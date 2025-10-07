When a human inmate dies in custody, it makes headlines.

There are inquests, investigations, oversight, and sometimes even justice — because society recognizes that a life ended under government control demands accountability.

But when Spirit, a healthy ostrich held under CFIA custody, died alone and in pain — there was silence.

No coroner. No oversight. No accountability.

Spirit was not a danger to anyone. She wasn’t sick. She was injured.

She was an inmate — confined behind a barricade of hay bales, denied care, and cut off from the people who loved her — waiting on death row under federal “disease control.”

This wasn’t biosecurity. It was incarceration

The Law That Creates Inmates Instead of Protecting Life

In British Columbia’s Legislature, MLA Dallas Brody recently called out the Premier over Spirit’s death and the broader tragedy unfolding at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) in Edgewood. MLA Dallas Brody speaks out!

“The CFIA knows these birds are healthy, yet instead of testing them, they’ve built a kill pen out of hay bales and barred Katie Pasitny from seeing her own animals. Now we’ve learned that Spirit, one of her birds, has died in CFIA custody after days of suffering. And the Premier hasn’t lifted a finger. Why has he abandoned Katie and her ostriches in their time of need?”

The BC Minister of Agriculture responded with a single revealing phrase:

“Avian influenza is a federally regulated disease.”

Words matter.

By saying “regulated,” the minister didn’t mean confirmed.

He meant the federal government — through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) — holds the power to act as if infection exists, without needing to prove it in a transparent or scientifically defensible way.

“Regulated” doesn’t mean real.

It means subject to federal control — and under that control, CFIA can confiscate, quarantine, and even destroy private property, all under the banner of public health.

This is the quiet transformation of Canadian law into a system of biosecurity governance, where life itself is regulated.

When Power Replaces Proof

CFIA’s own manuals say that once a premises is declared “infected or exposed,” all birds are slated for destruction, even if NO test result exists, the order can be made on SUSPICION alone.

No independent verification. No third-party oversight. No appeals.

In UOF’s case, only two of sixty-nine carcasses were ever PCR tested.

No live bird tests.

No necropsies.

No water or soil sampling.

Yet the agency labeled the entire farm a threat — then refused every request for additional testing.

When MLA Brody asked why the province couldn’t simply insist that CFIA test the flock, the minister deflected:

“CFIA leads this file.” Translation: Our hands are tied. That’s the power of the word “regulated.” It becomes a shield that protects bureaucracy, not life.

Spirit’s Final Days

In early September, dozens of CFIA vehicles and police units descended on Universal Ostrich Farms like they were responding to the crime of the century.

Flashing lights cut through the night. Officers in biohazard suits, trucks, and heavy equipment filled the narrow rural road leading to the farm.

Neighbors described miles of vehicles stretching toward Edgewood — all to enforce a cull order over a virus allegedly detected in two dead birds nearly a year earlier.

Inside the farm, the scene felt surreal — a family-run operation suddenly treated like a national security threat.

The birds, frightened by drones and low-flying helicopters, panicked. One snapped his neck resulting in his death, and a 20 year old hen named Spirit, ran into a fence and was seriously injured.

Her caregivers, Karen and Katie, begged to tend to her wounds. CFIA officials refused, insisting Spirit was “on the mend.”

Karen immediately recognized the signs of severe dehydration and distress.

She begged CFIA to let her help—to administer electrolytes that could save Spirit’s life.

When they refused to let her near the bird, she offered another solution:

she provided the agency with a bag of electrolyte solution and tubing, pleading with them to at least administer it themselves.

CFIA officials assured Karen and Dave that the treatment had been given.

Relieved, they held on to hope that Spirit might recover.

Days later, that hope shattered.

A supporter visiting the site provided photographic proof showing the bags of lifesaving electrolytes dumped on the ground—unused.

Spirit had been left to die slowly from dehydration and stress, alone behind the CFIA’s barricade.

They asked for proof that she was ok, and were denied.

Days passed. Again a supporter provided the photographic evidence, the truth surfaced: Spirit was dying.

And then, she was gone.

Spirit didn’t die of disease —

she died in custody, under the direct care of a federal agency that had built a pen of hay bales and called it “containment.”

No independent veterinarian oversaw her suffering. No necropsy was released. No accountability followed. An animal left to suffer a painful death ALONE with her lifelong caregivers on the other side of the bars…begging for someone to hold her to offer any comfort…but justice is not only blind it is deaf too.

