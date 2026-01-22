While You Were Watching Davos, They Were Rewiring Your Child
Everyone’s eyes were on Davos … speeches, panels, elites congratulating each other for “saving the world.”
But something far more permanent is slipping quietly into place.
Not in finance.
Not in climate policy.
In your child’s classroom… AGAIN!
It’s called Competency-Based Education, and it is not what you’ve been told, if you have been told anything!
Most people think the battle over education is about curriculum.
It isn’t.
What has changed is the purpose of education itself … quietly, incrementally, and without public consent.
Not through ideology courses. Not through overt politics.
But through frameworks.
This Is Not an Education Reform
It Is a Behavioral Governance Model
For generations, education had a clear mandate:
Teach children to read, write, calculate
Teach history, science, and civics
Teach how to reason, argue, and think independently
Today, that mandate has shifted.
Under Competency-Based Education (CBE), the central question is no longer:
What does the student know?
It is now:
Does the student demonstrate the correct attitudes, behaviors, and emotional responses?
That is not a semantic change. That is a structural one.
From Knowledge to Compliance
CBE replaces objective evaluation with continuous behavioral assessment:
Exams are replaced with Portfolios
Grades are replaced with catchwords
Right/wrong answers are replaced with “growth indicators”
Knowledge mastery is replaced with “Demonstrated competencies”
And what are these “competencies”?
Adaptability
Resilience
Collaboration
Global citizenship
Social-emotional regulation
Sustainability values
These are not academic skills. They are normative behaviors, subjectively measured.
If CBE is the structure, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) is the enforcement mechanism.
SEL is marketed as:
Mental health support
Emotional intelligence
Kindness and inclusion
In practice, SEL reframes emotions as:
Political signals
Identity markers
Evidence of harm or privilege
Children are no longer taught:
“How do I manage my feelings?”
They are taught:
“Who caused my feelings?”
And the answer is already built into the framework.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): The Inversion Most Professionals Were Never Shown
DEI survives precisely because it borrows the language of ethics.
Equity.
Inclusion.
Justice.
Care for the marginalized.
But DEI does not do what it claims.
It does the inverse.
Claimed Purpose: Functional Outcome:
Reduce discrimination Institutionalize group identity
Increase fairness Replace equal rules with unequal outcomes
Empower individuals Transfer agency to institutions
Promote inclusion. Enforce ideological conformity
Equality asks whether rules are fair.
Equity demands that outcomes be equal … which requires unequal rules.
Once outcomes become the standard, someone must decide:
Who has too much
Who has too little
Who must step aside
That authority does not belong to teachers, parents, or students.
It belongs to the system.
Why an “Oppressor” Must Always Exist
DEI and SEL cannot function without a permanent imbalance.
If disparities disappear:
Moral authority collapses
Funding disappears
Power dissolves
So disparity must be continually re-produced, even conceptually.
Children are trained to see:
Themselves as oppressed or privileged
Disagreement as harm
Authority as legitimate only when aligned
Dissent as a behavioral deficiency
This is not organic social learning.
It is manufactured division.
The Programs Parents Trust, and Why That Matters
This architecture is not introduced bluntly.
It is delivered through programs that appear helpful, benign, even admirable.
Leader in Me
Marketed as leadership and confidence building, it embeds:
Continuous self-monitoring
Institutional value internalization
Leadership defined as alignment, not resistance
Leadership becomes self-management within approved norms.
Regulated / Self-Regulated Classroom Models
Marketed as trauma-informed care, they:
Normalize adult oversight of internal emotional states
Teach children that emotions are acceptable only when regulated externally
Replace resilience with compliance
Self-regulation quietly becomes institution-guided regulation.
The acronym WITS stands for Walk away, Ignore, Talk it out, and Seek help
Sounds like a good thing…
Marketed as anti-bullying, it:
Discourages direct conflict resolution
Encourages escalation to authority
Trains reporting over boundary-setting
Children learn:
“Problems are solved by systems, not by people.”
Why Good People Implement These Systems
None of this requires malicious intent.
In fact, it depends on good people.
Educators adopt these programs because they:
Care deeply about children
Want safe, inclusive classrooms
Trust institutional vetting
Believe safeguards exist
But these frameworks remove safeguards by design:
No objective metrics
No neutral standards
No appeal from ideological judgment
So Who Is Driving This?… Glad you asked…
These frameworks are globally standardized and promoted through bodies such as, who else YUP you guessed it:
United Nations
United Nations Education Scientific Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 9OECD
Education is no longer treated as a civic institution.
It is treated as human capital management
.
Why This Is Rolled Out Quietly
No government ran on this.
No referendum approved it.
No parent meaningfully consented.
It advances best when:
Language is therapeutic and vague
Implementation is local
Media attention is elsewhere
Local school boards provide political insulation.
Global frameworks remain untouched.
This Is the Line That Cannot Be Crossed
Once education moves from:
“Here is what you must know”
to:
“Here is how you must be”
… it stops being education.
It becomes behavioral governance.
The Question We Must Finally Ask
Not:
“Is SEL or DEI good or bad?”
But:
Who gets to define the acceptable human?
And:
What happens to children who don’t comply? hmmmm does this become the “social credit score of the student”? dictate what colleges, universities etc the student may be allowed to attend?
If you want to understand where a society is going, you wont get it by watching Davos.
… you will learn far more by Watching the classroom.
This is how ideological change actually happens.
Not through the loud, controversial labels that draw public backlash … like Critical Race Theory , but through the quiet programs that sound therapeutic, neutral, and caring. Regulated classrooms, Zones of Regulation, culturally responsive pedagogy, co-regulation, and equity frameworks slide in first, establishing new norms around behavior, emotion, and identity. Once those foundations are in place, the louder doctrines follow naturally, framed as “necessary,” “evidence-based,” and already overdue. By the time parents recognize the language of race, power, and oppression in lesson plans, the system that enforces it is already built, funded, normalized, and embedded into daily classroom life. This is not accidental drift.
It is how belief systems are institutionalized without public consent.
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In one of Robert Sepehr's videos, Subversive Origins of Communism, he explains that diversity, equity and inclusion are communist terms that promote anti-nationalist sentiments and anti-traditionalism in volumes.
Frightening; Dr James Lindsay is great at peeling the indoctrination onion. I went to see him in Calgary a couple of years ago (2 venues cancelled him - in feckin' Calgary!!) and that stuck with me. Todays 'educators' can be willingly following the mantra, others unwillingly. Do you know if this baloney is being rolled out in Alberta, specifically in the Catholic schools?