Seems when CFIA gets caught in too many lies they default to distraction…what better than red tape…CFIA’s latest pivot proves one thing: when the lies start piling up, they just rebrand the manure. Grab your hip waders, it’s getting deep.

On October 8 the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) proudly announced “seven measures to cut red tape and support Canada’s agricultural sector.”

The irony would be funny if it weren’t so deadly.

While CFIA claims to be streamlining paperwork for lettuce labels and fruit-box stickers, it still clings to one of the most bureaucratic, destructive, and outdated animal-health policies in the world, the stamping-out policy, which mandates mass killing rather than science-based containment or treatment.

Below are a few choice quotes from the agency’s self-congratulatory news release — and what they really mean.

“By removing outdated rules and giving producers the flexibility they need to innovate and grow, we’re helping ensure the long-term success of Canadian farms.”

Translation:

Unless your farm has wings. “Flexibility” stops where CFIA’s stamping-out orders begin.

A single unverified PCR test can trigger the destruction of an entire flock, even when the animals are healthy and data contradicts infection… even worse they claim they don’t even have to test they can kill on suspicion alone, now that’s wat I call cutting red tape.

“These regulatory changes protect Canada’s reputation for the quality and safety of our agri-food sector while clearing the way for innovation and flexibility.”

Translation:

Flexibility for lettuce labels … but not for living creatures.

CFIA still forbids antibody testing, refuses serology, and bans treatment of animals under quarantine. That’s not innovation; it’s institutional inertia.

“We’re delivering on our commitment to eliminate red tape and modernize regulations… so farmers can focus on what they do best — producing high-quality food and driving economic growth.”

Translation:

Cutting “red tape” means fewer forms for vegetables — but more for livestock producers facing the CFIA’s mountain of biosecurity paperwork, daily inspections, and compliance threats.

When stamping-out is invoked, no one is growing anything;

“Making it easier and faster to update animal import rules to align with international standards or new science.”

Translation:

CFIA loves “alignment” , especially when it’s with unelected foreign bodies like the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and WHO’s One Health framework.

But actual Canadian science … soil tests, serology, pathology … HELL NO it is dismissed as “not applicable.”

“The CFIA will continue working closely with provinces, territories, and industry leaders to deliver results that matter.”

Translation:

When CFIA says it’s “working closely with provinces,” what it really means is they’ll loop them in after the paperwork’s done in Geneva. Collaboration has been replaced with obedience to global directives dressed up as domestic policy.

The Reality Behind the Rhetoric

The CFIA’s “red tape reduction” stops exactly where its stamping-out orders begin.

Apparently, efficiency now means skipping science but keeping the incinerators warmed up … just in case.

Until the agency applies the same zeal for efficiency to its disease-control bureaucracy, the phrase “cutting red tape” rings hollow and the public should see it for what it is: PR cover for a system that protects paperwork, not farms or farmers.

