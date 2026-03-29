I rewatched The Secret the other day… and a question wouldn’t leave me alone.

Does the energy we direct actually shape what comes next?… (click on the image below and watch the full documentary.)

Because if it does…even in part, then something important becomes clear.

We’ve been spending years focused on what’s wrong. Talking about it. Sharing it. Analyzing it. And while that awareness matters… it also means a huge amount of our energy has been going in that direction.

What if we’ve been spinning our wheels for years, not because we’re wrong… but because we’re focused in the wrong direction?

Think about it. How many times have you seen it? A movement starts strong. People wake up. Energy builds.

And then…

It stalls. It fractures. It gets pulled off course…Every Single Time.

So here’s the question I couldn’t ignore:

Are we unknowingly feeding the very thing we’re trying to change… by keeping our attention locked on it?

So I started wondering: What happens if we shift that energy? Not by ignoring reality. Not by pretending problems don’t exist. But by becoming just as clear, if not clearer about what we are choosing to build.

A Different Direction

We’ve become incredibly good at seeing what isn’t working. But what if the real shift begins when we become equally clear on:

What does work?

What do we want to grow?

What are we building?

Because attention (and intention) isn’t neutral. It directs energy. Energy influences action. Action builds outcomes.

Humor Me For A Minute, Picture It Clearly

Take a moment and imagine this:

Families grounded and supported

Farms producing real, abundant food

Local markets filled with connection and exchange

Neighbors who know and support each other

Leadership that is present, visible, and accountable

Not perfect. But steady. Alive. Working.

Now bring it closer… What does that look like in your life?

This isn’t about sitting back and visualizing alone.

It shows up in:

what you support

what you talk about

what you give your time to

the choices you make each day

Because systems are built through repeated, aligned actions.

A Simple Invitation

Let’s try something different.

Visualize the world you want to live in.

Write it down.

Create a vision board if it helps make it real.

Then ask yourself:

“What is one thing I can do today that aligns with that world?”

And do it.

Now Imagine This…

One person holds that vision.

Now imagine hundreds.

Now imagine thousands of people…at the same time…focusing on the same kind of future.

Clear. Intentional. Directed.

Not scattered. Not reactive. Not pulled in every direction.

BUT Focused.

If attention shapes direction…

and direction shapes outcomes…

Then what happens when thousands of people begin directing their energy toward the same kind of world?

The National Vision Board

This is what I want to start.

A National Vision Board. Not controlled. Not complicated.

Just people choosing to:

define the world they want to live in

visualize it daily

align small, real actions with that vision

Let’s Build It, Right Here

Let’s make this real, starting here.

In the comments, share your vision.

Not what’s wrong. Not what needs to stop.

What you want to see grow.

Paint it in words:

What do your communities look like?

What does daily life feel like?

What is thriving?

What is working?

Each comment becomes part of something bigger.

A living vision board. Built one vision at a time. Read others. Add your own. Let it expand.

Final Thought

We’ve spent years directing energy toward what isn’t working.

That awareness has value.

But maybe the shift begins here:

When we begin directing that same energy toward what does. And if one person can change their life by focusing with intention…

What happens when thousands begin painting the same kind of future, together, in real time?

I know some people will laugh at this. That’s okay.

But how does it hurt to spend time focusing on a world where families are stronger, food is real, and communities are thriving?

At the very least, it changes how we show up.

And at best… it changes more than we expect. WHAT IF?…

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