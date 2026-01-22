Everyone’s eyes were on Davos … speeches, panels, elites congratulating each other for “saving the world.”

But something far more permanent is slipping quietly into place.

Not in finance.

Not in climate policy.

In your child’s classroom… AGAIN!

It’s called Competency-Based Education, and it is not what you’ve been told, if you have been told anything!

Most people think the battle over education is about curriculum.

It isn’t.

What has changed is the purpose of education itself … quietly, incrementally, and without public consent.

Not through ideology courses. Not through overt politics.

But through frameworks .

This Is Not an Education Reform

It Is a Behavioral Governance Model

For generations, education had a clear mandate:

Teach children to read, write, calculate

Teach history, science, and civics

Teach how to reason, argue, and think independently

Today, that mandate has shifted.

Under Competency-Based Education (CBE), the central question is no longer:

What does the student know?

It is now:

Does the student demonstrate the correct attitudes, behaviors, and emotional responses?

That is not a semantic change. That is a structural one.

From Knowledge to Compliance

CBE replaces objective evaluation with continuous behavioral assessment:

Exams are replaced with Portfolios

Grades are replaced with catchwords

Right/wrong answers are replaced with “growth indicators”

Knowledge mastery is replaced with “Demonstrated competencies”

And what are these “competencies”?

Adaptability

Resilience

Collaboration

Global citizenship

Social-emotional regulation

Sustainability values

These are not academic skills. They are normative behaviors, subjectively measured.

If CBE is the structure, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) is the enforcement mechanism.

SEL is marketed as:

Mental health support

Emotional intelligence

Kindness and inclusion

In practice, SEL reframes emotions as:

Political signals

Identity markers

Evidence of harm or privilege

Children are no longer taught:

“How do I manage my feelings?”

They are taught:

“Who caused my feelings?”

And the answer is already built into the framework.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): The Inversion Most Professionals Were Never Shown

DEI survives precisely because it borrows the language of ethics.

Equity.

Inclusion.

Justice.

Care for the marginalized.

But DEI does not do what it claims.

It does the inverse .

Claimed Purpose: Functional Outcome:

Reduce discrimination Institutionalize group identity

Increase fairness Replace equal rules with unequal outcomes

Empower individuals Transfer agency to institutions

Promote inclusion. Enforce ideological conformity

Equality asks whether rules are fair.

Equity demands that outcomes be equal … which requires unequal rules.

Once outcomes become the standard, someone must decide:

Who has too much

Who has too little

Who must step aside

That authority does not belong to teachers, parents, or students.

It belongs to the system.

Why an “Oppressor” Must Always Exist

DEI and SEL cannot function without a permanent imbalance.

If disparities disappear:

Moral authority collapses

Funding disappears

Power dissolves

So disparity must be continually re-produced, even conceptually.

Children are trained to see:

Themselves as oppressed or privileged

Disagreement as harm

Authority as legitimate only when aligned

Dissent as a behavioral deficiency

This is not organic social learning.

It is manufactured division .

The Programs Parents Trust, and Why That Matters

This architecture is not introduced bluntly.

It is delivered through programs that appear helpful, benign, even admirable.

Leader in Me

Marketed as leadership and confidence building, it embeds:

Continuous self-monitoring

Institutional value internalization

Leadership defined as alignment, not resistance

Leadership becomes self-management within approved norms.

Regulated / Self-Regulated Classroom Models

Marketed as trauma-informed care, they:

Normalize adult oversight of internal emotional states

Teach children that emotions are acceptable only when regulated externally

Replace resilience with compliance

Self-regulation quietly becomes institution-guided regulation.

The acronym WITS stands for Walk away, Ignore, Talk it out, and Seek help

Sounds like a good thing…

Marketed as anti-bullying, it:

Discourages direct conflict resolution

Encourages escalation to authority

Trains reporting over boundary-setting

Children learn:

“Problems are solved by systems, not by people.”

Why Good People Implement These Systems

None of this requires malicious intent.

In fact, it depends on good people.

Educators adopt these programs because they:

Care deeply about children

Want safe, inclusive classrooms

Trust institutional vetting

Believe safeguards exist

But these frameworks remove safeguards by design:

No objective metrics

No neutral standards

No appeal from ideological judgment

So Who Is Driving This?… Glad you asked…

These frameworks are globally standardized and promoted through bodies such as, who else YUP you guessed it:

United Nations

United Nations Education Scientific Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 9OECD

Education is no longer treated as a civic institution.

It is treated as human capital management

.

Why This Is Rolled Out Quietly

No government ran on this.

No referendum approved it.

No parent meaningfully consented.

It advances best when:

Language is therapeutic and vague

Implementation is local

Media attention is elsewhere

Local school boards provide political insulation.

Global frameworks remain untouched.

This Is the Line That Cannot Be Crossed

Once education moves from:

“Here is what you must know”

to:

“Here is how you must be”

… it stops being education.

It becomes behavioral governance .

The Question We Must Finally Ask

Not:

“Is SEL or DEI good or bad?”

But:

Who gets to define the acceptable human?

And:

What happens to children who don’t comply? hmmmm does this become the “social credit score of the student”? dictate what colleges, universities etc the student may be allowed to attend?

If you want to understand where a society is going, you wont get it by watching Davos.

… you will learn far more by Watching the classroom.

This is how ideological change actually happens.

Not through the loud, controversial labels that draw public backlash … like Critical Race Theory , but through the quiet programs that sound therapeutic, neutral, and caring. Regulated classrooms, Zones of Regulation, culturally responsive pedagogy, co-regulation, and equity frameworks slide in first, establishing new norms around behavior, emotion, and identity. Once those foundations are in place, the louder doctrines follow naturally, framed as “necessary,” “evidence-based,” and already overdue. By the time parents recognize the language of race, power, and oppression in lesson plans, the system that enforces it is already built, funded, normalized, and embedded into daily classroom life. This is not accidental drift.

It is how belief systems are institutionalized without public consent.