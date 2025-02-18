From Global News

“Twenty-one people, including a child, were injured after the Delta plane — a Bombardier CRJ900 — crash landed Monday afternoon, Delta officials said Tuesday morning; 19 have been released from hospital, they added.

Pearson officials said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m., and resulted in the closure of the airport for several hours as emergency crews worked to respond.

Delta flight 4819, which was flying to Toronto from Minneapolis, was carrying a total of 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members, officials said.

Among the passengers, 22 of them were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.”

One regional airline pilot, who has flown the Bombardier CRJ noted that photos of the crashed jet showed its nose landing gear intact, while its two other wheels and landing gear appeared to have been sheared off.

Such damage suggested the Delta Air Lines pilot was going laterally, not straight, prior to losing control of the jet and crashing, either because of high, gusting winds, or snow and ice on runway, or dangerous a combination of both, the pilot suggested.

“Maybe a broken wheel, or a frozen brake also occurred during the landing,” added the pilot, who cautioned about drawing any quick conclusions.

John Gradek, an aviation management professor at McGill University, told Global’s The Morning Show it was a “miracle nobody got killed.”

“When you walk away from a crash like this, count your lucky blessings,” he said.

Gradek said the crash could have been due to a lot of different factors such as winds, runway conditions, or mechanical issues with the airplane.

He added based on the new, clear video that emerged online “it looks like the aircraft hit the runway abnormally hard, landing gear failure in the back of the airplane was dragging on the runway. Sparks coming out, wing got clipped … and the aircraft flipped over on its ceiling.”

“Very unusual for an aircraft to do this, but there’s a myriad of circumstances,” Gradek said.

UNUSUAL perhaps the understatement of the year