What unfolded that day was not a disease response — it was a militarized show of force against one farm, one family, and one truth:

these birds are healthy, and the government couldn’t afford to prove it. They even try spinning it that Spirit was ill SHE WAS NOT SICK, she injured her leg running from drones…

The One Health Regime — Where All Beings Become Subjects

Behind this tragedy lies the One Health agenda, a global governance framework endorsed by the United Nations, WHO, FAO, and WOAH.

It sounds benign — “integrating human, animal, and environmental health.”

But under One Health, every living thing falls under the same umbrella of control.

Animals, humans, and ecosystems become data points in one centralized system of surveillance and response.

It’s not about healing the sick — it’s about managing populations.

The ideology claims to value “the interconnectedness of all life.”

But in practice, it erases the distinctions that define compassion, consent, and rights.

It treats living beings — from ostriches to people — as potential vectors of disease rather than as souls deserving care.

And once “One Health” becomes law, the question is no longer “Are they infected?”

It becomes “Could they be?” — and that’s enough to justify total control.

From Farm to Prison: The Slippery Slope of Biosecurity Governance

Under the Health of Animals Act, CFIA officers have the power to:

Enter private property without a warrant in “emergencies,”

Seize and destroy livestock,

Criminalize resistance with fines and imprisonment.

This is not about one farm.

This is the infrastructure of global governance — built to enforce compliance through regulation, not evidence.

Universal Ostrich Farms is simply the first high-profile casualty of Canada’s full alignment with the One Health framework — the same framework embedded in Bill C-293 and echoed in every “pandemic preparedness” plan since 2020.

Spirit’s death in custody is the canary in the coal mine — or, rather, the ostrich in the pen — warning us of a future where all living things exist at the mercy of bureaucratic power.

In Memory of Spirit — and a Warning to Us All

When governments hold total power over life and death — without accountability — the living are reduced to inmates, and compassion becomes contraband.

Spirit’s story exposes the moral bankruptcy of a system that hides cruelty behind regulation, and silence behind science.

Spirit died waiting for justice that never came.

She died under lock and key, denied love, denied care, denied dignity.

Her death was not an accident — it was the predictable outcome of a system that treats life as a liability.

If “One Health” truly means one system for all living beings,

then Spirit deserves the same justice any inmate would receive.

Because a death in custody — whether human or animal — is never just a statistic. It’s a stain on our collective conscience.

And unless we demand answers, more Spirits will die behind bureaucratic walls.

Spirit’s death isn’t the end of her story.

It’s the beginning of our reckoning with what happens when government control replaces compassion — one regulation at a time

BUT NOT SO FAST … Accountability Under One Health

If Canada is truly implementing the One Health framework — the idea that all living beings are governed by the same health and safety principles — then the death of an ostrich in federal custody must be treated with the same gravity as the death of a human inmate. The CFIA cannot have it both ways. They cannot invoke One Health to justify mass culling and control over animals, while denying those same beings the fundamental standards of care, transparency, and accountability that One Health demands. If the principle is “one health for all,” then Spirit’s death is not merely an agricultural incident — it is a death in custody under federal authority. And if our laws and ethics mean anything, that should trigger the same investigative duty, public reporting, and oversight that would follow any other life lost under government care.

Under the logic of One Health, an animal in federal custody is not a commodity — it is a living being under government responsibility. When such a life is lost, the standards of investigation should mirror those applied to any human death in custody. That means an independent veterinary coroner or pathologist must be assigned to determine cause of death, separate from the CFIA’s chain of command. There must be documentation of care, treatment, and chain of custody, and all photographic or veterinary evidence must be made part of the public record. Testimony should be gathered from witnesses and caretakers, and any negligence or mistreatment must be subject to disciplinary review or criminal investigation where warranted. Anything less is hypocrisy — and a betrayal of the very framework the CFIA claims to follow. If One Health truly governs “all living things,” then Spirit’s death must be investigated as a death in federal custody, not dismissed as an inconvenience to policy.

A Moral Verdict

Spirit’s death is more than a tragedy — it is a mirror held up to the system that caused it. The CFIA, operating under the banner of One Health, has exposed what that doctrine truly means in practice: the subordination of life to bureaucracy. A philosophy that claims to unite human, animal, and environmental health cannot selectively apply compassion. Either all life matters, or none of it does. When a living being dies in federal custody — whether human or animal —

the test of civilization is how we respond.

Do we hide behind regulation, or do we uphold accountability? Spirit’s death demands an answer, not just from the CFIA, but from every Canadian who still believes that compassion must never be regulated out of existence.

