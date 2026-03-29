Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3m

How about music? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rngsZG_e_lY

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Shirley Guertin's avatar
Shirley Guertin
4m

Exactly! Great post

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