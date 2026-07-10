First, I want to wish Professor Noam Chomsky well. Regardless of where any of us stand politically, his work in linguistics and media analysis challenged generations of people to listen more carefully, question more deeply, and think more critically about the words used and omitted by governments, corporations, and the media. For that, I think many of us owe him a debt of gratitude.

Listening to yesterday’s 23-minute press conference announcing Meta’s $13 billion AI data centre, I couldn’t help but think: Where is Noam Chomsky when you need him? Because if ever there was a press conference that deserved a linguistic analysis, this was it.

Political Theatre comes to mind, with the stage set amid the corporate backdrop of the Calgary Stampede, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Ministers, Sturgeon County Mayor and tech giant Meta announced a landmark $13-billion artificial intelligence data center in Sturgeon County.

As Noam Chomsky famously observed in Manufacturing Consent, the primary function of political and corporate language is not to inform, but to filter the truth through a specific ideological lens. By looking closely at the words chosen, the phrases repeated, and the hard data deliberately omitted, a clear pattern of public deception emerges.

So lets contrast yesterday's press release with the federal scientific records buried in the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) registry, and we quickly see the carefully crafted green narrative collapse.

Impact Assessment https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/90123?culture=en-CA

Throughout the press release Smith and others used sanitizing terminology like “bring your own power”, The phrase “bring your own power” sounds like a polite invitation to a local event. What it actually describes is a 932-megawatt, natural gas-fired industrial power plant operated by a private consortium.

While the public was told that Meta is protecting grid reliability, the organizers omitted the broader macro-environmental cost. According to leaked federal documents when fully realized, this gas-dependent infrastructure will generate an estimated 20 million tonnes of CO2 annually. By labeling a massive new fossil-fuel anchor as a self-sustaining benefit, the province successfully reframed a severe long-term emissions liability as public infrastructure relief.

ASK YOURSELF, WHAT HAS CHANGED? To fully understand the linguistic manipulation at play, one must look at how the exact same fossil-fuel resource is framed depending on who is burning it. For years, the public has been bombarded with a narrative that demands carbon taxes, energy conservation, and multi-billion-dollar taxpayer subsidies for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to mitigate the “climate crisis.” In that context, natural gas is treated as a legacy liability that must be scrubbed, captured, or taxed out of existence.

Yet, at yesterday’s press conference, that same natural gas was transformed into a clean, modern virtue. By renaming a 932 MW gas-fired generation plant as the “Greenlight Electricity Centre,” the province and Meta executed a profound psychological pivot.

This is the ultimate corporate double-standard: when an everyday citizen heats their home or turns on their lights, the emissions are a problem that requires federal taxation and public sacrifice. But when a multi-billion-dollar tech conglomerate burns the exact same gas to fuel automated artificial intelligence clusters, it is heralded as “environmental stewardship” and an economic victory. The carbon dioxide doesn’t change, the atmospheric impact doesn’t change, and the respiratory hazards flagged by Health Canada don’t vanish.

While we are on Health Canada … The most telling aspect of any corporate media rollout is what remains unsaid. During the press conference, the public was reassured that the facility would be safely situated within the Industrial Heartland, explicitly noting the land is “not used for farming, residential housing or food production”. What is left out is the entire area was farmland before it was bought up and rezoned, there are farms all around the area, food production, and a town of about 3500 a mere 7 km to the West. The city of Fort Saskatchewan about 9 km away and according to Health Canada a resident whose porch is a mere 200 meters away. In its Federal Authority Advice Record (FAAR), Health Canada raised significant concerns regarding the facility's proximity to local populations. Furthermore, Health Canada noted that the project’s initial documents indicated maximum predicted concentrations of fine particulate matter may exceed Alberta Ambient Air Quality Objectives and Guidelines. Yet, Health Canada observed that the proponent failed to include any assessment of acute or chronic exposure for actual human receptors living nearby.

Noam, I am sure would have jumped all over that one…human receptor? When Meta wants our natural gas, they call us “valued partners.” But in the regulatory documents, they don’t expect you to ever see, the people of Gibbons and neighboring farms are reduced to “human receptors”, treated as nothing more than biological sponges meant to absorb fine particulate matter and industrial noise right on their own doorsteps.

It is much easier for a regulatory board or a corporate board room to approve an extraction or pollution permit when they are evaluating impacts on a "receptor" rather than a living, breathing human being who will experience sleeplessness from low-frequency noise or respiratory strain from particulate matter.

We need to stop using their corporate vocabulary and start reminding people that these “receptors” are actual human families .

Perhaps the most revealing statement in the entire 23 minutes was when Minister Nate Glubish stated, “It did not happen by accident. It happened by design.”

Read that again.

“It happened by design.”

For months Albertans have debated AI data centres as though companies simply decided Alberta was an attractive place to invest. The Minister made it clear that this project was the result of a deliberate government strategy. He went on to explain that two years ago he was given a mandate to create a plan, build a concierge service, and, in his own words, “get out there and sell Alberta.”

Well Mr Glubish just happens to be the man behind Alberta Broadband Strategy 2022 as well.

Alberta Broadband Strategy 2022

Read this one line by line…fast forward to page 13 if you want the truth where all this is headed. Much more to come…Stay Tuned

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