermines their own standing and the well-being of their own families as well as their constituents.

Share

Our collective voice can help them see the bigger picture and encourage them to break free from this cycle of manipulation. Together, we can inspire our local leaders to become true advocates for change, standing with their communities rather than being mere actors in a political drama.

We do not have the luxury of time on our side; we MUST act now. The global psychopaths are in overdrive, accelerating their agenda and tightening their grip on every aspect of our lives. Each passing moment allows them to further entrench their power and exploit our divisions. The urgency of our situation cannot be overstated—we must mobilize immediately and with unwavering resolve.

EYES WIDE OPEN, do not let them cause anymore divisions!!!

please visit

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Can you compile a list of sacrificial lambs ? Put answers in the comments

Leave a comment

Join Catalytic Conversations live every Saturday at 5:00 EST on peopleforpeople.ning.com or on Rumble channel PeopleForPeople2022

Share

Leave a comment