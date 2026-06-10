A few months ago, I thought I had finally found the rabbit.

I must say right out of the gate while I am referring to Alberta in this article, the same holds true for wherever you are from …this is a GLOBAL thing…

Like many Albertans, I was watching the explosion of proposed AI data centres across our province with growing concern. Massive facilities. Massive power demands. Massive water requirements. Massive investments from some of the largest corporations and investment firms on the planet.

The deeper I dug, the more uneasy I became. So I did what I always do. I started sounding the alarm.

And then something happened that made me stop and look twice.

As opposition to AI data centres began gaining momentum across Alberta, something unexpected happened. The mainstream media started talking about it. Even doing interviews with Erin Brockovich. At first that might not sound unusual. But over the years I’ve learned to pay attention not only to what the media ignores, but also to what it suddenly decides deserves attention.

For years, concerns about surveillance, digital identity, data collection, smart infrastructure, and emerging technologies were often dismissed, ridiculed, or ignored entirely. Yet suddenly, opposition to AI data centres was becoming part of the public conversation.

That was a red flag for me. Not because it proved anything. But it made me pause. It made me question whether I was looking at the whole picture. I kept saying without the AI Data Centres Agenda 2030 can’t advance…this has to be throwing a kink in the plan…but why is the government’s narrative pushers now talking about it?

Around that same time, I was discussing the growing resistance to AI data centres in Alberta with Aman Jabbi. I expected him to be excited. After all, people were finally paying attention. People were asking questions. People were organizing. People were pushing back. And Aman agreed that was a good thing.

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But then he reminded me of something he has been talking about for years. What he describes as the 5 pillars required to build a technocratic control system. In particular, he pointed me back to the Internet of Things (IoT). The sensors. The cameras. The smart streetlights. The smart meters. The connected devices.

The infrastructure quietly collecting data and feeding information into larger systems.

His message was simple. If we want to stop feeding the beast, we need to pay attention to the infrastructure already being installed around us.

We need to start asking our municipalities hard questions. Why are smart technologies being deployed? Who owns the data? Who has access to it? Can citizens opt out? Can these systems be reversed?

Because while everyone is focused on the giant AI data centres, the nervous system that feeds them is already spreading into our communities one device at a time.

And that is when the difficult question entered my mind.

What if the AI data centres are not the story? What if they are simply the brain? And what if we are fighting the brain while ignoring the nervous system?

Think about the human body for a moment. A brain without eyes cannot see. A brain without ears cannot hear. A brain without nerves cannot feel. A brain without sensors cannot collect information.

The brain may process information, but it is the nervous system that gathers it.

So why are we spending so much time talking about the brain while paying so little attention to the nervous system?

The AI data centres are easy to spot. They are giant. They require public hearings (even though they do them in secret). They need transmission lines. Substations. Power plants. Water (not to worry in Alberta the UCP passed Bill 7). Permits (again not a worry in Alberta we have red tape reduction). Environmental reviews (unless the Premier and her ministers waive that requirement).

People do notice them. People fight them. People write articles about them.

But what about everything else?

The cameras quietly appearing on poles and buildings. The smart streetlights. The smart meters. The connected vehicles. The sensors embedded in infrastructure. The license plate readers. The facial recognition systems. The digital payment systems. The apps collecting behavioural data.

The endless Internet of Things devices being woven into everyday life. Most people barely notice them.

For months I have argued that Alberta is being transformed into an AI hub. I still believe that. But lately I have begun to wonder if the giant buildings are acting like a magician’s flourish. The hand waving in front of our face while something else happens behind the curtain.

Because an AI data centre by itself is useless. It needs data. Lots of it. Endless amounts of it. It needs eyes. It needs ears. It needs sensors. It needs connectivity.

It needs a nervous system.

And then another thought hit me.

What if we are doing exactly what we have always done?

What if we are being encouraged to focus on the visible fight while missing the deeper transformation taking place all around us? First we were told to focus on Ottawa. Then on transfer payments. Then on equalization. Then on separation Then on independence. Now on AI data centres. Meanwhile, the infrastructure that feeds these systems continues to spread.

Quietly. Incrementally. One camera. One sensor. One smart device. One connected system at a time.

Please understand what I am saying.

I am not suggesting AI data centres don’t matter. They do. I remain deeply concerned about the scale and speed of what is being proposed across Alberta.

But perhaps they are only one piece of a much larger puzzle. Perhaps the brain is not the system. Perhaps the nervous system deserves equal scrutiny.

