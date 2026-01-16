Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Blackwell's avatar
Richard Blackwell
16h

Connie, well done.

This upholding a ruling is important as you have pointed out for many reasons. A re-think is required by the lesser courts who allowed the mis-representation to influence their judgements. It is well known the prosecuting attorneys had an agenda in co-ordination with the RCMP as directed from Ottawa. When the sentence for Tony is over-turned maybe this will come to light also ?

Reply
Share
Scott Farkas's avatar
Scott Farkas
17h

Excellent stack Connie. Well done and bang on!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture