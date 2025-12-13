Most Canadians believe “One Health” is a harmless scientific concept, a way to acknowledge that humans, animals, and the environment are connected.

But the version of One Health driving today’s laws, culling orders, and digital ID programs did not come from science.

It came from global institutions and from the people who have shaped pandemics, food systems, land policy, and financial systems for over a century.

This is the story of how a simple academic idea was weaponized into a global governance framework … one that now reaches into:

food production

land rights

agriculture

digital identity

Indigenous governance

emergency powers

supply chains

lawmaking in Canada

And yes, it connects directly to Rockefellers, the UN, WHO, World Bank, and the political class in Canada quietly implementing it through bills like C-293, C-5, S-206, Alberta’s new digital ID framework, and BC’s DRIPA.

This is where it really began.

The Academic Seed: One Medicine (1800s–1990s)

The original concept came from a physician, Rudolf Virchow, who observed that diseases pass between animals and humans. He called it One Medicine and he argued that human and animal medicine were interconnected, especially regarding zoonotic disease.

This was scientific, not political.

1960s–1980s – Veterinary public health thinkers

Calvin Schwabe (UC Davis) revived Virchow’s idea and used the term One Medicine again.

Still purely academic, used mainly in veterinary schools.

Important:

At this stage, there was no UN, no WEF, no global governance agenda.

It was honest scientific observation.

For nearly a century it stayed exactly that:

an academic idea within veterinary schools.

This is important because the public is told One Health is “old science.”

IT IS NOT

The modern version, the political weapon, is new.

The Pivot: 2003–2005 enter SARS, Bird Flu & Global Power Brokers

After the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2005 bird flu scare, global institutions saw their opportunity. Never let a good crisis go to waste…

The actors who moved first:

World Health Organization (WHO)

UN Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO)

World Organization for Animal Health (OIE/WOAH)

The Rockefeller Foundation

The World Bank

This is where One Health stopped being theory and started becoming infrastructure.

The Rockefeller Foundation, a century-old architect of global health governance, funded pandemic preparedness programs and zoonotic-disease modelling that heavily relied on One Health concepts. For them, pandemic fears create demand for centralized control.

The World Bank pushed the same model into poorer nations through loans tied to biosecurity compliance.

By 2004, the UN system had effectively adopted One Health as a future framework.

2008: The Real Birth of Modern One Health

In 2008, the WHO, FAO, and OIE signed the Tripartite Agreement … the event that quietly created the One Health global governance structure and began to change the world.

This agreement established:

shared global surveillance

coordinated animal culling pandemic responses

harmonized food, climate, and wildlife policy

international emergency powers

a unified doctrine for pandemics, agriculture, and environmental crises

This was not science.

It was administrative integration, the merging of human health, animal health, and environmental regulation under one coordinated international system.

And almost nobody noticed.

This is when One Health became a tool for:

international lawmaking

food-system control

global emergency powers

environmental governance

mass vaccination strategies

surveillance over farms, wildlife, and humans

This is the origin of everything we are now dealing with.

2010–2016: The Framework Expands by adding Climate, Land, and Indigenous Policy

After the Tripartite agreement, One Health began quietly merging with:

climate policy

biodiversity policy

weather modification programs

Indigenous land governance models

pandemic preparedness frameworks

food-system restructuring

gene editing and synthetic biology policy

This is when UNEP (UN Environment Programme) joined the project.

The Rockefeller Foundation, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, and EcoHealth Alliance supplied the research, funding, and NGO power.

By 2016, One Health had expanded into:

land use

wildlife management

food production

agriculture

climate

energy

Indigenous co-governance

It quietly became the operating logic for the UN’s Agenda 2030 .

Canada Enters the Picture: The Bills, Policies, and Premiers Who Opened the Door

Canada began embedding One Health through laws that few understood at the time… and even fewer it seems now

BC 2019 - DRIPA (Bill 41)

This was the first One Health law in Canada, passed by BC NDP. It:

moved decision-making from courts to cabinet

required BC law to align with UN frameworks

integrated land, waterways, wildlife, and human activities

enabled co-governance that folds perfectly into One Health’s structure

DRIPA made BC the pilot province for One Health.

Federal Health of Animals Act Updates

These changes aligned Canada’s livestock and agricultural operations with WHO/WOAH biosecurity standards, including mass culling protocols , which is exactly why the CFIA refuses testing and insists on stamping-out.

Bill C-293 (Pandemic Preparedness Act)

Presented as a “lessons learned” bill, it actually legislates:

One Health into federal law

WHO-aligned pandemic protocols

environmental monitoring

surveillance across human, animal, and land sectors

permanent biosecurity powers

This bill is pure One Health architecture. …

I heat it now…But C-293 Didn’t Pass… Here’s the Part MOST Don’t Understand

Yes, Bill C-293 died on paper when Parliament was prorogued.

But the bill itself was never the real issue.

The architecture of C-293, the One Health framework, the surveillance integration, the environmental–health fusion, and the WHO-aligned pandemic structure, was quietly inserted into other federal laws and strategies that did pass, including those supported by both Liberals and Conservatives.

C-293 was simply the prototype.

Once the public began paying attention, the government allowed the bill to lapse, then moved its contents elsewhere, where people wouldn’t notice.

The Key Point

C-293 didn’t need to pass. Almost everything inside it was already copied into other legislation, especially the 2019 amendments to the Federal Sustainable Development Act and the latest Sustainable Development Strategies, which both parties supported.

