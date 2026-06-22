Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
8h

Your effort to sound the alarm are stellar. It does appear your country persons prefer sitting

on their polite hands as they have been trained and conditioned to do so.

The UK just forced Mandarin Keir Starmer out. That might serve as a wake up call for Canada regarding Carnage. (Carney) who is actually worse than deviant Trudeau in a race to the bottom.

Take to the streets Canadians and force the criminals out. The Mounties live somewhere, there lives can be made miserable.

Reply
Share
Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
8h

Wow. An Eye Opener!

Thk Connie!❤️

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture