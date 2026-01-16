On January 16, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal delivered a landmark ruling:

Canada’s first-ever use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, ultra vires, and violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

For many Canadians, this ruling brought a sense of validation.

But for Tony Olienick, and the other men from Coutts … the reality is stark:

Tony is still behind bars.

The Coutts men are still living with the consequences of an era the courts have now condemned.

So the question isn’t celebratory.

It’s uncomfortable and necessary:

What does this ruling mean for men who were prosecuted, detained, and punished under a narrative the courts have now rejected?

Let’s be clear about what this ruling does NOT do

Credibility requires honesty.

This decision:

does not overturn criminal convictions

does not automatically free anyone

does not erase the Coutts case

does not excuse proven criminal conduct

Anyone claiming otherwise is not helping Tony … or anyone else.

But dismissing this ruling as irrelevant would also be wrong.

Why this ruling still matters, especially for those still incarcerated…

The Federal Court of Appeal did something rare and consequential:

It formally rejected the emergency narrative that dominated Canada in 2022.

That matters because narratives shape outcomes … not just laws.

1. The Court rejected “national security by fear”

The Court made it explicit:

Economic disruption, political pressure, and public inconvenience do not amount to threats to national security.

That finding matters because Coutts was repeatedly framed as a national-security-adjacent threat, even after the most serious charges collapsed.

The Court has now said:

fear is not evidence

speculation is not proof

“what might happen” is not a legal standard

That doesn’t undo convictions … but it undercuts the backdrop used to justify extraordinary severity.

2. “Reasonable grounds” can no longer be rhetorical

The Court emphasized that reasonable grounds must be:

objective

compelling

evidence-based

Not political urgency, Not intelligence-style suspicion, Not worst-case assumptions.

This matters for the Coutts men because:

prolonged pre-trial detention

repeated bail denials

exceptional conditions

were justified in part by generalized emergency logic, not individualized, ongoing risk.

When a man like Tony remains incarcerated, the question becomes unavoidable:

Are we still dealing with evidence … or with the residue of a discredited narrative?

3. The Court condemned ad hoc and excessive enforcement

The Federal Court of Appeal was unsparing in its criticism of:

vague criteria

inconsistent application

unclear safeguards

enforcement untethered from proportionality

That critique resonates deeply with the Coutts experience:

severity that outpaced comparable cases

punishment that continued after public danger subsided

reputational harm that never corrected itself

Courts have now been reminded:

Emergency framing does not excuse constitutional shortcuts.

4. This ruling sharpens proportionality… especially for ongoing detention

Even where convictions stand, courts must still ask:

Is continued incarceration proportionate?

Are conditions justified by present risk?

Has punishment been inflated by political context?

Would this look different absent the “emergency” label?

The Federal Court of Appeal has now answered a critical threshold question:

Canada was not in a lawful national emergency.

That matters profoundly when someone is still deprived of liberty years later.

Why this matters now for Tony…

Tony Olienick is not a headline. He is not a symbol.

He is a man still sitting in a cell !!!!!!!!

This ruling does not promise his release, BUT it changes the legal and moral climate in which his continued incarceration is assessed.

It strengthens arguments around:

proportionality

sentence review

Charter remedies

bail and detention logic

historical correction of the record

Justice does not always arrive as freedom. Sometimes it arrives as truth; albeit late, but undeniable.

Supporting Tony and the Coutts men responsibly means:

telling the truth

rejecting exaggeration

refusing false hope

insisting on constitutional limits

The Federal Court of Appeal has now said what many were punished for saying in 2022:

Canada crossed a line.

For those still paying the price, especially those still behind bars, that acknowledgment matters.

Not as a victory.

But as a beginning.

What’s that I hear ….