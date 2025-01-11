While Canadians fixate on the political theater surrounding Justin Trudeau’s “potential” exit from leadership and the proroguing of Parliament, a quieter but equally alarming reality unfolds behind the curtain. The Conservative Party, often framed as the opposition to Trudeau's Liberal government, is steering Canada toward a globalist agenda through different means. The spotlight on Trudeau's missteps has allowed the Conservatives, under Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, to present themselves as champions of Canadian sovereignty. However, their affiliations and actions tell a different story.

The Liberal Party, under Justin Trudeau, has been at the forefront of embedding Canada into a global framework. From embracing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations to signing onto international agreements that prioritize globalist policies over national interests, Trudeau’s government has openly aligned itself with unelected international bodies.

Policies such as Bill C-293, which mirrors the language of UN initiatives, and public endorsements of organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) have made the Liberals synonymous with global governance. Trudeau’s willingness to cede decision-making power to these entities has drawn criticism from those who believe Canada’s sovereignty is being eroded. And while all eyes are on show coming out of the Liberal theatre what is the “Opposition” up to?

LET’S PULL THE CURTAIN BACK SHALL WE…

Has a familiar look doesn’t it.

The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have marketed themselves as defenders of Canadian freedom and opponents of Trudeau’s globalist agenda. Poilievre’s rhetoric focuses on economic independence, affordable living, and smaller government, i a nutshell, a direct appeal to voters disillusioned by the Liberals' perceived overreach.

However, a closer look reveals that the Conservatives are not the nationalists they claim to be. It was Stephen Harper, Poilievre’s predecessor and mentor, who solidified the Conservative Party’s ties to globalist institutions.



In 2015, months before Trudeau took power, Harper committed Canada to the United Nations' Agenda 2030, a sweeping framework that ties Canada to 17 Sustainable Development Goals. These goals prioritize global governance and erode national sovereignty under the guise of sustainability and equity.

He actively participated in WEF meetings and championed policies like the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), further integrating Canada into a global trade network often favoring multinational corporations.

Harper set the Stage for Climate and Energy Policies, while he appeared to support Alberta's oil and gas industry, his administration also allowed global interests significant influence in energy policy, paving the way for later climate-driven regulations under Trudeau.

What is Harper doing now you ask?

Well besides putting Danielle Smith in her chair…

His main focus is Corporate and Surveillance Ventures

As chairman of AWZ Ventures, which intertwine Canadian influence with global financial and technological elites, including ventures linked to surveillance technologies. But wait they also are producing delivery systems for …yup you guessed it vaccines.

If that wasn’t enough he is chairman of International Democrat Union …this one has some really interesting members… look at all the members including Pierre Poilievre.

These are but a few of the hats this globalist wears…others include:

Harper & Associates Consulting Inc. Founded in 2016, Harper & Associates is a global consulting and strategic advisory firm where Stephen Harper serves as Chairman and CEO.

Vision One Harper is the Chairman and co-founder of Vision One, a value-oriented investment fund based in Miami, Florida.

Colliers International Group Inc. Since September 2016, Harper has been an independent director on the board of Colliers International, a leading real estate services and investment management company.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. In March 2024, Harper was appointed to the board of directors of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a multinational convenience store operator.

“Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.”

Always leave the best for last…

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) In November 2024, Premier Danielle Smith appointed Harper as Chairman of the Board of AIMCo, which manages over C$160 billion in public pension funds for Alberta

SO WHAT YOU SAY?…

Well if you belong to one of these groups you might consider asking a few questions.

Pension Plans

AIMCo acts as an investment manager for the following public sector pension plans:

Harper’s legacy is not one of Canadian independence but of aligning national policies with globalist frameworks, setting the stage for the current Conservative Party to continue down a similar path.

So is Pierre Poilievre Champion of the People or Globalist Ally?

Pierre Poilievre has built his reputation as a defender of Canadian sovereignty, but his actions and affiliations suggest otherwise:

The UN Award

In 2023, Poilievre received an award from the United Nations for advancing sustainability goals. This recognition raises questions about his alignment with globalist frameworks, especially given his vocal criticisms of Trudeau’s UN affiliations.

Ties to Harper’s Legacy

As a key figure in Harper’s government, Poilievre was directly involved in the administration that signed Canada onto Agenda 2030. Despite his current rhetoric, he has offered no plan to disentangle Canada from these commitments.

Membership in the International Democrat Union (IDU)

Poilievre is a member of the IDU, an organization founded by global elites including Margaret Thatcher and George H.W. Bush, to align center-right parties worldwide with globalist principles. The IDU’s promotion of free trade agreements and international governance mirrors WEF-style globalism, raising further doubts about Poilievre’s nationalist credentials. This affiliation raises questions about Poilievre’s true intentions and whether his leadership will prioritize Canadian sovereignty or international agendas.

A Globalist Trap that is