In other words:

The bill died.

Its contents did not.

How C-293 Lives On in Other Laws

1. 2019 Amendments to the Federal Sustainable Development Act (FSDA)

This was the Trojan horse.

The amendments hard-wired into federal law:

“whole-of-government” environmental–health integration

cross-sector surveillance (ecosystems, infrastructure, food systems, etc.)

mandatory reporting frameworks modeled on UN Sustainable Development Goals

interdepartmental data sharing

environmental monitoring tied to health risk assessment

This is textbook One Health doctrine, placed in a non-controversial environmental act.

A nd it passed with full multi-party support.

2. Federal Sustainable Development Strategies (2022–2026)

The strategies required under the FSDA now explicitly implement:

UN Agenda 2030

WHO health–environment linkages

climate-pandemic joint risk modelling

surveillance across human, animal, and environmental domains

This is the operationalization of what C-293 described.

3. Health of Animals Act & CFIA Emergency Response Plans

These already embody the core of C-293:

WHO/WOAH-aligned biosecurity

refusal of individualized testing

stamping-out authority

ecosystem surveillance

permanent emergency powers

multi-species monitoring

Exactly the mechanisms the CFIA is currently using.

4. Bill C-5, S-206, and the Digital ID Framework

These contribute:

centralization of economic controls

digital verification infrastructure

conditional access systems

whole-population data integration

mechanisms for enforcement during “public health emergencies”

Again, all foreseen in C-293.

Why People Miss This

They think in terms of bill numbers.

But governments legislate through layers, not labels.

A bill can die, yet its definitions, obligations, frameworks, and enforcement structures can be quietly transplanted into other laws where no one is watching.

That is exactly what happened with C-293.

C-293 did not pass, because it didn’t have to. Its One Health framework, WHO-aligned pandemic structure, environmental-health surveillance model, and biosecurity architecture were quietly absorbed into other acts and strategies, including the Sustainable Development Act amendments supported by both Liberals and Conservatives. The bill died; the system did not.

__________________________________________________________________

Bill C-5 (One Canadian Economy Act)

This creates the administrative layer needed to merge:

provinces

federal authorities

Indigenous governance

private actors

exactly like One Health requires.

Senate Bill S-206 (Guaranteed Livable Basic Income)

Universal basic income is a control mechanism, part of the same net of digital governance that One Health enables.

Digital ID Agreements with EU (2025)

Digital ID tied to:

health records

land access

food systems

mobility

…is necessary for One Health’s enforcement stage.

COVID-19: The Crisis That Locked It All In

COVID was the turning point.

In 2020–2023, the WHO created the One Health High-Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP), a political body, not a scientific one, to standardize One Health globally.

Countries, including Canada, were pressured (and funded) to:

adopt One Health into pandemic preparedness

build digital surveillance systems

rewrite agriculture and livestock laws

expand emergency powers

COVID was the accelerant.

It made One Health unavoidable and “urgent.”

It also gave cover for Canada’s most significant legislative shifts in decades.

Why This Matters Now: Food, Land, and Human Rights Under the New System

The One Health governance model now justifies:

mass culling of livestock (Universal Ostrich Farm case)

zoning humans into 15-minute cities

restrictions on farming, ranching, and hunting

mandatory digital identity (they say not mandatory BUT you can’t function in society without cooperating)

carbon-based rationing

climate emergency powers

Indigenous land claims used to restrict public land use

Bill C-293’s pandemic infrastructure

Bill C-5’s economic centralization

S-206’s economic dependency systems

data-driven control over food and agriculture

the push for lab-grown meat and alternative protein systems

The public thinks these are separate issues .

They are not.

They are all One Health.

Follow the Money and the modelling and …the chain looks like this … Rockefeller - WHO -UN - Canada

Rockefeller Foundation

funded the first global health governance models

promoted centralized pandemic response structures

pushed the merging of environmental and health data

partnered with World Bank, WHO, GAVI, and FAO

World Bank

loan conditions push One Health compliance

develops food system and land-use models

WHO + FAO + OIE

built the Tripartite Agreement

standardized guidelines for all nations

dictate animal culling policy

UNEP + UNDRIP

merged climate, land, ecosystems, and Indigenous governance

created DRIPA in BC (2019)

integrated environmental law with human health

Canadian Parliament & Provinces

embedded One Health through legislation

handed enforcement to CFIA, PHAC, Environment Canada

joined EU digital ID frameworks

enforced mass culling, zoning, surveillance

This is not conspiracy.

It’s public record.

But it’s scattered, intentionally, across dozens of agencies and hundreds of documents.

The goal was always the same:

A single unified global system governing humans, animals, land, food, water and climate.

That system is One Health.

Why Canadians Must Pay Attention

Because One Health is not localized.

It’s totalized.

It touches:

your food

your land

your water

your livestock

your healthcare

your mobility

your rights

your identity

your digital records

your economic survival

And it’s being implemented without debate, without consent, and without any transparency.

Call to Action: The System Only Fails When People Refuse to Comply

This system relies on:

public ignorance

bureaucratic obedience

political cowardice

manufactured emergencies

It collapses the moment enough people:

refuse the narrative

expose the structure

withdraw cooperation

challenge the laws

support those resisting (like Universal Ostrich Farms)

speak out in your communities

One Health is a global net … but it is also paper-thin once exposed.

Canada was legislatively captured quietly.

It will be reclaimed loudly.

