User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
19h

Solid documentation of how frameworks morph from academic concepts into governance infrastructure. The timeline from Virchow's observational medicine to the 2008 Tripartite is legitimately useful for understanding policy creep. I've seen similar patterns with how "sustainability" moved from ecological science into compliance mandates. The lab-grown meat connection might be the most underdiscussed piece becuase it shows how health policy directly steers food systems without public debate.

Robert Snefjella's avatar
Robert Snefjella
21h

Regina Watteel is providing devastating refutation of the gaslighting that propelled the Canadian portion of the global Covid Atrocity Operation: https://x.com/i/status/1999479510270456283

and https://t.co/p8zsS16Tja.

The obsession with global totalitarian control that the Rockefellers, the Bilderbergs as in Daniel Estulin's work, , the bankers via Carrol Quigley's Tragedy and Hope, and indeed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, are prominently identified with, tends to coincides with obsessive intention of a large reduction in the human population - aka mass extermination.

But the work of Dr. Ana Mihalcea for example has also brought attention to the genetic and nanotechnology driven alteration of humanity, as in for example injected people's 'bluetooth' connectivity.

The 'system' is both broken re common sense and the public interest, and deadly dangerous to both: Quite the crazed totalitarian shit show.

