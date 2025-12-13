Where It All Began: The Hidden Origin of One Health and the Global System Now Ensnaring Canada
A Quiet Theory That Became a Global Operating System
Most Canadians believe “One Health” is a harmless scientific concept, a way to acknowledge that humans, animals, and the environment are connected.
But the version of One Health driving today’s laws, culling orders, and digital ID programs did not come from science.
It came from global institutions and from the people who have shaped pandemics, food systems, land policy, and financial systems for over a century.
This is the story of how a simple academic idea was weaponized into a global governance framework … one that now reaches into:
food production
land rights
agriculture
digital identity
Indigenous governance
emergency powers
supply chains
lawmaking in Canada
And yes, it connects directly to Rockefellers, the UN, WHO, World Bank, and the political class in Canada quietly implementing it through bills like C-293, C-5, S-206, Alberta’s new digital ID framework, and BC’s DRIPA.
This is where it really began.
The Academic Seed: One Medicine (1800s–1990s)
The original concept came from a physician, Rudolf Virchow, who observed that diseases pass between animals and humans. He called it One Medicine and he argued that human and animal medicine were interconnected, especially regarding zoonotic disease.
This was scientific, not political.
1960s–1980s – Veterinary public health thinkers
Calvin Schwabe (UC Davis) revived Virchow’s idea and used the term One Medicine again.
Still purely academic, used mainly in veterinary schools.
Important:
At this stage, there was no UN, no WEF, no global governance agenda.
It was honest scientific observation.
For nearly a century it stayed exactly that:
an academic idea within veterinary schools.
This is important because the public is told One Health is “old science.”
IT IS NOT
The modern version, the political weapon, is new.
The Pivot: 2003–2005 enter SARS, Bird Flu & Global Power Brokers
After the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2005 bird flu scare, global institutions saw their opportunity. Never let a good crisis go to waste…
The actors who moved first:
World Health Organization (WHO)
UN Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO)
World Organization for Animal Health (OIE/WOAH)
The Rockefeller Foundation
The World Bank
This is where One Health stopped being theory and started becoming infrastructure.
The Rockefeller Foundation, a century-old architect of global health governance, funded pandemic preparedness programs and zoonotic-disease modelling that heavily relied on One Health concepts. For them, pandemic fears create demand for centralized control.
The World Bank pushed the same model into poorer nations through loans tied to biosecurity compliance.
By 2004, the UN system had effectively adopted One Health as a future framework.
2008: The Real Birth of Modern One Health
In 2008, the WHO, FAO, and OIE signed the Tripartite Agreement … the event that quietly created the One Health global governance structure and began to change the world.
This agreement established:
shared global surveillance
coordinated animal culling pandemic responses
harmonized food, climate, and wildlife policy
international emergency powers
a unified doctrine for pandemics, agriculture, and environmental crises
This was not science.
It was administrative integration, the merging of human health, animal health, and environmental regulation under one coordinated international system.
And almost nobody noticed.
This is when One Health became a tool for:
international lawmaking
food-system control
global emergency powers
environmental governance
mass vaccination strategies
surveillance over farms, wildlife, and humans
This is the origin of everything we are now dealing with.
2010–2016: The Framework Expands by adding Climate, Land, and Indigenous Policy
After the Tripartite agreement, One Health began quietly merging with:
climate policy
biodiversity policy
weather modification programs
Indigenous land governance models
pandemic preparedness frameworks
food-system restructuring
gene editing and synthetic biology policy
This is when UNEP (UN Environment Programme) joined the project.
The Rockefeller Foundation, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, and EcoHealth Alliance supplied the research, funding, and NGO power.
By 2016, One Health had expanded into:
land use
wildlife management
food production
agriculture
climate
energy
Indigenous co-governance
It quietly became the operating logic for the UN’s Agenda 2030.
Canada Enters the Picture: The Bills, Policies, and Premiers Who Opened the Door
Canada began embedding One Health through laws that few understood at the time… and even fewer it seems now
BC 2019 - DRIPA (Bill 41)
This was the first One Health law in Canada, passed by BC NDP. It:
moved decision-making from courts to cabinet
required BC law to align with UN frameworks
integrated land, waterways, wildlife, and human activities
enabled co-governance that folds perfectly into One Health’s structure
DRIPA made BC the pilot province for One Health.
Federal Health of Animals Act Updates
These changes aligned Canada’s livestock and agricultural operations with WHO/WOAH biosecurity standards, including mass culling protocols , which is exactly why the CFIA refuses testing and insists on stamping-out.
Bill C-293 (Pandemic Preparedness Act)
Presented as a “lessons learned” bill, it actually legislates:
One Health into federal law
WHO-aligned pandemic protocols
environmental monitoring
surveillance across human, animal, and land sectors
permanent biosecurity powers
This bill is pure One Health architecture. …
I heat it now…But C-293 Didn’t Pass… Here’s the Part MOST Don’t Understand
Yes, Bill C-293 died on paper when Parliament was prorogued.
But the bill itself was never the real issue.
The architecture of C-293, the One Health framework, the surveillance integration, the environmental–health fusion, and the WHO-aligned pandemic structure, was quietly inserted into other federal laws and strategies that did pass, including those supported by both Liberals and Conservatives.
C-293 was simply the prototype.
Once the public began paying attention, the government allowed the bill to lapse, then moved its contents elsewhere, where people wouldn’t notice.
The Key Point
C-293 didn’t need to pass. Almost everything inside it was already copied into other legislation, especially the 2019 amendments to the Federal Sustainable Development Act and the latest Sustainable Development Strategies, which both parties supported.
In other words:
The bill died.
Its contents did not.
How C-293 Lives On in Other Laws
1. 2019 Amendments to the Federal Sustainable Development Act (FSDA)
This was the Trojan horse.
The amendments hard-wired into federal law:
“whole-of-government” environmental–health integration
cross-sector surveillance (ecosystems, infrastructure, food systems, etc.)
mandatory reporting frameworks modeled on UN Sustainable Development Goals
interdepartmental data sharing
environmental monitoring tied to health risk assessment
This is textbook One Health doctrine, placed in a non-controversial environmental act.
And it passed with full multi-party support.
2. Federal Sustainable Development Strategies (2022–2026)
The strategies required under the FSDA now explicitly implement:
UN Agenda 2030
WHO health–environment linkages
climate-pandemic joint risk modelling
surveillance across human, animal, and environmental domains
This is the operationalization of what C-293 described.
3. Health of Animals Act & CFIA Emergency Response Plans
These already embody the core of C-293:
WHO/WOAH-aligned biosecurity
refusal of individualized testing
stamping-out authority
ecosystem surveillance
permanent emergency powers
multi-species monitoring
Exactly the mechanisms the CFIA is currently using.
4. Bill C-5, S-206, and the Digital ID Framework
These contribute:
centralization of economic controls
digital verification infrastructure
conditional access systems
whole-population data integration
mechanisms for enforcement during “public health emergencies”
Again, all foreseen in C-293.
Why People Miss This
They think in terms of bill numbers.
But governments legislate through layers, not labels.
A bill can die, yet its definitions, obligations, frameworks, and enforcement structures can be quietly transplanted into other laws where no one is watching.
That is exactly what happened with C-293.
C-293 did not pass, because it didn’t have to. Its One Health framework, WHO-aligned pandemic structure, environmental-health surveillance model, and biosecurity architecture were quietly absorbed into other acts and strategies, including the Sustainable Development Act amendments supported by both Liberals and Conservatives. The bill died; the system did not.
__________________________________________________________________
Bill C-5 (One Canadian Economy Act)
This creates the administrative layer needed to merge:
provinces
federal authorities
Indigenous governance
private actors
exactly like One Health requires.
Senate Bill S-206 (Guaranteed Livable Basic Income)
Universal basic income is a control mechanism, part of the same net of digital governance that One Health enables.
Digital ID Agreements with EU (2025)
Digital ID tied to:
health records
land access
food systems
mobility
…is necessary for One Health’s enforcement stage.
COVID-19: The Crisis That Locked It All In
COVID was the turning point.
In 2020–2023, the WHO created the One Health High-Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP), a political body, not a scientific one, to standardize One Health globally.
Countries, including Canada, were pressured (and funded) to:
adopt One Health into pandemic preparedness
build digital surveillance systems
rewrite agriculture and livestock laws
expand emergency powers
COVID was the accelerant.
It made One Health unavoidable and “urgent.”
It also gave cover for Canada’s most significant legislative shifts in decades.
Why This Matters Now: Food, Land, and Human Rights Under the New System
The One Health governance model now justifies:
mass culling of livestock (Universal Ostrich Farm case)
zoning humans into 15-minute cities
restrictions on farming, ranching, and hunting
mandatory digital identity (they say not mandatory BUT you can’t function in society without cooperating)
carbon-based rationing
climate emergency powers
Indigenous land claims used to restrict public land use
Bill C-293’s pandemic infrastructure
Bill C-5’s economic centralization
S-206’s economic dependency systems
data-driven control over food and agriculture
the push for lab-grown meat and alternative protein systems
The public thinks these are separate issues.
They are not.
They are all One Health.
Follow the Money and the modelling and …the chain looks like this … Rockefeller - WHO -UN - Canada
Rockefeller Foundation
funded the first global health governance models
promoted centralized pandemic response structures
pushed the merging of environmental and health data
partnered with World Bank, WHO, GAVI, and FAO
World Bank
loan conditions push One Health compliance
develops food system and land-use models
WHO + FAO + OIE
built the Tripartite Agreement
standardized guidelines for all nations
dictate animal culling policy
UNEP + UNDRIP
merged climate, land, ecosystems, and Indigenous governance
created DRIPA in BC (2019)
integrated environmental law with human health
Canadian Parliament & Provinces
embedded One Health through legislation
handed enforcement to CFIA, PHAC, Environment Canada
joined EU digital ID frameworks
enforced mass culling, zoning, surveillance
This is not conspiracy.
It’s public record.
But it’s scattered, intentionally, across dozens of agencies and hundreds of documents.
The goal was always the same:
A single unified global system governing humans, animals, land, food, water and climate.
That system is One Health.
Why Canadians Must Pay Attention
Because One Health is not localized.
It’s totalized.
It touches:
your food
your land
your water
your livestock
your healthcare
your mobility
your rights
your identity
your digital records
your economic survival
And it’s being implemented without debate, without consent, and without any transparency.
Call to Action: The System Only Fails When People Refuse to Comply
This system relies on:
public ignorance
bureaucratic obedience
political cowardice
manufactured emergencies
It collapses the moment enough people:
refuse the narrative
expose the structure
withdraw cooperation
challenge the laws
support those resisting (like Universal Ostrich Farms)
speak out in your communities
One Health is a global net … but it is also paper-thin once exposed.
Canada was legislatively captured quietly.
It will be reclaimed loudly.
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Solid documentation of how frameworks morph from academic concepts into governance infrastructure. The timeline from Virchow's observational medicine to the 2008 Tripartite is legitimately useful for understanding policy creep. I've seen similar patterns with how "sustainability" moved from ecological science into compliance mandates. The lab-grown meat connection might be the most underdiscussed piece becuase it shows how health policy directly steers food systems without public debate.
Regina Watteel is providing devastating refutation of the gaslighting that propelled the Canadian portion of the global Covid Atrocity Operation: https://x.com/i/status/1999479510270456283
and https://t.co/p8zsS16Tja.
The obsession with global totalitarian control that the Rockefellers, the Bilderbergs as in Daniel Estulin's work, , the bankers via Carrol Quigley's Tragedy and Hope, and indeed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, are prominently identified with, tends to coincides with obsessive intention of a large reduction in the human population - aka mass extermination.
But the work of Dr. Ana Mihalcea for example has also brought attention to the genetic and nanotechnology driven alteration of humanity, as in for example injected people's 'bluetooth' connectivity.
The 'system' is both broken re common sense and the public interest, and deadly dangerous to both: Quite the crazed totalitarian shit show.