One thing I find interesting is that although the proposed AI data centres near Gibbons and Sturgeon County are happening practically in my backyard, I keep finding myself drawn to Olds, Alberta.

Click image above to check out the website

At first, that didn’t make much sense to me. After all, if AI data centres are the concern, shouldn’t I be focusing on the giant projects being proposed right here in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland? and the ones being quietly proposed in RMWB (sorry Mr. Brian Jean, Robbie Picard, Town Council buckle up…much more coming on this one)

Yet every time I start pulling on the thread, I end up back in Olds.

Why?

At first, I thought it was simply because Olds has become one of the most visible and vocal battlegrounds in Alberta’s fight against a proposed $10 billion AI data centre.

Like many Albertans, I watched residents begin asking questions about power, water, land use, and the long-term implications of hosting one of the largest AI developments in the country. That alone would make Olds worth watching.

But the more I looked, the more I realized there was another reason Olds kept appearing on my radar.

For decades, Olds has positioned itself as one of Canada’s most connected communities.

It has been a leader in broadband infrastructure. A leader in smart agriculture. A leader in connected technologies. A leader in data-driven innovation. Today, smart technologies are being used throughout agriculture to monitor crops, soil conditions, irrigation systems, livestock operations, weather patterns, and equipment performance. These technologies are often promoted as tools to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. OR FOR YOUR SAFETY lol

And while there may be benefit to some of them, they also raise an important question.

At what point does a collection of useful technologies become a digital nervous system?

The more I study Olds, the more I find myself wondering whether it offers a glimpse into both sides of the equation. The brain and the nervous system.

The proposed AI data centre represents the brain. The processing power. The computing capacity. The artificial intelligence. But the connected infrastructure already being developed through agriculture, communications, sensors, smart metering, and data systems begins to resemble something else entirely. A nervous system.

The very thing Aman Jabbi has been warning about for years. This is not an attack on Olds. Nor is it an argument against innovation. It is an invitation to ask better questions. Who owns the data? Who stores the data? Who analyzes the data? Who profits from the data?

And what happens when all of these systems become interconnected?

As much as groups like Little Town Big Data have helped bring attention to the AI data centre proposal, perhaps it is time to widen the lens.

Perhaps it is time to start examining the broader Internet of Things infrastructure being deployed not only in Olds, but across Alberta.

Because if AI data centres are the brain, then understanding the nervous system that feeds them may be the most important conversation of all.

And perhaps there is no better place to begin that conversation than Olds…Sounds like an Autopsy is in order…

After all brain without a nervous system is just a lump of tissue. And maybe that’s the piece of the puzzle we have been overlooking.

When I ask who is building the nervous system, I find myself looking beyond governments and political parties. I find myself looking at the institutions shaping the future. Organizations like the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, (take the time to research this one folks), where major financial institutions, technology companies, healthcare corporations, consulting firms, foundations, and global organizations come together to discuss what the next generation of society should look like… who the hell do they think they are?

Because they are discussing the same themes. Connectivity. Digitization. Interoperability. Artificial intelligence. Digital identity. Data collection. Data sharing. Data analysis.

One thing becomes clear… the future being discussed by many of the world’s most powerful institutions depends upon one thing.

Data.

Which brings me back to the question we can’t stop asking.

If AI data centres are the brain...

Who is building the nervous system?

And are we paying enough attention?

What Can You Do?

• Learn the difference between traditional data centres and AI data centres.

• Start paying attention to the infrastructure already around you.

• Ask your municipality whether smart streetlights, sensors, cameras, licence plate readers, or other connected technologies have been or are being installed.

• Find out whether your community uses smart water meters, smart electrical meters, or other IoT-enabled systems.

• Attend municipal council meetings and ask questions before projects are approved.

• Support transparency and public consultation on technology deployments.

• Follow the money. Who is funding the projects? Who owns the data? Who benefits from the data?

• Investigate organizations shaping the future of AI, digital identity, smart cities, and connected infrastructure.

• Talk to your neighbours. Most people have no idea how quickly these systems are being deployed.

• Don’t just ask who is building the AI data centres. Ask who is building the nervous system that feeds them.

• Visit PreventGenocide2030.org

• Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3)

watch

visit https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

Because once you start seeing the nervous system, you begin to realize that the future may not be decided by a single AI data centre, a single law, a single election, or a single political party.

It may be decided by the countless interconnected systems quietly being woven into everyday life.

And that conversation is only just beginning.

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