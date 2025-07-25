CLICK IMAGE ABOVE : To listen to this episode of Leaders on the Frontier

John Carpay is one of Canada’s few public legal voices who dares to question government overreach, Charter betrayal, and the weaponization of the judiciary. His recent interview on Bill C-2, the so-called "Strong Borders Act," rightfully sets off alarm bells for any citizen who still believes in privacy, property rights, and the rule of law.

But there’s a pattern—one we can no longer ignore: Carpay consistently stops short of naming the head of the snake. And until he and others do, we will keep diagnosing symptoms while the disease spreads.

Bill C-2: Trojan Horse for the Surveillance State

Carpay nails the critique on the surface:

Canada Post can now open your mail without a warrant.



Cash over $10,000 becomes criminal.



Warrantless entry into businesses.



Forced turnover of subscriber data.



He calls it what it is: 1/3 of the way toward a police state… hold tight as you will soon see we are already 2/3 of the way there.

But where does this model come from?

Carpay never says it, but I sure will, in FACT, I scream it daily…

This is Agenda 2030 in action.

Under the guise of “strong borders,” Bill C-2 advances:

SDG 16.4 – Elimination of cash under "illicit financial flows"



SDG 9 – Digital infrastructure tied to surveillance



SDG 16 – Justify censorship and control for “public safety”



Interoperability mandates under IHR/WHO-style emergency frameworks



This isn’t immigration reform. It’s domestic population control built on global blueprints.

And yet Bill C-2 is not acting alone. Bill C-5, the so-called "One Canadian Economy Act," quietly changed the legal foundation of our country. It collapsed provincial and federal jurisdictions into a centralized economic and regulatory framework. Through it, Canada became the first G7 nation to legislate Agenda 2030 implementation across all ministries, cloaked in the language of "economic unity."

Together, Bill C-2 and C-5 form a pincer move: one erodes your freedoms in the name of border control, the other enshrines UN globalist policy into every department of government.

One secures the walls of the digital prison, the other builds its administrative command center

Red Flag: With Bill C-5 already passed and Canada having accepted the IHR amendments without objection, the infrastructure of a full-blown police state is not being built—it’s already standing ( the other 2/3). Bill C-2 is not a warning shot. It’s the final lock on the cage. And now we must ask—if C-5 centralized control and IHR binds Canada to global health governance, do they even need another Bill C-293? Perhaps not! The mechanisms to surveil, control, and reorder Canadian society under Agenda 2030 are already operational. Future bills may simply serve as cosmetic reinforcement.

When Courts Obey the Narrative, Not the Law

And curiously, not once does Carpay invoke the Canadian Bill of Rights —our federal statute that still protects property, conscience, and speech, free from the override clause of the Charter. Why not John? In an age where supranational governance is embedded through federal statutes like Bill C-2 and C-5, perhaps the most subversive act a lawyer could commit is to revive Diefenbaker’s forgotten shield against tyranny.

Carpay rightly flags the ideological takeover of the bench:

Judges upholding DEI quotas.



Courts enforcing compelled union dues.



Gender policy rulings based on activist lingo, not science.



A judiciary parroting CBC headlines instead of citing evidence.



Yet he never connects the dots:

These judicial behaviours are not anomalies. They are mandated outcomes of international treaties and soft law—uploaded from UN bodies like the International Labor Organization (ILO) and International Health Regulations (IHR) mechanisms.

The Union Trojan Horse: Imported via the UN

Carpay rails against coerced unionization and the court’s twisted view of freedom of association. But few realize this is not merely a Canadian misinterpretation—it’s baked into ILO Conventions 87, 98, and 111, all ratified by Canada.

These conventions:

Enshrine mandatory collective bargaining



Protect unions from member opt-outs



Serve as the enforcement wing of SDG 8 ("Decent Work")



So when Carpay critiques forced union dues, he’s actually witnessing the enforcement of UN labor governance inside Canadian law .

