Connie’s Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

"Connecting Albertans"... to what?

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1dEdited

Connie, in this capacity, is every bit as proficient as Mr. Chomsky.

The lingo is very carefully orchestrated: "human receptors living nearby"

Humans "receive" nothing useful for their personal health and well being,

but a toxic payload of rare bacteria, EMF exposure, loss of productive land,

visual blight, humming or buzzing that never stops, and yet to be discovered

decreases in immunity, increases in malignancy, etc.

Zuckerberg AI center was just fingered for horrible bacterial contamination of water in Cheyene, Wyoming.

Local communities on water restrictions.

There is no "plus" that could possibly neutralize the negatives. Some of us knew this

by instinct without the preponderance of evidence.

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