After publishing an article Saturday on Alberta’s new driver’s licences, I contacted Alberta’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The response I received was not what I expected.

Like many Albertans, I assumed the province’s privacy watchdog would be responsible for overseeing a program that places Personal Health Numbers on driver’s licences and identification cards.

I was wrong.

The Commissioner’s office informed me that it does not have jurisdiction over the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, the very branch responsible for collecting and displaying this information

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STOP! Read that again.

The office charged with protecting Albertans’ privacy cannot accept complaints regarding the government branch implementing the program. (triple highlighted)

But that wasn’t the most surprising revelation.

The Commissioner also confirmed that she had previously recommended against placing Personal Health Numbers on driver’s licences because doing so creates additional privacy and fraud risks.

And according to her June 4 statement:

“The issues that I expressed in December last year in my news release and letter to government remain a concern.”

In plain English, Alberta’s independent Privacy Commissioner warned the government. The government moved ahead anyway.

Kinda like putting an electronic no bark collar on your watch/guard dog don’t ya think?

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That should concern Albertans regardless of where they stand on the policy itself. Because this story is no longer about driver’s licences. It is about governance.

Over the past several years, I have watched a growing pattern emerge in Alberta. Bill after bill. Policy after policy. Administrative change after administrative change. Viewed individually, each can be explained away.

Strong mayor powers are about efficiency. Provincial intervention in municipalities is about accountability. Red Tape Reduction is about streamlining government. AI infrastructure is about economic development. Water legislation is about modernization. The new driver’s licence is about convenience.

But at some point we have to stop looking at each piece in isolation.

The question becomes:

What happens when we connect the dots? What do all of these initiatives have in common?

More authority concentrated at the provincial level. More discretion granted to ministers. More decisions removed from local communities. More reliance on centralized digital systems. More integration of information and administrative functions.

And increasingly, less meaningful oversight.

That last point is what struck me most about the Commissioner’s response.

If Alberta’s own Privacy Commissioner can publicly oppose a policy, publicly state that her concerns remain, and publicly acknowledge that the implementing agency falls outside her jurisdiction, then who exactly is providing independent oversight? Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner developing guidance to assist Albertans after changes to driver’s licences and ID cards come into effect

Who is asking the hard questions?

Who is ensuring appropriate safeguards exist?

Who is protecting Albertans from future expansion of these systems?

Those are not partisan questions. Those are democratic questions. Whether you support the new driver’s licences or oppose them is almost beside the point .

The larger issue is whether Alberta is moving toward a model where more information, more authority, and more decision-making become concentrated in fewer hands. Because history teaches us that freedom is rarely lost all at once. It is usually surrendered incrementally.

One bill.

One regulation.

One administrative change.

One “efficiency.”

One “modernization.”

One “convenience.”

At some point, citizens must stop asking whether each individual policy seems reasonable and start asking a more important question:

Where is all of this leading?

The Privacy Commissioner just gave Albertans a reason to ask.