DEI Quotas: Not a Policy—A UN Compliance Mechanism

Carpay critiques DEI enforcement, but asks: "Why are we doing this?"

Here’s why John:

SDG 5 (Gender Equality)



SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities)



UN Global Compact mandates for all public and private employers



Embedded in Canadian legal interpretations via the ILO and Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)



DEI isn’t about inclusion—i t’s global ideological compliance disguised as virtue.

Law Societies: Are They Thought Police in Robes?

One of the most disturbing revelations is that Canadian law societies now compel ideological indoctrination:

Requiring reconciliation training built on the assumption of unmarked mass graves—despite no excavations, no confirmed forensic evidence, and public statements by historians, Indigenous leaders, and researchers acknowledging the narrative was exaggerated or outright fabricated. The Kamloops case, which triggered this national moral panic, has yet to produce a single body. And yet this theatre was used not only to divide Canadians and vilify churches, but to lure Indigenous communities into thinking reconciliation meant empowerment—when in truth it was the federal government embedding UNDRIP and Agenda 2030 into the legal fabric of Canada under the guise of compassion.



Forcing reconciliation dogma as a licensing condition



This is the result of UNDRIP and the UN’s cultural Marxist legal shift.

Carpay flirts with the issue but never delivers the blow: our legal system has been functionally annexed by supranational policy.

Do We Dare Ask The Real Question: Is Carpay Controlled, Cautious… or Just Not Aware?

Carpay sees clearly. He knows the system is broken. But he keeps treating these as isolated malfunctions, not symptoms of a global administrative coup.

We must ask:

Does he truly not see the Agenda 2030 architecture behind these bills?



Or is he avoiding the truth out of strategic caution?



Has the legal class been so gaslit that naming the UN or WEF is considered fringe?



If Canada's strongest legal voices won't name the global enemy, who will?

A Call to John Carpay—and to All Who Still Believe in Canada

John, you’ve done more than most to defend the Charter. But the truth is:

The Charter was overwritten the moment Canada ratified Agenda 2030.

If we don’t say it now—loudly and repeatedly—then all your court victories and policy critiques become noise in a house already burning.

The rule of law, privacy, sovereignty, and freedom cannot coexist with:

UNDRIP land seizures



WHO biosecurity regimes



ILO labor mandates



SDG-driven DEI quotas



Global surveillance under digital ID and cash bans



And now, Bill C-5’s economic centralization of Agenda 2030



You spoke up when others were silent. Now speak the whole truth.

Say the name: Agenda 2030.

The rest of us are ready to fight.

And the Question Remains…What Can Be Done? What is the Path Forward?

We cannot fix this from inside the belly of the beast. Agenda 2030 is not just a set of goals—it is a binding restructuring of our sovereignty. With Bill C-5 passed and Canada silent on the IHR amendments, there is only one viable path:

Canada must begin the process of exiting the United Nations and rejecting all obligations under Agenda 2030, IHR, and UNDRIP.

This is not extreme—it's survival. We must demand that our elected officials:

Repeal Bill C-5 and refuse Bill C-2



Introduce legislation to withdraw from Agenda 2030, WHO and the UN



Restore national law based on the Canadian Bill of Rights , not globalist treaties



Sever UN agency influence over Canadian law, licensing bodies, education, and finance



If we wait for more bills, we will be legislated out of existence.

Start by organizing locally.

Demand that your MP publicly renounce Agenda 2030.

Share this article.

Ask the hard questions.

Push back.

And remember: this is not a conspiracy—it is written in ink, buried in legislation, and happening now.

Parliament returns September 19. That is the line in the sand.

If Canadians do not rise now—before second reading of Bill C-2—this country may cross a point of no return.

We are not “sliding” into authoritarianism. We are being legislated into it.

Bill C-5 passed quietly. The IHR amendments were accepted in silence. C-2 is the final seal.

The clock is ticking. The time for polite criticism is over

You do the math… and

